CIO Diane Schwarz on the power of professional ecosystems

Diane Schwarz knows it as well as anyone: You can’t climb to the C-suite alone. It takes an ecosystem of colleagues, clients, and partners — all of whom help you navigate what is often a nonlinear path.

Such has been the case in Diane’s own storied career, from her education at Notre Dame and Chicago Booth to CIO posts at Textron, Hunt Energy, and most recently, Johnson Controls, the $25 billion global enterprise that is helping to create smart, sustainable buildings through its OpenBlue suite of digital solutions for connecting the equipment and systems in a building.

“When you’re comfortable being vulnerable, you can see your blind spots. And then you can build an ecosystem to address them” says Schwarz. “It takes a village, and you can’t be self-reliant for everything.”

Most IT leaders know that what got them to their current position won’t necessarily get them to their next role, especially given the constantly evolving technology space — and role of the CIO. Often, they discover that to get to the next level, they have to strengthen their network by making it multidimensional. They have to build an ecosystem.

But how? Schwarz recommends taking the time to do three things: Know the value of your company’s currency, invest heavily in peer relationships, and above all, be authentic to your personal brand.

Understand your company’s currency

You can’t develop a professional ecosystem unless you truly understand the business you’re in, know how its profits are made, and can pinpoint where smart money is being spent and why. To do that, you should interact with three key stakeholder groups: customers, suppliers, and venture capital.