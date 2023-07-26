Africa

非常に効果的なジョブディスクリプション作成のための11のヒント
著者: christina_wood

非常に効果的なジョブディスクリプション作成のための11のヒント

特集
Jul 26, 20232分
職歴

素晴らしい才能を引き寄せるためには、魅力的な求人広告が最初のステップです。ここでは、最高の候補者を引きつけるための効果的で魅力的で包括的なジョブディスクリプションの作り方を紹介します。

Job interview, businessman listen to candidate answers.
クレジットShutterstock

空いているポジションのジョブディスクリプションを書くことは、忙しくない他の誰かに回す面倒な仕事、または前回この役割を募集したときのコピーを引っ張り出して手っ取り早く終わらせることかもしれません。しかし、的確なジョブディスクリプションは、特に競争が激しい市場では、才能を獲得するための重要なステップです。あまりにもしばしば、リクルーティングの努力がジョブディスクリプションで行き詰まってしまうのです。

求人広告は、あなたの会社、文化、成功を多くの人々に伝える代表者です。ジョブディスクリプションの表現方法、役割について何を言うか、さらには期待値や要件を説明する言葉の選び方は、人々がこの仕事やあなたの会社に引き寄せられるか、それとも遠ざけられるかを左右します。

「これはマーケティングツールです」と、エグゼクティブサーチ会社Bridge Partnersのパートナー、ライアン・ホワイテカー（Ryan Whitacre）は説明します。「可能な限り広範なネットワークを展開したいのです。」

あなたは、面接に時間を費やす必要がないように、2人の完璧な人物だけが応募することを望むかもしれません。しかし、ホワイテカーは自分の立場を率直に語ります。「私が優れた候補者2人をクライアントに提案すると、彼らは『他に誰がいるの？』と聞いてくる。これは毎回のことです。」

あなたは釣りをしています。また、ある種のマーケティングも行っています。ジョブディスクリプションはそのエサです。そして、それがどのように書かれているかは、それを読む誰にとっても貴重な第一印象を与えます。それを正しく書くための時間は価値があります。

私は、この形式のライティングに詳しい専門家たちに、うまくやる方法についてのヒントを尋ねました。以下が彼らのアドバイスです。

1. 良い第一印象を作る

「第一印象は大事です」と、リクルーティング会社Keller Augustaのシニアマネージングディレクター、ケイトリン・キンケイド（Kaitlin Kincaid）は言います。このジョブディスクリプションは、読者があなたの会社について知る全ての情報かもしれません、応募するかどうかに関わらず。「これを機会にして会社をアピールしてください」と彼女は言います。「文化や成功を強調してください。」

Top Employers Instituteのアメリカ地区ディレクター、トレバー・ボーガン（Trevor Bogan）も同意します。「あなたの組織が何をユニークにしているか、特に持続可能性やインクルージョンの取り組みに参加している場合は、読者に伝えてください」と彼は述べます。

まだ持続可能性が最も誇れるポイントでない場合でも、あなたの会社が提供する素晴らしい福利厚生、成長、旅行、学習の機会をアピールしてください。「将来的な従業員は、キャリアを発展させ、新しいスキルを身につけることができる場所で働きたいと考えています」と、ボーガンは言います。

2. 最も重要なことから始める

応募者はあなたのサイトや集約サイトの求人掲示板を見ていて、タイトルや最初の数文が引きつけない限り、あなたの投稿を読むことはありません。

「明確で簡潔な職名を使用し、それが正確にポジションを反映するようにしてください」と、DoiT Internationalのチーフ・ピープル・オフィサーであるクリステン・トロンスキー（Kristen Tronsky）は言います。「これは、適切なスキルと経験を持つ候補者を引きつけるのに役立ちます。」

見出しが誰かを引きつけたら、最初の段落で彼らを誘い込むことができます。これはあなたの会社がいかにクールで、なぜ人々があなたのチームに参加したいのかを自慢する場です。

「魅力的な要約から始めてください」とEXECのCEO、スコット・ポニエワズ（Scott Poniewaz）。「役割とあなたの会社についての短く、キャッチーな紹介から始めて、応募者に仕事の内容と、なぜ応募に興味を持つべきかを明確に示してください。」

それがあなたのリモートオプションから学びを重視する文化、寛大なワーク・ライフ・バランスの特典まで、あらゆることをアピールする機会です。あなたがあなたの会社を愛する理由は何ですか？それは要約に入るべきです。

潜在的な応募者が読んでいる後で、技術要件について詳しく説明することができます。しかし、必須ではないスキルによって早い段階で誰かを失わないように、重要性にランク付けしてください。

3. 包摂的な視点で見る

「できるだけ包括的にするために時間と手間をかける価値があります」とNigel FrankのグローバルHRディレクターであるキャロリン・ウォーカー（Carolyn Walker）は言います。「それは福利厚生のパッケージを見直すことか、応募プロセス自体をどのようにアクセスしやすくするかを考えることを意味するかもしれません。」

誰があなたの表現方法や求めていることに落胆するかどうかを見極める目で、言葉や隠喩、さらには必要なスキルや訓練のリストまでを精査します。人々を排除することがあなたの目標なのか自問してみてください。

「排他的な言葉遣いは、マージナライズされた候補者を落胆させる可能性があります」とウォーカーは言います。「あなたが包摂と連帯に真剣であるなら、あなたが世の中に送り出すものについて考えなければなりません。ジョブディスクリプションはその一部です。」

ボーガンもそれに同意します。彼の会社の調査によれば、2023年にはDEI（ダイバーシティ・エクイティ＆インクルージョン）が以前よりも重要になっていると付け加えています。「包摂的な言葉遣いは多様性を促進し、組織が包摂にコミットしているというメッセージを送ります」と彼は言います。「特定のグループを疎外する可能性のある性別固有の用語の使用を避けてください。」

4. クリシェを避ける

「ロックスターやニンジャといった表現は使わないでください」と、東芝の人事副社長であるキム・ジョーンズ（Kim Jones）は言います。このような用語は一般的になっていますが、問題を孕んでいます。「これらは高度に知能があり、技術を持ったプロフェッショナルで、彼らはその職位が何を求めているのかを知りたいのです」と彼女は続けます。「こうしたフレーズを使うと、トップの才能を失うことになります。」

「要求事項」という言葉もクリシェであり、あなたが意図する意味ではない可能性があります。

Bentley Systemsのシニアバイスプレジデント兼CIOチャンピオン、クレア・ラトコウスキ（Claire Rutkowski）は、自分自身でこれがどのように展開するかを見てきました。その言葉は人々を遠ざけます、と彼女は言います。「エンジニアリング企業がより包括的になるためには、”要求事項”の代わりに”好ましい資格”という言葉を使う必要があります」と彼女は言います。「何かが”必須”であると言うと、多くの人々はそれを文字通りに受け取ります。そして、それらの人々の大部分は女性です。」

「女性は自分が基準の100%を満たさなければならないと感じる傾向があります」とラトコウスキは言います。そして、リスト上の一つでも欠けていれば、彼女たちは応募しないでしょう。「男性は『それが60%であれば、とにかく応募するつもりだ』と思っています」と彼女は言います。

5. 必要な要件を絞り込む

長いリストの要件 ― それらを「好ましい資格」と呼ぶとしても ― は良いアイデアではありません。代わりに、特にスキルではなく、役割に必要ない特定の高度な学位といった期待を削除することができます。

「背景や経験の要件については現実的に考えてください」とStrategic Communicationsの創設者でオーナーであるリンダ・ポファルは言います。「学位の要求は、その仕事を十分にこなせる才能を見逃す結果になる可能性があります。また、特定の人口セグメントが学位要件により不利になる可能性があるため、差別の観点からもリスキーです。」

特定の学位、大学院の学位、多年の経験を求める職務説明は、特にそれが新しい分野で可能ではない場合、企業が職務説明の更新に労力を投入していない兆候であることがよくあります、とホワイテカーは言います。

「その職務説明のほとんどは、現在その役職についている人から来ています。これらは時間のスナップショットです。時間とともに仕事は変わり、その説明は古い用語や要件を使用している可能性があります。」

その長い資格リストをじっくりと見てみてください。現在の採用の風潮、教育に対する現代の態度、今日の技術変化のスピードと代替教育へのアクセスを考えた時、本当に10年間の実務経験と特定の学位を持たない全員を排除したいと思いますか？

6. バイアスチェックを行う

他人が書いた求人リストを更新したか、最初から書き始めたかに関わらず、バイアスチェックを実施してください。「自分自身がバイアスを持つことを認識してください」とホワイテカーは言います。どれだけ進化したと自分自身で思っていても、あるいはどれだけ努力しても、何らかのバイアスなしに存在することは不可能です。ただし、あなたのバイアスは他の人のバイアスとは異なるでしょう。「だから、他の人にもそれを見てもらってください」と彼は言います。

そして、ただのマネージャーや新人が報告する人だけでなく。「バイアスを見つける視点で、多くの人に見てもらうように頼んでください」と彼は言います。そして、スタンフォードを卒業した人やニューヨークに住んでいる人ばかりに頼んではいけません。場所、背景、教育の機会が全て異なる人々に頼んでください。混ざり合わせてみてください。

そして、これらの人々にあなたが何を探しているのかを伝えてください。彼らがバイアスを排除しようとしていることを知っていれば、あなたの世界観が特権的であることを伝えるのは大丈夫だと知るでしょう。

また、Textioのようなオンラインツールがあります。これはあなたの求人説明をAIに走らせ、バイアスを見つけ出し、代替の表現を提案します。

7. 勤務地については明確にする

「その役割が100％リモートであるのか、100％オフィス内であるのか、またはハイブリッドであるのか、そのハイブリッドとは具体的に何であるかを明記してください」と東芝のジョーンズは言います。

ITでは、リモートオプションを提供する準備を絶対にしておくべきです。「リモートオプションは大きな魅力です」とホワイテカーは言います。しかし、それを本当に意味していないなら言わないでください。「それを餌とスイッチの手口としてだけ使用することはできません」と彼は言います。「それに本当に開かれており、その話をする必要があります。」

これは技術者の才能プールにとって非常に重要になってきていますので、それを避けることはできません。

「パンデミック前は最初の質問はCEOから下まで全てが給与についてでした。今は、最初の質問は皆が引っ越さなければならないのか？リモートなのか？ハイブリッドなのか？一週間で何日？という質問です。これが今、人々の頭にある質問です。」とホワイテカーは言います。

これは研究によっても確認されています。最近の調査によれば、トップの雇用主の58%が何らかの柔軟な勤務体制を提供しています。2023年のガートナーの調査では、知識労働者の39%が2023年末までにハイブリッドで働くと予測しています。

8. 曖昧さは避ける

具体的な役割について明確にすること、あなたが求めている人物像について曖昧にするのではないことが重要です。

候補者に対する期待が曖昧なとき、候補者は全ての仕事を求められると予想します。「私はすべての役割を担う人になりたくありません」とキンケイド氏は言います。「私がどのようにしてこの仕事で成功するのかを教えてください。」彼らの成功はどのように評価されますか？彼らはどのように報酬を得るのでしょうか？福利厚生は何でしょうか？

「候補者は、”私にとっての利点は何なのか”を知りたいと考えています」と彼女は言います。ですから、彼らに応募してもらうためには、具体的な詳細を伝えることが重要です。「素晴らしい福利厚生」や「成長の余地」など、曖昧なフレーズを用いるのではなく。

「彼らは仕事を行います」と彼女は言います。「しかし、それを超えて何があるのかを知りたいと思っています。私はどのようにしてプロフェッショナルに成長するのか？どのようにして金銭的に報酬を得るのか？といったことです」

できるだけ具体的にすべきです。これは一般的に良い文章を書くための方法であり、具体性は正しい候補者を引き寄せます。「具体的であることで、関連スキルを持つ適格な候補者を引きつけ、より適任者が集まることになります」とキンケイド氏は言います。

また、候補者が仕事で使用する技術についても具体的にすることが重要です。「日常的に使用する技術と必要な技術スキルを明確に記述しましょう」とトロンスキー氏は言います。これらのスキルは仕事を通じて学べる場合は、それを明記することです。

9. 企業文化と技術スタックを強調する

あなたが求める候補者が持ってきてほしいものについて、あまりにも重視しないように気をつけてください。もちろん、それを含める必要がありますが、候補者が仕事に就く前に知りたいことも考慮することが重要です。

「より重要なのは、求人説明が企業文化、ミッション、ワークライフバランスの利点を強調することです」とVacare GroupのCEOであるナンシー・ドレス（Nancy Drees）氏は言います。「また、魅力的な技術スタックや従業員が楽しんでいる技術的な課題を強調しましょう。これらは誰かの目を引くものです。」

あなたが求めているのは、技術的に創造的な人々です。そして、これらの人々は、技術的な問題を解決し、学び、そしておそらくは遠くのビーチから洗練されたコラボレーションツールを使ってコミュニケーションを取り、創造することを愛しています。

もしあなたが美しく多様性に富み、興味深く、協調性のある組織を持っているなら、それを強調してください。「異なる部署から学び、多様なチームと協力する機会がある候補者は、役割により関与感を持つ」とボーガン氏は言います。「優れたパフォーマーは成長し、学びたいと思います。」

10. SEOについて考える

「応募者は通常、求人掲示板を検索しています」とTouchdown Moneyの創設者であるスコット・リバーマン（Scott Lieberman）氏は説明します。そしてそれらは検索エンジンを利用して、適切な仕事を適切な人に提供します。

ですから、検索エンジン最適化について学び直したり、それが得意な人を招くことは価値があります。あなたの素晴らしい求人説明が、仕事を探している優れた候補者の目に触れないようにすることは望ましくありません。

「求人説明に関連するキーワードを使用することで、検索結果で求人説明が目立つようになり、適切な応募者に見てもらえるようになります」とポニエワズ氏は言います。

特定の興味や専門知識を持つ人を求めている場合、求人が正確にあなたが探している人々の前に来るように、SEO専門家に検索語句について工夫するように依頼してください。

11. 明確で行動指向の言葉を使う

一般的に、受け身の表現は人々を眠らせるので、あなたの求人掲示を読んでもらうためには、能動的な言葉を使うことが重要です。

「能動的な表現と行動指向の言葉を使うことで、求人説明がより魅力的でエキサイティングになります」とトロンスキー氏は言います。「それは、求人が重要であり、すぐに埋められる必要があるという緊急性を伝えます。」

軽快で、エンゲージングなトーンも使用してください。それはあなたの文化の声を反映しています。あなたはテクノロジーの最先端で働く起業家ですか？あなたにとって快適な言葉を使ってください。あなたは銀行員ですか？あなたが誰であるかを反映するトーンを使用してください。

あなたは技術の世界で頻繁に略語を使っているかもしれませんが、それらは求人説明から外してください。あなたのチームは頻繁に専門用語を使っているかもしれませんが、それらの特定の用語はあなたの文化の外では通じないかもしれません。 「専門用語や技術的な言葉ばかりを使わないでください」とトロンスキー氏は言います。「それは候補者が求人の要件を理解するのを難しくし、混乱を招き、適任の候補者が応募するのを防ぎ、適格でない応募者のプールを増やす可能性があります。」

