7 IT delegation mistakes to avoid

5. Providing cryptic instructions

Failing to provide clear, concise instructions when assigning a task can lead to frustration and failure. It’s not uncommon for an IT leader, swamped with multiple projects, to hastily delegate a task without clearly outlining the desired outcome or providing specific objectives and deadlines, says Richard Baker, CTO of managed solutions provider TWC IT Solutions.

A lack of clarity can lead to grave consequences. “Unclear instructions create a breeding ground for misunderstandings and wasted resources,” Baker explains. In such situations, team members will waste precious time attempting to decipher what’s expected of them, only to discover they’ve veered off course. “The frustration and demotivation that ensue can be detrimental to the team’s cohesion and individual morale,” he notes. Moreover, the absence of clear instructions opens the door to errors or subpar results, ultimately undermining team productivity and quality output.

When delegating tasks, IT leaders should supply team members with detailed, well-defined instructions. “By clearly communicating the desired outcome, specific objectives, deadlines, and other relevant information related to the task or project, leaders can set their team up for success,” Baker says. “Furthermore, establishing an open channel of communication, where team members can seek clarification or ask questions, ensures that everyone is on the same page and understands their responsibilities.”

Clear instructions give employees a solid framework in which they can operate and make informed decisions. “It helps them understand expectations, align their efforts accordingly, and work more efficiently towards the desired outcomes,” Baker explains. The likelihood of misunderstandings or errors is greatly reduced when team members have a comprehensive understanding of what’s required of them. “Moreover, clear instructions foster a positive and supportive work environment, boosting morale and motivation among team members, which ultimately leads to greater collaboration and success.”

Baker adds that by setting clear expectations, maintaining open communication channels, and empowering team members, IT leaders can effectively delegate tasks and projects while cultivating a collaborative and thriving work environment.

6. Partial task delegation

A major delegation mistake is delegating tasks while continuing to micromanage, failing to give team members the authority and autonomy necessary to fully execute their work.

Once a task has been delegated, meddling is never a good idea, says Jesse Stockall, chief architect at software developer Snow Software. “When a leader is still heavily involved in a task, it defeats the purpose of delegating,” he notes. “The person who receives the task will still be doing most of the work, but with heavy oversight they will not get a chance to develop and grow.”

Confident leaders provide the guardrails and checkpoints necessary to avoid possible catastrophic failures, while providing a degree of autonomy to the individual handling the assignment. The guardrails’ width can be adjusted in accordance with the individual’s experience and success track record, Stockall says.

Stockall explains that the goal should be to empower team members to take ownership of their work and accept accountability, no matter the outcome. “This, in-turn, frees leadership to focus on other activities,” he explains.

7. Refusing to delegate

Perhaps the biggest delegation mistake is never delegating. “This can lead to burnout, inefficiency, and missed opportunities,” warns Brenton Thomas, founder of digital marketing agency Twibi. Additionally, when an IT leader steadfastly refuses to delegate, they may not have time to focus on more important tasks, which can lead to persistent inefficiency. “They also miss out on the opportunity to develop their team members’ skills and abilities,” he adds.

The solution is delegating tasks intelligently and effectively. “This means giving team members the right tasks, providing them with the necessary resources, and setting clear expectations,” Thomas says. “It also means being willing to let go of control and trust that your team members can do the job.”