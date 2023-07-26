Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCloud ComputingAlphabet bets on generative AI as cloud boosts Q2 revenue
Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Alphabet bets on generative AI as cloud boosts Q2 revenue

News
Jul 26, 20232 mins
Cloud ComputingGoogle

The company intends to incorporate more generative AI capabilities across products and offerings, such as Search, Google Cloud services, and Google Ads.

Google Cloud
Credit: IDG

Alphabet on Tuesday reported a 7% increase in revenue for the quarter ended June driven by the growth in its cloud computing division, Google Cloud.

The company posted revenue of $74.6 billion compared to $69.7 billion in the corresponding period last year. Net income for the company rose to $18.36 billion from $16 billion during the same period last year.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty affecting customers’ cloud expenditure, Google Cloud maintained its growth momentum, reporting a 28% increase in revenue. The division’s net sales stood at $8 billion compared to $6.27 billion for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March, the unit’s revenue grew 28% to reach $7.45 billion.

Google Cloud reported an operating profit of $395 million for the quarter ended June compared to an operating loss of $590 million for the same period last year.

The previous quarter had seen the division post its first-ever operating profit since inception.

The increase in operating profit, according to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, can be attributed to the company’s progress in data center machine efficiency.

Generative AI to act as the pillar for growth

Alphabet’s new AI-based services and offerings were the biggest contributors to Google Cloud’s growth momentum, according to Pichai and other top executives at Alphabet.

“Our new generative AI offerings are expanding our total addressable market and winning new customers. We are seeing strong demand for the more than 80 foundational models, including third-party and popular open source in our Vertex, search, and conversational AI platforms, with the number of customers growing more than 15x from April to June,” Pichai said during the earnings call, according to a transcript from The Motley Fool.

Pichai said more than 70% of generative AI unicorns are Google Cloud customers, including Cohere, Jasper, and Typeface.

Generative AI capabilities, according to the company, have also helped it to win new Google Workspace customers as the productivity suite saw increases in both seats and average revenue per seat for the quarter. The company is expected to add new generative AI capabilities to its Search and Google Ads offerings.

Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Alphabet bets on generative AI as cloud boosts Q2 revenue

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jul 26, 20232 mins
GoogleCloud Computing
Image
brandpost

Huawei Unleashes the Power of Technology for a Sustainable, Digital Europe

By Ernest Zhang, President, Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Europe
Jul 25, 20238 mins
Digital Transformation
Image
brandpost

Move Your Print Networks to the Cloud for Cost, Performance, and Security Gains

By Canon Business Solutions
Jul 25, 20235 mins
Managed IT ServicesDigital Transformation
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Mohammed Al-Doseri, CISO of Tasheel Finance

Jul 18, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with Hassan El Bouhali, Head of Technology, MasterCard Foundation

Jul 13, 202313 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CommScope’s Praveen Jonnala on the role of CIO as Chief Transformation Officer

Jul 12, 202358 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

3 Leadership Tips: George Al Koura, CISO, Ruby Life

Jul 25, 20231 min
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with Mohammed Al-Doseri, CISO of Tasheel Finance

Jul 18, 202318 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live with Hassan El Bouhali, Head of Technology, MasterCard Foundation

Jul 13, 202313 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image