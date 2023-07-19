職場を地獄にする6つのタイプの経営幹部 — 彼らとどう向き合えばいい？

\u8ab0\u3057\u3082\u304c\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u3042\u308b\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u6027\u60aa\u306a\u4e0a\u53f8\u3084\u540c\u50da\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u5bfe\u4eba\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u6b20\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u3092\u8981\u6c42\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4e9b\u7d30\u306a\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3067\u6012\u308a\u72c2\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3059\u3050\u306b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u3092\u898b\u6368\u3066\u308b\u4e0a\u53f8\u3084\u540c\u50da\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u66b4\u8d70\u306f\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u82e6\u75db\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u8d77\u3053\u3059\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u4f1a\u793e\u304b\u3089\u8ffd\u3044\u51fa\u3057\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u7121\u99c4\u306b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u50cd\u304f\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30c0\u30e1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u60aa\u3044\u304b\u3089\u8f9e\u3081\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3084\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u304c\u60aa\u3044\u304b\u3089\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u96e2\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u304c\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308b\u9000\u8077\u7406\u7531\u3067\u3059\u3002FlexJobs\u306b\u3088\u308b\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6709\u6bd2\u306a\u4f1a\u793e\u6587\u5316\uff0862%\uff09\u3068\u60aa\u3044\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\uff0856%\uff09\u304c\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u9000\u8077\u8005\u304c\u6319\u3052\u305f\u4e0a\u4f4d3\u3064\u306e\u7406\u7531\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9006\u306b\u3001\u826f\u3044\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u96c7\u3046\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u4e00\u4eba\u3042\u305f\u308a\u306e\u53ce\u76ca\u304c27%\u3082\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u60aa\u3044\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u306b\u306f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30d5\u30a9\u30d3\u30a2\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u610f\u5473\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6700\u65b0\u3067\u6700\u3082\u5149\u308a\u8f1d\u304f\u304a\u3082\u3061\u3083\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u6191\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u3001\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u554f\u984c\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u306a\u308b\u307e\u3067\u653e\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u5bfe\u4eba\u7684\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u306a\u3069\u304c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7279\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306eCEO\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u81ea\u5206\u3068\u5bb6\u65cf\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d6\u306a\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u4e0a\u53f8\u3084\u540c\u50da\u306f\u3001\u793e\u4f1a\u6027\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u969c\u5bb3\u306e\u5883\u754c\u7dda\u4e0a\u306b\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u3068\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5411\u304d\u5408\u3046\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u6211\u3005\u306f\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306aCIO\u3084\u4ed6\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306b\u51fa\u4f1a\u3063\u305f\u554f\u984c\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u3069\u3046\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304b\u5c0b\u306d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9a5a\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u8a73\u7d30\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u305f\u3081\u3089\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u305f\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u305f\u3061\u306f\u307e\u3060\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u7279\u5b9a\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u540d\u524d\u3092\u5909\u3048\u305f\u308a\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u66d6\u6627\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u7db2\u7f85\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5178\u578b\u306e\u3046\u3061\u306e\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u30821\u3064\u306b\u51fa\u4f1a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u5922\u3092\u8ffd\u3046\u4eba\n\n\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u6708\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3001IT\u306b\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u843d\u3068\u3057\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30c8\u306a\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u304a\u3088\u305d10\u5e74\u524d\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u5927\u624b\u901a\u4fe1\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u4e3b\u4efb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3042\u308b\u65e5\u3001CIO\u304c\u98db\u884c\u6a5f\u304b\u3089\u964d\u308a\u7acb\u3061\u300c\u91cf\u5b50\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u8a18\u4e8b\u3092\u8aad\u3093\u3060\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u624b\u306b\u5165\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5ba3\u8a00\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u5f7c\u306e\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306b\u843d\u80c6\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u4f53\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3063\u3066\u300c\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u300d\u306e\u91cf\u5b50\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u5f53\u6642\u3001\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a16\u30ad\u30e5\u30fc\u30d3\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u91cf\u5b50\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u304a\u3088\u305d3000\u4e07\u30c9\u30eb\u3082\u3059\u308b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u6db2\u4f53\u7a92\u7d20\u3067\u51b7\u5374\u3055\u308c\u3001\u5730\u9707\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u306a\u3044\u30d5\u30a1\u30e9\u30c7\u30fc\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u4ed8\u304d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u8f9e\u8077\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u304c\u4ee3\u66ff\u6848\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u91cf\u5b50\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u4e0a\u53f8\u306b\u898b\u305b\u3066\u300e\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u4eca\u3001\u6570\u5341\u53f0\u306e\u91cf\u5b50\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f55\u306b\u4f7f\u3044\u305f\u3044\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7684\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30ea\u30fc\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3042\u308bEvotekLabs\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300cCIO\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u3069\u3046\u4f7f\u3046\u3079\u304d\u304b\u5206\u304b\u3089\u305a\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u652f\u6255\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u5168\u304f\u8cbb\u7528\u3092\u304b\u3051\u305a\u306b\u6e08\u307f\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u8a71\u306e\u6559\u8a13\u306f\u3001\u4e0a\u53f8\u304c\u6708\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u305d\u3053\u306b\u8fbf\u308a\u7740\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3069\u308c\u307b\u3069\u672c\u6c17\u3067\u3084\u308a\u305f\u3044\u306e\u304b\u898b\u3066\u307f\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3060\u307e\u3055\u308c\u3084\u3059\u3044\u4eba\n\n\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u7269\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u8208\u596e\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u7121\u77e5\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3078\u308a\u304f\u3060\u3063\u305f\u614b\u5ea6\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u306f\u3001\u4e0a\u53f8\u3084\u540c\u50da\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u5371\u967a\u306a\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6700\u3082\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30aa\u30d6\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u8ab0\u3067\u3082\uff0f\u3069\u3053\u3067\u3082\uff0f\u4f55\u3067\u3082\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u540c\u6642\u306b\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u4f55\u767e\u4e07\u30c9\u30eb\u3082\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30ca\u30c0\u30fb\u30aa\u30f3\u30bf\u30ea\u30aa\u306b\u62e0\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u304fIT\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3001Connektedminds\u306eCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30a2\u30f3\u30fb\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u535a\u58eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u5973\u304c\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u88fd\u9020\u4f1a\u793e\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306b2500\u4e07\u30c9\u30eb\u3082\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u4f7f\u3048\u306a\u3044\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306a\u30bb\u30fc\u30eb\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305fEVP\uff08\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30f4\u30a1\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\uff09\u306f\u57f7\u62d7\u306b\u5c0e\u5165\u3092\u4e3b\u5f35\u30026\u30f5\u6708\u9593\u306e\u30a2\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3001\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u306f\u5f7c\u3068\u306e\u53d6\u5f15\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u6982\u5ff5\u5b9f\u8a3c\uff08PoC\uff09\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3082\u3057\u5f7c\u5973\u304c\u9593\u9055\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5f7c\u306e\u4fe1\u3058\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8f9e\u8077\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u304c\u6b63\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u8f9e\u8077\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u96e2\u308c\u305f\u5834\u6240\u304b\u3089\u3082\u30f4\u30a7\u30a4\u30d1\u30fc\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u898b\u5206\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u304b\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u99c4\u76ee\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306fPoC\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3051\u3069\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u76ee\u306e\u524d\u3067\u5927\u7206\u767a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30b5\u30f3\u30c9\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3092\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u958b\u59cb15\u5206\u524d\u306b\u66f8\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3060\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u5947\u5999\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u79c1\u306f\u55b6\u696d\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u300e\u3053\u308c\u304c\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u9593\u3068\u6b53\u8ac7\u3057\u305f\u7d50\u679c\u3060\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u3001\u540c\u3058\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u305a\u3063\u3068\u5b89\u304f\u3001\u305a\u3063\u3068\u826f\u304f\u5b9f\u884c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4ee3\u66ff\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u9078\u3073\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u554f\u984c\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u8f9e\u8077\u305b\u305a\u3001\u516c\u306b\u8b1d\u7f6a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5f37\u5236\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f8c\u306b\u4ed6\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3067\u5f7c\u306f\u89e3\u96c7\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u8a71\u306e\u6559\u8a13\u306f\u3001\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u83ef\u3084\u304b\u3055\u3092\u58f2\u308a\u3001CIO\u306f\u5b9f\u8cea\u3092\u8cb7\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30d5\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068IT\u306f\u540c\u7b49\u306b\u4fe1\u983c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3044\u3056\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3068\u304d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u5fe0\u5b9f\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30d5\u30a9\u30d3\u30a2\n\n\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6280\u8853\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u5168\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u305d\u3093\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u5927\u624b\u5c0f\u58f2\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u5143CISO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dc\u30d6\u30fb\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30b9\uff08\u4eee\u540d\uff09\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u6280\u8853\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7d66\u6599\u3092\u3082\u3089\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u58f2\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7d66\u6599\u3092\u3082\u3089\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5c0f\u58f2\u4f1a\u793e\u306eCEO\u306f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5168\u304f\u8208\u5473\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089IT\u3084\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30d7\u30ec\u30bc\u30f3\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u306e\u6ce8\u610f\u529b\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u9014\u5207\u308c\u3066\u3001\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306e\u8fd4\u4fe1\u3084\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u8aad\u307f\u8fbc\u307f\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300e\u6b8b\u5ff5\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u6280\u8853\u306f\u79c1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3082\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3068\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6bd4\u3079\u3066\u7ba1\u7406\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3001\u79c1\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3055\u305b\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300f\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3046\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3084\u308b\u6c17\u3092\u5931\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3001\u3068\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u60aa\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u554f\u984c\u3084\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u8105\u5a01\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6295\u8cc7\u306e\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u8aac\u5f97\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u9632\u5fa1\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u306b\u9069\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u3084\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3078\u306e\u975e\u96e3\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u306e\u8868\u660e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30fc\u30d6\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cCEO\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306b\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3055\u305b\u308b\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3068\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u59d4\u306d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u73cd\u3057\u3044\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308bFisrt\u306e\u30c7\u30d6\u30fb\u30ae\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30f4CIO\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306fCIO\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3067\u3082\u3001\u6280\u8853\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3082\u3063\u3068\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3079\u304d\u7406\u7531\u3092\u6559\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u7570\u306a\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u5341\u5206\u306a\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3084\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u7af6\u4e89\u76f8\u624b\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u7d4c\u9a13\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6642\u306b\u306f\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u8005\u3092\u8fc2\u56de\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u6280\u8853\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30ae\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30f4\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u304c\u79c1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u6700\u3082\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306b\u306f\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u751f\u6d3b\u3092\u697d\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3001\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u610f\u5fd7\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u79c1\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u300e\u306a\u305c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u300f\u3068\u5c0b\u306d\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u904e\u5270\u306b\u7279\u6a29\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\n\nIT\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u3068\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e\u63a8\u9032\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3084\u305d\u306e\u5bb6\u65cf\u306e\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306aIT\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306eCEO\u306f\u30b3\u30f3\u30b7\u30a7\u30eb\u30b8\u30e5\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u5834\u5408\u305d\u308c\u306f\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bAlvaka Networks\u306eIT\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30ec\u30f3\u30fb\u30bf\u30c6\u30e4\u30de\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u500b\u4eba\u751f\u6d3b\u306e\u9593\u306b\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u5883\u754c\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f24-7\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u5bb6\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u4f7f\u3046\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5408\u7406\u7684\u3067\u3059\u3002\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u5bb6\u65cf\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ad\u30fc\u3068\u306a\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u7684\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u3001\u7d14\u7c8b\u306b\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306e\u9593\u306b\u5883\u754c\u7dda\u3092\u5f15\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3068\u30bf\u30c6\u30e4\u30de\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u304a\u3044\u30663\u3064\u306e\u7570\u306a\u308b\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u7bc4\u56f2\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u8981\u6c42\u304cIT\u4e88\u7b97\u5916\u3067\u51e6\u7406\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3001\u300e\u526f\u696d\u3067\u5c0f\u9063\u3044\u7a3c\u304e\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u4eba\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u300f\u3068\u5c0b\u306d\u3001\u6210\u7e3e\u512a\u79c0\u8005\u3092CEO\u306e\u500b\u4eba\u79d8\u66f8\u3068\u3064\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3001\u652f\u6255\u3044\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u624b\u539a\u3044\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d6\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u5236\u9650\u3092\u8a2d\u3051\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30dc\u30b9\u306b\u30ce\u30fc\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u300e\u306f\u3044\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3068\u3053\u308c\u3060\u3051\u304b\u304b\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300f\u3068\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3082\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305f\u3089\u5225\u306e\u9053\u3092\u9078\u3093\u3067\u304f\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\uff08\u30bf\u30c6\u30e4\u30de\u306f\u3001\u4e0b\u4f4d\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u304c\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f85\u9047\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u305f\u307e\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3082\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5f85\u9047\u3092\u5f97\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff09\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4f59\u5206\u306a\u52b4\u529b\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3001C\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u5e79\u90e8\u3068\u3088\u308a\u5bc6\u63a5\u306a\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u672c\u4eba\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001Constellation Research\u306e\u526f\u793e\u9577\u517c\u4e3b\u5e2d\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30a3\u30aa\u30f3\u30fb\u30d2\u30f3\u30c1\u30af\u30ea\u30d5\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30b8\u30e5\u30cb\u30a2IT\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306fC\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4ef2\u9593\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u4e21\u8005\u3068\u3082\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c35\u5e74\u524d\u3001\u79c1\u306e\u512a\u308c\u305fIT bedside manner\u306f\u3001Fortune 1000\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u5168\u4f53\u306eC\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u5e79\u90e8\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3068\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u5b50\u4f9b\u3092\u9023\u308c\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306b\u306f\u30d9\u30d3\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30bf\u30fc\u3082\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u5b66\u3073\u3001IT\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u6025\u901f\u306b\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u8005\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u60aa\u3044\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u805e\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u554f\u984c\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u554f\u984c\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u554f\u984c\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u8131\u7dda\u3055\u305b\u3001\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u7834\u58ca\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6b63\u76f4\u306b\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3001\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u6700\u3082\u53d6\u308a\u6271\u3044\u304c\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30ce\u30fc\u30b9\u30ab\u30ed\u30e9\u30a4\u30ca\u5dde\u30a6\u30a7\u30a4\u30af\u90e1\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30e7\u30ca\u30b5\u30f3\u30fb\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5efa\u8a2d\u7684\u306a\u5bfe\u7acb\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3055\u3048\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u4f55\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u56f0\u96e3\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u3001\u5efa\u8a2d\u7684\u306a\u5bfe\u7acb\u3068\u7834\u58ca\u7684\u306a\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u533a\u5225\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u5584\u610f\u306e\u6279\u5224\u3092\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u308b\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3067\u3059\u3001\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3076\u3064\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30e9\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u56de\u308a\u9053\u3092\u9078\u3076\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u5f8c\u3067\u3084\u308a\u76f4\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u304a\u91d1\u3092\u7121\u99c4\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u3053\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u306f\u304f\u3060\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u52c7\u6c17\u304c\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6df1\u591c\u3084\u9031\u672b\u306b\u50cd\u304b\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u7269\u4e8b\u3092\u3088\u308a\u826f\u304f\u3059\u308b\u90aa\u9b54\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5efa\u8a2d\u7684\u306a\u5bfe\u7acb\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u554f\u984c\u306e\u8a71\u3067\u3001\u4eba\u683c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u305f\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u8a71\u3092\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u8ab0\u3067\u3082\u5f97\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30d3\u306b\u306a\u308b\u5fc3\u914d\u306f\u4e0d\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u60aa\u3044\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u8005\u3092\u6bba\u3059\u4eba\u306f\u3059\u3050\u306b\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u4e4f\u3057\u3044\u8005\u306e\u4ef2\u9593\u5165\u308a\u3092\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u60aa\u3044\u3082\u306e\u304c\u3088\u308a\u6df1\u304f\u306b\u96a0\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306a\u30df\u30b9\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u8a31\u3055\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6559\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3067\u306f\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u552f\u4e00\u306e\u51fa\u5178\u304c\u76f4\u5c5e\u306e\u90e8\u4e0b\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u3044\u3044\u8a71\u3060\u3051\u3092\u805e\u304f\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3068\u304d\u306b\u662f\u6b63\u63aa\u7f6e\u3092\u3068\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6012\u9cf4\u308b\u4eba\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6012\u308a\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3082\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u4e00\u5ea6\u3001\u6709\u540d\u306a\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u300c\u30c0\u30ea\u30eb\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u540d\u524d\u306e\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c0\u30ea\u30eb\u306f\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6012\u9cf4\u308a\u3064\u3051\u3066\u7206\u767a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u60aa\u540d\u9ad8\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3092\u300e\u4e0d\u5feb\u300f\u7a0b\u5ea6\u3067\u8868\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5de8\u5927\u306a\u767d\u3044\u30b5\u30e1\u3092\u300e\u30e1\u30b8\u30ca\u300f\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u306f24\u4eba\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u3001\u30c0\u30ea\u30eb\u304c\u30af\u30d3\u3092\u5207\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u30021\u5e74\u3082\u7d4c\u305f\u306a\u3044\u3046\u3061\u306b\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ed6\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u89e3\u96c7\u3055\u308c\u305f\u304b\u3001\u7570\u52d5\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3001\u8f9e\u3081\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u751f\u304d\u6b8b\u3063\u305f\u7406\u7531\u306f\u79c1\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u80fd\u529b\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u30af\u30e9\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u79c1\u306f\u305d\u3053\u306b\u6570\u9031\u9593\u3057\u304b\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u8ab0\u3082\u79c1\u304c\u8ab0\u306a\u306e\u304b\u77e5\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3082\u3057\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u3001\u79c1\u3082\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u89e3\u96c7\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5f7c\u304c\u751f\u304d\u6b8b\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u30c0\u30ea\u30eb\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u524d\u306b\u901a\u904e\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\uff08\u30c0\u30ea\u30eb\u5927\u5b66\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\uff09\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5f7c\u3092\u30c8\u30ea\u30ac\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u8a00\u8449\u3001\u907f\u3051\u308b\u3079\u304d\u30c8\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u3001\u60aa\u3044\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u8868\u73fe\u65b9\u6cd5\u306a\u3069\u3092\u6559\u3048\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6642\u9593\u306e\u7121\u99c4\u3001\u624d\u80fd\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u306e\u80c3\u85ac\u300d\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u4e8c\u9762\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u30d5\u30a7\u30eb\u30c9\u30de\u30f3\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u4e0a\u53f8\u3092\u597d\u304d\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4e0a\u53f8\u3082\u3042\u306a\u305f\u3092\u597d\u304d\u3067\u306a\u3044\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u4fee\u5fa9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\uff08\u307e\u305f\u306f\u4e0a\u53f8\u304c\u793e\u4f1a\u7684\u7121\u611f\u899a\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\uff09\u5834\u5408\u3001\u552f\u4e00\u306e\u5b9f\u884c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u51fa\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u4e16\u8a71\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u53bb\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u6642\u671f\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5e78\u904b\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3001\u6012\u9cf4\u308b\u4eba\uff08\u5922\u898b\u308b\u4eba\u3001\u3060\u307e\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4eba\u3001\u5bfe\u7acb\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u4eba\uff09\u306f\u4f8b\u5916\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3088\u304f\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u60aa\u3044\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306f\u305f\u304f\u3055\u3093\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u502b\u7406\u7684\u3067\u3001\u512a\u79c0\u3067\u3001\u52e4\u52c9\u3067\u3001\u9053\u5fb3\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u306e\u65b9\u304c\u306f\u308b\u304b\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d