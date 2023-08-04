4 ways to ask hard questions about emerging tech risks

As CIOs and technology leaders, we’re almost always in the role of the technology evangelist, bringing both mainstream and emerging technology into the organization for business benefit.

In collaboration with our peers, we have a solid business sense that carefully weighs innovation and risk in order to gain valuable ROI while protecting the organization from all forms of risk associated with each project.

This has served us well for many years, but the time has come where we need to step up the risk management mindset, including R&D and innovation-related projects, due to technology’s increasing rate of adoption, scale, and impact. This is not a call to become a Luddite or tech-denier, but a wake-up call to bolster your risk management mindset—especially related to transformative technology—and ask harder questions before giving the green light.

What’s new and different today?

Technology has always been used for positive and negative effect. What’s different today is we’re witnessing increasingly bold ambitions coupled with rapid adoption and widespread impact. With the tech adoption curve now at hundreds of millions within a few months or even days—ChatGPT gained over 100m monthly active users after two months, and then Threads eclipsed it with 100m users in just five days—it now reaches global audiences in record time before it’s fully understood.

AI is just getting started and it’s now that we need to be asking hard questions. The Thinkers360 AI Trust Index 2023, which measures annual sentiment among both AI end users and AI providers, found that over 75% of respondents were somewhat concerned or very concerned in terms of their level of trust in AI today. Ultimately, it’s a question of which organizations we trust to advance the technology, what we trust them to do on our behalf, and how we regulate its use to innovate as fast and as safely possible.

Of course, many of these considerations have national and global implications, but as innovations begin to influence your organization, you’re also accountable to stakeholders and end users. Here are four steps which may help in your planning and how you can start, or continue, asking the hard questions about technology.