非常に効果的なジョブディスクリプション作成のための11のヒント

\u7a7a\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u66f8\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5fd9\u3057\u304f\u306a\u3044\u4ed6\u306e\u8ab0\u304b\u306b\u56de\u3059\u9762\u5012\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u524d\u56de\u3053\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u52df\u96c6\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u306e\u30b3\u30d4\u30fc\u3092\u5f15\u3063\u5f35\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u624b\u3063\u53d6\u308a\u65e9\u304f\u7d42\u308f\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u7684\u78ba\u306a\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u7af6\u4e89\u304c\u6fc0\u3057\u3044\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u306f\u3001\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u3001\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u52aa\u529b\u304c\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u884c\u304d\u8a70\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6c42\u4eba\u5e83\u544a\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3001\u6587\u5316\u3001\u6210\u529f\u3092\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u4ee3\u8868\u8005\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u8868\u73fe\u65b9\u6cd5\u3001\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4f55\u3092\u8a00\u3046\u304b\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u306f\u671f\u5f85\u5024\u3084\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u8a00\u8449\u306e\u9078\u3073\u65b9\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3053\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3084\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u5bc4\u305b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3068\u3082\u9060\u3056\u3051\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3092\u5de6\u53f3\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u4f1a\u793eBridge Partners\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c6\u30ab\u30fc\uff08Ryan Whitacre\uff09\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u5c55\u958b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u3001\u9762\u63a5\u306b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3059\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30012\u4eba\u306e\u5b8c\u74a7\u306a\u4eba\u7269\u3060\u3051\u304c\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3080\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c6\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u7acb\u5834\u3092\u7387\u76f4\u306b\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u512a\u308c\u305f\u5019\u88dc\u80052\u4eba\u3092\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u63d0\u6848\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u300e\u4ed6\u306b\u8ab0\u304c\u3044\u308b\u306e\uff1f\u300f\u3068\u805e\u3044\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u6bce\u56de\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u91e3\u308a\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3042\u308b\u7a2e\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3082\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30a8\u30b5\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u66f8\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8aad\u3080\u8ab0\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u7b2c\u4e00\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u66f8\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6642\u9593\u306f\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5f62\u5f0f\u306e\u30e9\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u8a73\u3057\u3044\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u305f\u3061\u306b\u3001\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3084\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u30d2\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5c0b\u306d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n1. \u826f\u3044\u7b2c\u4e00\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\n\n\u300c\u7b2c\u4e00\u5370\u8c61\u306f\u5927\u4e8b\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793eKeller Augusta\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30b1\u30a4\u30c8\u30ea\u30f3\u30fb\u30ad\u30f3\u30b1\u30a4\u30c9\uff08Kaitlin Kincaid\uff09\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u8aad\u8005\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u77e5\u308b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3001\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3092\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6587\u5316\u3084\u6210\u529f\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\nTop Employers Institute\u306e\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u5730\u533a\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30d0\u30fc\u30fb\u30dc\u30fc\u30ac\u30f3\uff08Trevor Bogan\uff09\u3082\u540c\u610f\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u30e6\u30cb\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u7279\u306b\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3084\u30a4\u30f3\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u8aad\u8005\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u3060\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u6700\u3082\u8a87\u308c\u308b\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3067\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3067\u3082\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u3001\u6210\u9577\u3001\u65c5\u884c\u3001\u5b66\u7fd2\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300c\u5c06\u6765\u7684\u306a\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u767a\u5c55\u3055\u305b\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5834\u6240\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30dc\u30fc\u30ac\u30f3\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2. \u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\n\n\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3084\u96c6\u7d04\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u63b2\u793a\u677f\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3084\u6700\u521d\u306e\u6570\u6587\u304c\u5f15\u304d\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u6295\u7a3f\u3092\u8aad\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u660e\u78ba\u3067\u7c21\u6f54\u306a\u8077\u540d\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6b63\u78ba\u306b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u53cd\u6620\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3001DoiT International\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30d4\u30fc\u30d7\u30eb\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30af\u30ea\u30b9\u30c6\u30f3\u30fb\u30c8\u30ed\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\uff08Kristen Tronsky\uff09\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3068\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6301\u3064\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u3064\u3051\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u898b\u51fa\u3057\u304c\u8ab0\u304b\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3089\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306e\u6bb5\u843d\u3067\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u8a98\u3044\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u3044\u304b\u306b\u30af\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3001\u306a\u305c\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3092\u81ea\u6162\u3059\u308b\u5834\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u9b45\u529b\u7684\u306a\u8981\u7d04\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068EXEC\u306eCEO\u3001\u30b9\u30b3\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30dd\u30cb\u30a8\u30ef\u30ba\uff08Scott Poniewaz\uff09\u3002\u300c\u5f79\u5272\u3068\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u77ed\u304f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30c1\u30fc\u306a\u7d39\u4ecb\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u3001\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u5185\u5bb9\u3068\u3001\u306a\u305c\u5fdc\u52df\u306b\u8208\u5473\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u793a\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3073\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3059\u308b\u6587\u5316\u3001\u5bdb\u5927\u306a\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30fb\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u7279\u5178\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u611b\u3059\u308b\u7406\u7531\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8981\u7d04\u306b\u5165\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u304c\u8aad\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u5f8c\u3067\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8981\u4ef6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a73\u3057\u304f\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5fc5\u9808\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u65e9\u3044\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u8ab0\u304b\u3092\u5931\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306b\u30e9\u30f3\u30af\u4ed8\u3051\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n3. \u5305\u6442\u7684\u306a\u8996\u70b9\u3067\u898b\u308b\n\n\u300c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6642\u9593\u3068\u624b\u9593\u3092\u304b\u3051\u308b\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Nigel Frank\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebHR\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ad\u30e3\u30ed\u30ea\u30f3\u30fb\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\uff08Carolyn Walker\uff09\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u306e\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3001\u5fdc\u52df\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u81ea\u4f53\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3057\u3084\u3059\u304f\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u8ab0\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u8868\u73fe\u65b9\u6cd5\u3084\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u843d\u80c6\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u898b\u6975\u3081\u308b\u76ee\u3067\u3001\u8a00\u8449\u3084\u96a0\u55a9\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u8a13\u7df4\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u307e\u3067\u3092\u7cbe\u67fb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306a\u306e\u304b\u81ea\u554f\u3057\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6392\u4ed6\u7684\u306a\u8a00\u8449\u9063\u3044\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b8\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u843d\u80c6\u3055\u305b\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u5305\u6442\u3068\u9023\u5e2f\u306b\u771f\u5263\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u4e16\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u9001\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30dc\u30fc\u30ac\u30f3\u3082\u305d\u308c\u306b\u540c\u610f\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u30012023\u5e74\u306b\u306fDEI\uff08\u30c0\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30a8\u30af\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\uff06\u30a4\u30f3\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\uff09\u304c\u4ee5\u524d\u3088\u308a\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5305\u6442\u7684\u306a\u8a00\u8449\u9063\u3044\u306f\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u5305\u6442\u306b\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3092\u9001\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3092\u758e\u5916\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u6027\u5225\u56fa\u6709\u306e\u7528\u8a9e\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u907f\u3051\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n4. \u30af\u30ea\u30b7\u30a7\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\n\n\u300c\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u3084\u30cb\u30f3\u30b8\u30e3\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u8868\u73fe\u306f\u4f7f\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3001\u6771\u829d\u306e\u4eba\u4e8b\u526f\u793e\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ad\u30e0\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u30ba\uff08Kim Jones\uff09\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7528\u8a9e\u306f\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u5b55\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u77e5\u80fd\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6301\u3063\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u305d\u306e\u8077\u4f4d\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u7d9a\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3068\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u5931\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u8981\u6c42\u4e8b\u9805\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a00\u8449\u3082\u30af\u30ea\u30b7\u30a7\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u610f\u56f3\u3059\u308b\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nBentley Systems\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u3001\u30af\u30ec\u30a2\u30fb\u30e9\u30c8\u30b3\u30a6\u30b9\u30ad\uff08Claire Rutkowski\uff09\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3067\u3053\u308c\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5c55\u958b\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u898b\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u306f\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u9060\u3056\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3001\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u3088\u308a\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001"\u8981\u6c42\u4e8b\u9805"\u306e\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b"\u597d\u307e\u3057\u3044\u8cc7\u683c"\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4f55\u304b\u304c"\u5fc5\u9808"\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u3068\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6587\u5b57\u901a\u308a\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u306f\u5973\u6027\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u5973\u6027\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u304c\u57fa\u6e96\u306e100%\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u611f\u3058\u308b\u50be\u5411\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30e9\u30c8\u30b3\u30a6\u30b9\u30ad\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u4e0a\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3067\u3082\u6b20\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5fdc\u52df\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u300c\u7537\u6027\u306f\u300e\u305d\u308c\u304c60%\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3060\u300f\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n5. \u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u7d5e\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\n\n\u9577\u3044\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u8981\u4ef6 \u2015 \u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u300c\u597d\u307e\u3057\u3044\u8cc7\u683c\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082 \u2015 \u306f\u826f\u3044\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3044\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u5b66\u4f4d\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u524a\u9664\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u80cc\u666f\u3084\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u8981\u4ef6\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u306b\u8003\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068Strategic Communications\u306e\u5275\u8a2d\u8005\u3067\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30f3\u30c0\u30fb\u30dd\u30d5\u30a1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5b66\u4f4d\u306e\u8981\u6c42\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u3053\u306a\u305b\u308b\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u898b\u9003\u3059\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u4eba\u53e3\u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u5b66\u4f4d\u8981\u4ef6\u306b\u3088\u308a\u4e0d\u5229\u306b\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5dee\u5225\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u3082\u30ea\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u3001\u5927\u5b66\u9662\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u3001\u591a\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u8077\u52d9\u8aac\u660e\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u305d\u308c\u304c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u8077\u52d9\u8aac\u660e\u306e\u66f4\u65b0\u306b\u52b4\u529b\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u5146\u5019\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3001\u3068\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c6\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u8aac\u660e\u306e\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u8077\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u304b\u3089\u6765\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u6642\u9593\u306e\u30b9\u30ca\u30c3\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6642\u9593\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u5909\u308f\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u306f\u53e4\u3044\u7528\u8a9e\u3084\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u306e\u9577\u3044\u8cc7\u683c\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u3058\u3063\u304f\u308a\u3068\u898b\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u98a8\u6f6e\u3001\u6559\u80b2\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u73fe\u4ee3\u306e\u614b\u5ea6\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u6280\u8853\u5909\u5316\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u4ee3\u66ff\u6559\u80b2\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u8003\u3048\u305f\u6642\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b10\u5e74\u9593\u306e\u5b9f\u52d9\u7d4c\u9a13\u3068\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3044\u5168\u54e1\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n6. \u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u884c\u3046\n\n\u4ed6\u4eba\u304c\u66f8\u3044\u305f\u6c42\u4eba\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u66f4\u65b0\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3001\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u66f8\u304d\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u304b\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u30c1\u30a7\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c6\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u9032\u5316\u3057\u305f\u3068\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u3067\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u3069\u308c\u3060\u3051\u52aa\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u306a\u3057\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u306f\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u3082\u305d\u308c\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3063\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305f\u3060\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3084\u65b0\u4eba\u304c\u5831\u544a\u3059\u308b\u4eba\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3002\u300c\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u8996\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u898b\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u983c\u3093\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5352\u696d\u3057\u305f\u4eba\u3084\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u4f4f\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3070\u304b\u308a\u306b\u983c\u3093\u3067\u306f\u3044\u3051\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5834\u6240\u3001\u80cc\u666f\u3001\u6559\u80b2\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u5168\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u983c\u3093\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u6df7\u3056\u308a\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u89b3\u304c\u7279\u6a29\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5927\u4e08\u592b\u3060\u3068\u77e5\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001Textio\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u3092AI\u306b\u8d70\u3089\u305b\u3001\u30d0\u30a4\u30a2\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u4ee3\u66ff\u306e\u8868\u73fe\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n7. \u52e4\u52d9\u5730\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304c100\uff05\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001100\uff05\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u5185\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3068\u306f\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u4f55\u3067\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3092\u660e\u8a18\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u6771\u829d\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u30ba\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nIT\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u7d76\u5bfe\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u9b45\u529b\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c6\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u610f\u5473\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306a\u3089\u8a00\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u990c\u3068\u30b9\u30a4\u30c3\u30c1\u306e\u624b\u53e3\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3060\u3051\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306b\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u958b\u304b\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8a71\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306e\u624d\u80fd\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u306e\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u524d\u306f\u6700\u521d\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306fCEO\u304b\u3089\u4e0b\u307e\u3067\u5168\u3066\u304c\u7d66\u4e0e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306f\u7686\u304c\u5f15\u3063\u8d8a\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u306a\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306a\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u4e00\u9031\u9593\u3067\u4f55\u65e5\uff1f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8cea\u554f\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u304c\u4eca\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u982d\u306b\u3042\u308b\u8cea\u554f\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c6\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u7814\u7a76\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3082\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u306e58%\u304c\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u52e4\u52d9\u4f53\u5236\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u30022023\u5e74\u306e\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u77e5\u8b58\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306e39%\u304c2023\u5e74\u672b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u50cd\u304f\u3068\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n8. \u66d6\u6627\u3055\u306f\u907f\u3051\u308b\n\n\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u7269\u50cf\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u66d6\u6627\u306b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u671f\u5f85\u304c\u66d6\u6627\u306a\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306f\u5168\u3066\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u4eba\u306b\u306a\u308a\u305f\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u30ad\u30f3\u30b1\u30a4\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3053\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300d\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a55\u4fa1\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5831\u916c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u300c\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306f\u3001\u201d\u79c1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306e\u5229\u70b9\u306f\u4f55\u306a\u306e\u304b\u201d\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306b\u5fdc\u52df\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u300d\u3084\u300c\u6210\u9577\u306e\u4f59\u5730\u300d\u306a\u3069\u3001\u66d6\u6627\u306a\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u7528\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u3066\u4f55\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u91d1\u92ad\u7684\u306b\u5831\u916c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\n\n\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3060\u3051\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u826f\u3044\u6587\u7ae0\u3092\u66f8\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5177\u4f53\u6027\u306f\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u5bc4\u305b\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u95a2\u9023\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u9069\u683c\u306a\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u3064\u3051\u3001\u3088\u308a\u9069\u4efb\u8005\u304c\u96c6\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ad\u30f3\u30b1\u30a4\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3067\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u6280\u8853\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u65e5\u5e38\u7684\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u6280\u8853\u3068\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u8a18\u8ff0\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u30c8\u30ed\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u5b66\u3079\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u660e\u8a18\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n9. \u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u3068\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\n\n\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u307b\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u3042\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3082\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6c17\u3092\u3064\u3051\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u542b\u3081\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u5c31\u304f\u524d\u306b\u77e5\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3088\u308a\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u3001\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5229\u70b9\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Vacare Group\u306eCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ca\u30f3\u30b7\u30fc\u30fb\u30c9\u30ec\u30b9\uff08Nancy Drees\uff09\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u307e\u305f\u3001\u9b45\u529b\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3084\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u697d\u3057\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u8ab0\u304b\u306e\u76ee\u3092\u5f15\u304f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306b\u5275\u9020\u7684\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304f\u306f\u9060\u304f\u306e\u30d3\u30fc\u30c1\u304b\u3089\u6d17\u7df4\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u3001\u5275\u9020\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u611b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3082\u3057\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u7f8e\u3057\u304f\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u306b\u5bcc\u307f\u3001\u8208\u5473\u6df1\u304f\u3001\u5354\u8abf\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u90e8\u7f72\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306f\u3001\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3088\u308a\u95a2\u4e0e\u611f\u3092\u6301\u3064\u300d\u3068\u30dc\u30fc\u30ac\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u306f\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3073\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n10. SEO\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u308b\n\n\u300c\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u63b2\u793a\u677f\u3092\u691c\u7d22\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Touchdown Money\u306e\u5275\u8a2d\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b9\u30b3\u30c3\u30c8\u30fb\u30ea\u30d0\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\uff08Scott Lieberman\uff09\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306f\u691c\u7d22\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306a\u4eba\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u691c\u7d22\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u6700\u9069\u5316\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5b66\u3073\u76f4\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5f97\u610f\u306a\u4eba\u3092\u62db\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u304c\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u512a\u308c\u305f\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306e\u76ee\u306b\u89e6\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u671b\u307e\u3057\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u30ad\u30fc\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u691c\u7d22\u7d50\u679c\u3067\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u304c\u76ee\u7acb\u3064\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u306b\u898b\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30dd\u30cb\u30a8\u30ef\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u8208\u5473\u3084\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u304c\u6b63\u78ba\u306b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u524d\u306b\u6765\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001SEO\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306b\u691c\u7d22\u8a9e\u53e5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5de5\u592b\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f9d\u983c\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n11. \u660e\u78ba\u3067\u884c\u52d5\u6307\u5411\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\n\n\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u3001\u53d7\u3051\u8eab\u306e\u8868\u73fe\u306f\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u7720\u3089\u305b\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u63b2\u793a\u3092\u8aad\u3093\u3067\u3082\u3089\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u80fd\u52d5\u7684\u306a\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u80fd\u52d5\u7684\u306a\u8868\u73fe\u3068\u884c\u52d5\u6307\u5411\u306e\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u304c\u3088\u308a\u9b45\u529b\u7684\u3067\u30a8\u30ad\u30b5\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30c8\u30ed\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u57cb\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7dca\u6025\u6027\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u8efd\u5feb\u3067\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b2\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u30c8\u30fc\u30f3\u3082\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u6587\u5316\u306e\u58f0\u3092\u53cd\u6620\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u3067\u50cd\u304f\u8d77\u696d\u5bb6\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u5feb\u9069\u306a\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u9280\u884c\u54e1\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u8ab0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3092\u53cd\u6620\u3059\u308b\u30c8\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u6280\u8853\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u7565\u8a9e\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306f\u6c42\u4eba\u8aac\u660e\u304b\u3089\u5916\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u983b\u7e41\u306b\u5c02\u9580\u7528\u8a9e\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u7528\u8a9e\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u6587\u5316\u306e\u5916\u3067\u306f\u901a\u3058\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002 \u300c\u5c02\u9580\u7528\u8a9e\u3084\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u8a00\u8449\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3092\u4f7f\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30c8\u30ed\u30f3\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u6c42\u4eba\u306e\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u3057\u3001\u6df7\u4e71\u3092\u62db\u304d\u3001\u9069\u4efb\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u9632\u304e\u3001\u9069\u683c\u3067\u306a\u3044\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u306e\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d