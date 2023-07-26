ServiceNow adds new features to its Now Assist generative AI assistant

ServiceNow is adding new features to its Now Assist generative AI assistant that comes bundled with the company’s Now platform, designed to help organizations automate workflows.

The new capabilities of Now Assist, which include case summarization and text-to-code, are compatible with all workflows and are designed to drive productivity and efficiency for organizations, the company said.

The new case summarization feature, according to ServiceNow, uses generative AI to read and distill case information across IT, HR, and customer service cases, including customer or incident details, previous touchpoints, actions taken by involved parties, and the eventual resolution, to create case summary notes within seconds.

This generative AI feature is designed to help organizations phase out the time-consuming manual processes, thereby increasing productivity and collaboration between internal teams while improving customer experience, the company added.

The other new feature, text-to-code, will allow developers to generate code by asking for code suggestions in natural language.

This, according to the company, will cut down the need for developers to write the same code for routine commands and thereby increase productivity.