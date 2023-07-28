JLL reinvents itself for the AI era

City skyscrapers and office parks may remain scarcely occupied in the post-pandemic work era, but commercial real estate player JLL’s business is not slowing down, thanks to the company’s embrace of technology and high-growth opportunities to adapt and prosper.

The Chicago-based commercial real estate company, one of the largest in the world, has invested heavily in developing its own homegrown facilities management and sustainability software and service offerings aimed at high-growth commercial ventures such as cloud data centers, e-commerce warehouse operators, and even fast-food chains such as Wendy’s to keep its own $20 billion empire growing.

JLL, for instance, provides facilities management services for many cloud and data center operators. More recently, the company launched Carbon Pathfinder, an AI-driven sustainability software planning tool that is sold as SaaS or a suite with professional services.

“AI is definitely one of the key differentiators JLL has [to compete] against competitors, and sustainability is another key driver for us from the technology side of our business line,” says JLL Technologies CTO Yao Morin, who formerly held the same title at StubHub, claiming JLL is well ahead of other commercial real estate brokers in the technology realm.

“No other company can do it because we have the AI technology and data to understand the kind of investment required, the regulations, and what it takes to make a building sustainable,” the CTO says of the net-zero carbon planning tool, adding that

JLL’s strength lies in its extensive portfolio of leasing and selling brokerage services as well as its technology services arm, which has also developed tools for financial reporting, energy usage, and HVAC compliance.