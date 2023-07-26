Alphabet bets on generative AI as cloud boosts Q2 revenue

Alphabet on Tuesday reported a 7% increase in revenue for the quarter ended June driven by the growth in its cloud computing division, Google Cloud.

The company posted revenue of $74.6 billion compared to $69.7 billion in the corresponding period last year. Net income for the company rose to $18.36 billion from $16 billion during the same period last year.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty affecting customers’ cloud expenditure, Google Cloud maintained its growth momentum, reporting a 28% increase in revenue. The division’s net sales stood at $8 billion compared to $6.27 billion for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March, the unit’s revenue grew 28% to reach $7.45 billion.

Google Cloud reported an operating profit of $395 million for the quarter ended June compared to an operating loss of $590 million for the same period last year.

The previous quarter had seen the division post its first-ever operating profit since inception.