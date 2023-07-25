Physical experience, digital convenience: The future of retail

The future of retail is “phygital,” as every retail and ecommerce publication on the internet is screaming right now. If you’ve never heard the term before, it’s a portmanteau of “physical” and “digital” – and represents the merging of the two forms of retail and shopping.

Physical retail and ecommerce are increasingly blending together – and becoming indistinguishable in many cases. Worldwide ecommerce sales are at 20% of total retail sales, while the figure is 15% for the US. And yet, physical sales show no signs of letting down, for reasons of experience and convenience.

If you wanted to quickly pick up a couple of beers or a pack of gum, you wouldn’t fire up the Amazon app on your phone, would you? But having the ability to place an order online and pick it up down the block? Or the opportunity to log in to your store loyalty account using a smart cart touchscreen so you can receive personalized discount offers while you traverse the supermarket aisles?

These examples highlight the customer experience promise of phygital, and today’s retailers are keen to connect the dots. How do they do that? With data of course.

Data means more satisfaction for customers, more sales for retailers

Say you’re buying a rucksack for a short trip from Amazon. You look through a few options and add one you like to the cart. You also buy a few other items for your trip. Amazon is constantly tracking and updating your digital footprint, learning more and more about your preferences so that it can recommend more useful items every time you come back.

What if a physical retailer could replicate this learning and recommendation process? It would make for an infinitely better shopping experience for the consumer as well as significantly increase sales for the store.