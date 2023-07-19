Africa

職場を地獄にする6つのタイプの経営幹部 — 彼らとどう向き合えばいい？
著者: Dan Tynan

職場を地獄にする6つのタイプの経営幹部 — 彼らとどう向き合えばいい？

特集
Jul 19, 20232分
IT指導者

ただでさえ難しい企業のIT改革は、CIOの仕事を妨げる性悪な上司や間違った方向に進む同僚によってさらに難しくなります。


クレジットRomolo Tavani / Getty Images

誰しもが、キャリアのある時点で性悪な上司や同僚を経験したことがあります。基本的な対人スキルが欠けていたり、不可能を要求したり、些細なきっかけで怒り狂ったり、プロジェクトがうまくいかなくなるとすぐにあなたを見捨てる上司や同僚のことです。

経営幹部の暴走は個人的な苦痛を引き起こすだけでなく、才能を会社から追い出しビジネスチャンスを無駄にし、彼らが働く組織に長期的なダメージをもたらすこともあります。

仕事が悪いから辞めるのではなく、マネージャーや企業文化が悪いから会社を離れるというのがよくある退職理由です。FlexJobsによる最近の調査では、有毒な会社文化（62%）と悪いマネージメント（56%）が、最近の退職者が挙げた上位3つの理由の中に含まれていました。逆に、良いマネージャーを雇う企業は、従業員一人あたりの収益が27%も高くなります。

テクノロジーリーダーにとって、悪い経営幹部にはさまざまなパターンがあります。テクノロジーを理解する努力をしないテクノフォビアな人々、それが彼らのビジネスにとって意味があるかどうかに関係なく、最新で最も光り輝くおもちゃに取り憑かれている人々、小さな問題が大きなものになるまで放置する対人的対立を避ける人々などがいます。特に多くのCEOは、IT部門に自分と家族のためのホワイトグローブなサポートを提供することを期待しています。

そして、一部の上司や同僚は、社会性パーソナリティ障害の境界線上にいます。

これらの人々とはどのように向き合うべきでしょうか？我々は経験豊富なCIOや他のテクノロジーリーダーに、彼らがこれまでに出会った問題あるリーダーについて、そして彼らをどう対処したのか尋ねました。驚くことではありませんが、多くの人が詳細について語ることをためらっていました。なぜなら、多くのこれらの問題を抱えたエグゼクティブたちはまだ存在しているからです。いくつかのケースでは、彼らの特定を避けるために名前を変えたり詳細を曖昧にする必要がありました。

以下のリストは決して網羅的なものではありません。しかし、あなたがこれらの典型のうちの少なくとも1つに出会ったことがあることに自信を持っています。

不可能な夢を追う人

一部のエグゼクティブは月を求め、ITにそのようなものを提供することを期待します。彼らの期待を現実的なものに落とし込むことは、デリケートなミッションとなることがあります。

およそ10年前、マーク・キャンベルは大手通信会社の主任データサイエンティストのアドバイザーとして働いていました。ある日、CIOが飛行機から降り立ち「量子コンピュータについての記事を読んだ。それらをたくさん手に入れる必要がある」と宣言しました。

キャンベルは彼の決定に落胆しました。一体どうやって「たくさん」の量子コンピュータを導入するつもりなのでしょうか？当時、基本的な16キュービットの量子コンピュータはおよそ3000万ドルもするし、それに液体窒素で冷却され、地震の影響を受けないファラデーケージ付きのデータセンターが必要でした。データサイエンティストは辞職を考えていましたが、キャンベルが代替案を提案しました。それは、量子コンピューティングをサービスとして提供する会社です。

「彼はこれを上司に見せて『私たちは今、数十台の量子コンピュータにアクセスできます。何に使いたいですか？』と言いました」とキャンベルは語ります。彼は現在、戦略的アドバイザリーファームであるEvotekLabsの最高イノベーション責任者です。「CIOがそれらをどう使うべきか分からず、使用に応じて支払うものだったので、会社は全く費用をかけずに済みました。」

この話の教訓は、上司が月を求めたとき、そこに辿り着くために本当にかかるコストを示し、彼らがどれほど本気でやりたいのか見てみましょう。

だまされやすい人

新しい物に対する興奮、技術的な無知、そしてへりくだった態度の組み合わせは、上司や同僚にとって危険な組み合わせとなることがあります。

「最も困難なエグゼクティブは、新しいテクノロジーオブジェクトが誰でも／どこでも／何でも解決する解決策であり、同時に彼らに何百万ドルももたらすと信じている人々です」とカナダ・オンタリオに拠点を置くITアドバイザリーグループ、ConnektedmindsのCEOであるジョアン・フリードマン博士は言います。

彼女がグローバルなアウトソース製造会社のIT部門の責任者だったとき、エグゼクティブに2500万ドルものテクノロジーソリューションに投資するよう求められました。彼女はそのソリューションが使えない確信していました。しかし、ベンダーから全面的なセールスプレッシャーを受けていたEVP（エグゼティブヴァイスプレジデント）は執拗に導入を主張。6ヵ月間のアタックを受けて、フリードマンは彼との取引をすることにしました。彼女はそのテクノロジーを使って概念実証（PoC）を行うことにしたのです。もし彼女が間違っていて、そのソリューションが彼の信じるように機能したら、彼女は辞職することとしました。一方で、彼女が正しかった場合、そのエグゼクティブは辞職するとしたのです。

「私は離れた場所からもヴェイパーウェアを見分けることができます」と彼女は言います。「このベンダーは、マーケティングは素晴らしかったが、エンジニアリングは駄目でした。私たちはPoCを行ったけど、それが彼らの目の前で大爆発しました。それはサンドボックスのインフラをクラッシュさせ、コードが開始15分前に書かれていたようなものだったため、あらゆる奇妙なことが起きました。だから私は営業担当者に向かって『これが間違った人間と歓談した結果だ』と言ったのです。」

会社は、同じタスクをずっと安く、ずっと良く実行できる代替製品を選びました。問題のエグゼクティブは辞職せず、公に謝罪することを強制されました。後に他の理由で彼は解雇されました。

「この話の教訓は、ベンダーは華やかさを売り、CIOは実質を買うということです」とフリードマンは言います。「ビジネスとITは同等に信頼されるパートナーであるべきです。しかし、いざというときには、自分自身に忠実であるべきです。」

テクノフォビア

一部のエグゼクティブは、自分たちのビジネスを可能にしている技術については全く理解できないことがあります。そして、彼らにそんなことを期待すべきではないかもしれないと大手小売企業の元CISOであるボブ・スティーブンス（仮名）は言います。なぜなら、彼らは技術について考えるために給料をもらっているわけではなく、製品を売るために給料をもらっているからです。

「その小売会社のCEOは技術者ではありませんでした」とスティーブンスは言います。「彼にとってそれは全く興味がないものでした。だからITやセキュリティチームがプレゼンをすると、彼の注意力はすぐに途切れて、テキストメッセージの返信やメールの読み込みを始めてしまいます。『残念ながら、技術は私にとって何の意味も持たない。それが会社にとって重要で、それを持っていなければならないということは理解しています。だから、ビジネスでの価値とコストを比べて管理します。ただし、私にそれを理解させようとしないでください』と彼は言うわけです。」

それはやる気を失わせるものです、とスティーブンスは付け加えます。さらに悪いことに、経営幹部が問題やビジネスへの脅威を十分に理解していないため、投資の優先順位を適切に設定しないかもしれません。そして、彼らにもっと注意を払うことの重要性を説得しようとすると、彼らはしばしば防御的になります。なぜなら、それは彼らの強みに適していないからです。

「それがあなたやあなたのチームへの非難ではなく、信頼の表明であることを理解する必要があります」とスティーブンスは言います。「CEOはあなたに、会社のニーズとビジネスリスクをバランスさせる選択肢を提供するようにと権限を委ねています。」

これは珍しいシナリオではないと、グローバルブランドエクスペリエンス企業であるFisrtのデブ・ギルダースリーヴCIOは指摘します。

「技術全体についてはCIOの責任でも、技術を使う部門にはオーナシップがないと信じているリーダーは確かに存在します」と彼女は言います。「その結果、彼らがもっとオーナシップを持つべき理由を教えるために多くの時間を費やすことになります。何度も何度も異なる方法で。」

時には、エグゼクティブは、十分な注意を払っていない結果や、それが競争相手に与える影響を経験する必要があります。そして時には、意思決定者を迂回して、実際に技術を使っている人々のサポートを得る必要があるとギルダースリーヴは言います。

「それが私にとっては最も効果的な方法だったかもしれません」と彼女は付け加えます。「組織内には、通常、それらを理解し、これらのことのオーナーシップを求める人々がいます。彼らは自分の生活を楽にしたいので、努力をする意志があります。それが私の仕事で、マネージャーが『なぜそれに取り組んでいるのか？』と尋ねたとき、私は彼らをバックアップします。」

過剰に特権を持つ人

ITインフラの管理とイノベーションイニシアティブの推進に加えて、多くのテクノロジーリーダーは、マネージャーやその家族の個人的なITニーズに対応するよう求められます。

多くのCEOはコンシェルジュレベルのテクノロジーサポートを期待しており、ほとんどの場合それは提供されると、ITマネージドサービスプロバイダーであるAlvaka NetworksのITディレクターのレン・タテヤマは言います。

「多くのエグゼクティブにとって、仕事と個人生活の間に明確な境界はありません」と彼は言います。「彼らは24-7働いています。だから、彼らが家で仕事に使うマシンをサポートすることを期待するのは合理的です。問題は、彼らが家族のことで助けを求め始めたときです。」

キーとなるのは、ビジネス目的を果たすサポートコールと、純粋に個人的なものとの間に境界線を引くこととタテヤマは付け加えます。彼のキャリアにおいて3つの異なる会社で、彼は仕事の範囲を超えた要求がIT予算外で処理されるシステムを構築してきた。

「私はチームに、『副業で小遣い稼ぎをしたい人はいないか』と尋ね、成績優秀者をCEOの個人秘書とつないで、支払いの詳細を調整したものです」と彼は言います。「私たちは、そのような手厚いホワイトグローブサービスを提供する一方で、制限を設けました。ボスにノーと言うことはできませんが、『はい、それだとこれだけかかります』と言えば、もしかしたら別の道を選んでくれるかもしれません。」

（タテヤマは、下位のエグゼクティブが同じような待遇を求めることがたまにあるとも付け加えます。しかし、彼らはそのような待遇を得ませんでした。）

しかし、余分な労力をかけ、Cレベルの幹部とより密接なつながりを築くことは、本人のキャリアにとって良いことである可能性があると、Constellation Researchの副社長兼主席アナリストであるディオン・ヒンチクリフは指摘します。

「ジュニアITスタッフはCレベルのリーダーの信頼される仲間となることができ、両者とも学び、利益を得ることができます」と彼は指摘します。「35年前、私の優れたIT bedside mannerは、Fortune 1000の会社全体のCレベルの幹部をサポートする仕事を得るためのきっかけとなりました。私は彼らのビジネスと個人的なデバイスの問題を解決し、彼らがオフィスに子供を連れてきたときにはベビーシッターもしました。私は彼らの視点からビジネスを学び、ITキャリアを急速に進めることができました。」

対立を避ける者

ビジネスリーダーが悪いニュースを聞きたがらないと、小さな問題が大きな問題になり、大きな問題が組織を脱線させ、場合によっては破壊することもあります。

「正直に言って、対立を避けるエグゼクティブは最も取り扱いが難しいです」と、ノースカロライナ州ウェイク郡のCIOであるジョナサン・フェルドマン氏は言います。「建設的な対立があれば問題を解決することができますが、それさえ知らなければ何もできません。」

一般的な困難の一つは、建設的な対立と破壊的な対立を区別できないエグゼクティブ、または善意の批判を個人的に受け取るエグゼクティブです、とフェルドマンは付け加えます。

「人々がぶつからないと、非常にイライラするような回り道を選ぶことになります。たとえば、後でやり直さなければならないプロジェクトを進めてお金を無駄にする、または誰もがこの計画はくだらないと言う勇気がないために、人々に深夜や週末に働かせることになる」と彼は付け加えます。「それは物事をより良くする邪魔になる。」

建設的な対立は常に問題の話で、人格についてではないとフェルドマン氏は言います。何が起こったかについての自分の話をするチャンスは誰でも得るべきです。クビになる心配は不要です。

「悪いニュースを伝える者を殺す人はすぐに情報に乏しい者の仲間入りをします」と彼は付け加えます。「悪いものがより深くに隠されます。なぜなら、リーダーとしてあなたは行動を通じて、ユニークなミスをすることは許されないと人々に教えているからです。このシナリオでは、情報の唯一の出典が直属の部下であるエグゼクティブは、常にいい話だけを聞く可能性が高く、必要なときに是正措置をとることができません。」

怒鳴る人

そして、怒りを管理するトレーニングが必要なエグゼクティブもいます。キャンベルは一度、有名なグローバル企業で「ダリル」という名前のエグゼクティブの下で働いていました。ダリルは人々に怒鳴りつけて爆発することで悪名高かったのです。

「彼を『不快』程度で表現することは、巨大な白いサメを『メジナ』と呼ぶようなものです」とキャンベルは言います。

キャンベルがプログラムに参加したとき、彼は24人のチームで最新のメンバーでした。それからデータセンターがクラッシュし、ダリルがクビを切り始めました。1年も経たないうちに、キャンベルはシニアスタッフとなりました。他の全員が解雇されたか、異動したか、辞めたのです。

「私が生き残った理由は私のビジネス能力ではありません」とキャンベルは付け加えます。「データセンターがクラッシュしたとき、私はそこに数週間しかいませんでした。そして誰も私が誰なのか知りませんでした。もし知っていたら、私も確実に解雇されていたでしょう。」

彼が生き残ったため、会社はキャンベルにチーム全員がダリルと話す前に通過しなければならないトレーニングプログラム（ダリル大学と呼ばれる）を組み立てるよう求めました。それは彼をトリガーする言葉、避けるべきトピック、悪いニュースの表現方法などを教えるものでした。

「時間の無駄、才能ある人々、そしてたくさんの胃薬」とキャンベルは付け加えます。

すべての関係には常に二面性があるとフェルドマンは付け加えます。あなたが上司を好きでなければ、上司もあなたを好きでない可能性が高いです。そして、あなたが関係を修復することができない（または上司が社会的無感覚者である）場合、唯一の実行可能なオプションは会社を出ることかもしれません。

「あなた自身の世話を優先しなければなりません」と彼は言います。「つまり、あなたが去らなければならない時期があるということです。」

幸運なことに、怒鳴る人（夢見る人、だまされる人、対立を避ける人）は例外であり、よくいるわけではないとキャンベルは言います。

「悪いエグゼクティブはたくさんいます。しかし、倫理的で、優秀で、勤勉で、道徳的な人の方がはるかに成功しています。」

著者： Dan Tynan

Dan Tynan is an award-winning journalist whose work has appeared in Adweek, Fast Company, The Guardian, Wired, and too many other publications to mention.

