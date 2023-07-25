Move Your Print Networks to the Cloud for Cost, Performance, and Security Gains

If there\u2019s one takeaway from the recent pandemic, it is that fortune favours those who embrace digital transformation to recalibrate and adapt rapidly to change.\n\nIT leaders are taking notes amid recession fears this year. Foundry\u2019s recent Digital Business Study 2023 found that 93% of IT leaders in the region surveyed have either started to adopt or have already adopted a digital-first approach for their business, driven primarily by employee productivity, cost savings, and business resilience goals.\n\nWith digital transformation top of mind for IT leaders, it\u2019s only natural that cloud adoption continues to grow even in the most unlikely area: print management. Consider how 31% of respondents in Quocirca\u2019s Cloud Print Services 2023 Study now manage printing fully or mostly in the cloud, and more than half (55%) expect to do so by 2025.\n\nThe case for cloud print management platforms: cost, performance, and security\n\nThe shift to a cloud print strategy is well underway, although not at the same pace as cloud adoption itself. Often at times, the enormous scope of digital transformation\u2014and its ripple effect across the organisation\u2014overwhelms IT leaders. They then opt to adopt the cloud in bite-sized approaches, especially in non-core business functions such as communications, finance, and human resources.\n\nBut the erosion of the traditional workplace, coupled with the rise of devices and democratisation of digital, adds pressure on IT leaders to step on the gas on digital transformation in a bid to stay competitive. How do IT leaders reshape costs, performance, and security concerns into tangible benefits? This is possible with the right platform that can meet the challenges of an evolving enterprise environment.\n\nHere are three questions to ask yourself when assessing cloud print management platforms:\n\nDoes it give IT teams visibility into the print environment?\n\nTransparency is synonymous with simplicity. This starts by centralising operations from a single platform for complete visibility\u2014and therefore control\u2014over the organisation\u2019s printing, copying, faxing, and scanning behaviour regardless of the location of every device. It\u2019s also with visibility that data can be harnessed to gain insights into print behaviours, pinpointing areas to minimise waste and save costs on consumables and maintenance.\n\nApart from the obvious cost efficiencies related to the use, maintenance, and upgrades of printer servers since local servers are no longer required, unifying print management frees up precious IT time so they can focus on more strategic and value-creating initiatives.\n\nDoes it deliver a seamless end-user experience?\n\nHappy workers are productive workers. In a world where user experience is king, you\u2019d do well to equip them with the right tools to get the job done. This might come in the form of sending documents to a print device quickly and securely via a smartphone or tablet, printing jobs to their personal queue with a simple email to a central address, or even delegating print jobs to colleagues for release and collection from print queues.\n\nGiven the diversity of apps today, it\u2019s a big plus to have a cloud print management strategy that supports a host of document and image file types. After all, a seamless end-user experience adds up to optimised workflows and collaboration, and ultimately, outcomes.\n\nIs it designed with data security and sovereignty in mind?\n\nIn a previous article, we dove into the importance of a zero-trust environment. This means having multi-factor and flexible authentication, identity access management, device security, and remote monitoring and reporting tools that can track user behaviour and device anomalies such as DDoS attacks.\n\nThere\u2019s also the risk of being exposed to international laws and governance structures different to those of Australia and New Zealand. One way to ensure your cloud print management platform can achieve compliance is by storing regional customer data within the area it is collected.\n\nTaking print networks to the cloud with uniFLOW\n\nPrint management might not be top of mind when thinking about cloud adoption, but it shouldn\u2019t be ignored for its cost, performance, and security gains.\n\nCanon bridges the gap between paper and digital processes with uniFLOW Online, a secure cloud-based print and scan management solution developed on the Microsoft Azure platform. This subscription-based product allows users to seamlessly print and scan documents whether they\u2019re working from their office, home office, or a combination of both. Businesses benefit from enhanced security, detailed reporting, and potential cost savings with comprehensive tracking and management of users and devices\u2014all in one platform.\n\nThe result? A simple and secure print and scan infrastructure that is flexible, has more security controls, and is built for new ways of working.\n\nWant to learn more?\n\nRegister for the on-demand webinar to learn how uniFLOW Online can transform your print and scan environment here.\n\nOr head to the Canon website to contact an expert.