Taking a page from the B2C book to improve B2B product user experience

When you think of B2B products, chances are you don\u2019t picture the seamless, intuitive user experience that comes alongside the best of B2C products. Most enterprise products have a reputation for being complex and versatile, but not simple and universal. While B2B user experience focuses on providing in-depth content and adaptability, the B2C user experience delivers ease of use and, in the best cases, customer delight.\n\nHistorically, B2B product users have made sacrifices on user experience for a tool that provides the most value to their business. And while that business value is critical, can\u2019t enterprise product users have both?\n\nThey can\u2014and should. Take a moment to consider how navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze transformed the way we travel. Long gone are the days of painstakingly writing down directions and addresses, only to inevitably have something go wrong along your route that throws all that careful planning off its axis. These apps provide ease of use and flexibility and brought transformational change to a process.\n\nAt Rocket Software, we recently applied this thinking to the process of data discovery. Much like complicated navigation, the challenges of data tracing, inventory counting, and context setting can easily snowball. When someone within an organization simply needed to uncover how a certain data point was generated, the solution wasn\u2019t actually simple. Uncovering that information could involve multiple IT tools, in-depth analysis within each of those tools, and explanations from data experts within the organization. Nothing about that screams \u201cdelightful.\u201d\n\nBy considering the best of B2C product design as part of our B2B enterprise platform, Rocket Data Intelligence, we were able to bring some of the best aspects of B2C products into the B2B product fold. To achieve the same, keep the following in mind:\n\nLearn more about the new Rocket Data Intelligence experience.