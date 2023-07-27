CIO Diane Schwarz on the power of professional ecosystems

Diane Schwarz knows it as well as anyone: You can\u2019t climb to the C-suite alone. It takes an ecosystem of colleagues, clients, and partners \u2014 all of whom help you navigate what is often a nonlinear path.\n\nSuch has been the case in Diane\u2019s own storied career, from her education at Notre Dame and Chicago Booth to CIO posts at Textron, Hunt Energy, and most recently, Johnson Controls, the $25 billion global enterprise that is helping to create smart, sustainable buildings through its OpenBlue suite of digital solutions for connecting the equipment and systems in a building.\n\n\u201cWhen you\u2019re comfortable being vulnerable, you can see your blind spots. And then you can build an ecosystem to address them\u201d says Schwarz. \u201cIt takes a village, and you can\u2019t be self-reliant for everything.\u201d\n\nMost IT leaders know that what got them to their current position won\u2019t necessarily get them to their next role, especially given the constantly evolving technology space \u2014 and role of the CIO. Often, they discover that to get to the next level, they have to strengthen their network by making it multidimensional. They have to build an ecosystem.\n\nBut how? Schwarz recommends taking the time to do three things: Know the value of your company\u2019s currency, invest heavily in peer relationships, and above all, be authentic to your personal brand.\n\nUnderstand your company\u2019s currency\n\nYou can\u2019t develop a professional ecosystem unless you truly understand the business you\u2019re in, know how its profits are made, and can pinpoint where smart money is being spent and why. To do that, you should interact with three key stakeholder groups: customers, suppliers, and venture capital.\n\n\u201cCIOs today are engaged in a realm of external customer discussions less prevalent than they were ten years ago,\u201d Schwarz says. It\u2019s becoming more common to sell digital solutions outside of the traditional IT scope, which has created more reasons to invest in relationships with CIOs at customer organizations. \u201cIt\u2019s important to identify scenarios where you can reach out to help remove objections or dispel myths,\u201d ultimately carving paths to revenue contributions. \n\nThese relationships help in myriad ways beyond the commercial. Schwarz recalls a time when the CIO of a supplier (who was also a customer) helped her resolve a critical outage. Having already built a relationship with the CIO, Schwarz was able to get the issue escalated and resolved very quickly.\n\nStrong partnerships with suppliers are also critical, says Schwarz, as they help improve business outcomes and advance careers by creating all sorts of unexpected opportunities.\n\nHere Schwarz points to her strong relationship with the executive team at Oracle. In part because of that relationship, she was recently asked to the main stage at Oracle\u2019s CloudWorld, where she discussed the link between technology and sustainability and her company\u2019s role in driving decarbonization. That exposure created a halo effect for Johnson Controls and her IT team. It signaled credibility to the audience, the marketplace, and her peers.\n\nAs a means of strengthening supplier relationships, Schwarz recommends joining a supplier's customer advisory board, as she has done at Salesforce and Infosys. Such positions can serve as a platform for building impact. Not sure how to get on one? \u201cJust ask,\u201d says Schwarz. \u201cIt\u2019s no different than advocating for a position at work: Don\u2019t expect people to know you\u2019re interested unless you put yourself out there.\u201d\n\nVC firms are another outlet for building your professional ecosystem, especially if, like Schwarz, you put a premium on diversity of thought and the innovation that follows it. VC firms can expose you and your teams to new ways of working that \u201cchallenge unconscious biases on risk tolerance, speed, and financial decisions\u201d \u2014 and that shed light on the trends shaping the tech landscape.\n\n\u201cI like to expose my team to venture capital because it\u2019s a whole other side of the world we don\u2019t deal with on a daily basis,\u201d says Schwarz, who adds that the relationship is not a one-way street. \u201cDigital leaders have to give back to the broader tech community. To whom much is given, much is required.\u201d To this end, she finds sharing feedback on product market fit with VC-backed portfolio companies as one of the \u201cpurest ways to give back to the tech community.\u201d\n\nInvest in peer relationships\n\nSchwarz sees her continual investment in peer relationships as the centerpiece of her journey to the C-suite three times over.\n\n\u201cYou have to make network a verb,\u201d she says, referring to the perpetual effort one must invest in building and sustaining relationships, especially when it comes to building internal relationships to support cohesive go-to-market motions or external ones that can complement existing skill sets.\n\nBecause, according to Schwarz, you never go to market alone. Strong peer relationships are vital for making strategic decisions, she says, pointing to her relationship with Johnson Controls CTO Vijay Sankaran.\n\nSchwarz and Sankaran work in lockstep in the digital landscape but manage different aspects of the 360-degree relationship with tech suppliers. While Schwarz assesses suppliers in terms of consumption, budget, and their impact on internal stakeholder experiences, Sankaran evaluates impacts on the capabilities that enable Johnson Controls\u2019 OpenBlue suite of technology solutions. Perspectives on go-to-market or customer views require gathering input from the chief commercial officer or the president of a business unit. In each case, the point is clear: Your strategic decisions are only as cohesive as your internal ecosystem.\n\nWhen it comes to cultivating external peer relationships, Schwarz emphasized the importance of a group founded by happenstance at a 2016 executive women\u2019s dinner in Dallas. \u201cWe realized the potential of how powerful our voices could be together.\u201d With that, T200 was founded with the mission to foster, celebrate, and advance women\u2019s leadership in tech. Seven years and 245 members later, the percentage of female CIOs in the F500 is climbing, and every member has a peer network of digital and technology executives standing by for questions, talent referrals, and coaching conversations. \u201cWe have each other\u2019s backs, and we actively advocate for each other.\u201d\n\nBe authentic to your brand\n\nIf you\u2019re ambitious enough to become a person of influence in your ecosystem, it\u2019s likely that others are doing their homework on you. Recruiters, prospective employees and employers, and many others could be researching you at any time. What they learn may determine what happens next. \u201cMake sure your brand is authentic to how you operate,\u201d says Schwarz.\n\nWhat might others say about you based on your physical and digital interactions? What conclusions might one draw from your social media presence? Ask yourself these questions and make sure you like the answers. This narrative reflects the brand you aspire to project in your ecosystem. Also important, Schwarz notes: \u201cNever burn a bridge, because you\u2019re sure to cross paths multiple times in the future.\u201d \n\nIn Getting to Nimble: How to Transform Your Company into a Digital Leader, Peter High posits that CIOs should seek inspiration from five sources: customers, peers, venture capitalists, executive recruiters, and external partners. Diane\u2019s ecosystem reflects this and is living proof that a thriving ecosystem will not only get you there but also provide a platform for future growth, no matter how the CIO role evolves. \u201cWe have to be self-aware and willing to ask for help.\u201d