20 issues shaping generative AI strategies today

Organizations are rushing to figure out how to extract business value from generative AI \u2014 without falling prey to the myriad pitfalls arising.\n\nThe adoption curve here is by no means gradual, with most enterprise leaders quickly working to harness the technology\u2019s potential mere months after the November 2022 launch of gen AI tool ChatGPT kicked off a wave of enthusiasm (and worry).\n\nJust look at the stats:Some 45% of 2,500 executives polled for a May 2023 report from research firm Gartner said the publicity around ChatGPT prompted them to increase their AI investments, 70% said their organization is already exploring gen AI, and 19% are in actual pilot or production mode. Those results align with Foundry\u2019s more recent July 2023 CIO Tech Talk survey that found 60% of IT leaders are actively using gen AI in their enterprise, with 28% more in the exploratory phase.\n\nThe majority of IT leaders are upskilling employees on gen AI (54%) and getting gen AI tools in users\u2019 hands (52%), while 42% are establishing gen AI policies and guidelines, according to the Foundry survey.Still, tech leaders, executive advisors, management consultants, and AI enthusiasts agree that the C-suite is facing multiple issues as they test and adopt generative AI. They note, too, that CIOs \u2014 being top technologists within their organizations \u2014 will be running point on those concerns as companies establish their gen AI strategies.\n\nSo, what are the concerns that will complicate the enterprise gen AI playbook? Here\u2019s a rundown of the top 20 issues shaping gen AI strategies today.\n\n1. To allow or not\n\nAccording to various news reports, some big-name companies initially blocked generative AI tools such as ChatGPT for various reasons, including concerns about protecting proprietary data. Some companies have lifted their bans and are allowing limited use of the technology; others have not.\n\nAs vendors add generative AI to their enterprise software offerings, and as employees test out the tech, CIOs must advise their colleagues on the pros and cons of gen AI\u2019s use as well as the potential consequences of banning or limiting it.\n\n\u201cThe No. 1 question now is to allow or not allow,\u201d says Mir Kashifuddin, data risk and privacy leader with the professional services firm PwC US. \u201cMany companies are sitting in the middle of the do-we-block-it-or-do-we-allow-it discussion.\u201d\n\nAnd this includes the top tech officer positions, as CIOs themselves debate whether to push or pause AI exploration.\n\n2. Rapidly evolving risks\n\nCompanies that have blocked the use of gen AI are finding that some workers are still testing it out. They\u2019re also realizing that they\u2019ll have to learn to harness the technology\u2019s potential or be left behind.\n\nThat leaves companies scrambling to identify the most immediate risks of moving forward with gen AI pilots.\n\n\u201cThe CIO\u2019s job is to ask questions about potential scenarios. The CIO should talk about risks and what the risks are,\u201d says Mary Carmichael, managing director of risk advisory at Momentum Technology and a member of both the Emerging Trends Working Group and the Risk Advisory Committee at the governance association ISACA.\n\n3. Acceptable use policies\n\nCarmichael says executives have another big question in front of them when it comes to tools like ChatGPT. The question: \u201cWhat direction do you give to your staff right now on tech that is free and accessible?\u201d\n\nCarmichael says she recently asked a gathering of executives whether they had an acceptable use policy, and only a few said they had created one to guide their employees on what the company felt was acceptable.\n\n\u201cStaff are already asking, \u2018Should I use this tool? When should I use it? What should I be mindful of?\u2019 But right now IT seems to be trying to catch up,\u201d Carmichael says. \u201cSo CIOs have to think about an enterprise gen AI with controls; they need to think about setting some policies.\u201d\n\n4. Business disruption\n\nGenerative AI is a disruptive technology, so CIOs and their C-suite colleagues must consider whether or how their company will fall victim to that force.\n\n\u201cHow is your business impacted by generative AI? How has, say, ChatGPT hit your business model?\u201d Carmichael asks, noting that some companies have already lost significant market value as they faced sudden competition from gen AI.\n\n\u201cThis is an issue for CIOs. Some are expecting cost savings using this technology, but there\u2019s also the expectation that they\u2019ll find ways to incorporate this technology [into their company\u2019s products] to strengthen their offerings,\u201d Carmichael adds. \u201cThis is where CIOs have to gain knowledge about the technology and provide guidance and advisory.\u201d\n\n5. Building an engine in flight\n\nAs if those aren\u2019t big enough challenges to tackle, executives must move fast and tackle them while everything is in flight.\n\nDouglas Merrill, a partner at management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., says CIOs should apply agile processes to their gen AI strategy. \u201cYou have to be learning as things move forward but do [iterations] that are safe and controlled and focus on risk management,\u201d he explains.\n\n6. No good guidance yet\n\nAs CIOs seek to bring control and risk management to technology that\u2019s generating widespread interest and plenty of experimentation, they\u2019re doing so without pre-existing guidance and support.\n\n\u201cOne of the particular issues that we all face is that generative AI is really new and it\u2019s moving really quickly, so there\u2019s not a lot of tooling in place,\u201d Merrill says. \u201cThe risk guidelines for gen AI are fragile and new, and there\u2019s no commonly accepted \u2018Here\u2019s how to think about risk guardrails.\u2019 There will be eventually, but they don\u2019t exist yet.\u201d\n\n7. Innovating at speed\n\nAnother area for CIOs to tackle: how to use generative AI to differentiate their organizations.\n\nCIOs should focus on \u201cwhere they can use generative AI effectively. It\u2019s not a hammer. They\u2019re looking for the art of the possible. And there are so many possibilities that you have to directly align them to the business strategy,\u201d says Frances Karamouzis, a distinguished vice president analyst with research firm Gartner.\n\nShe acknowledges that tech-led innovation is not new to CIOs, but gen AI does indeed present new challenges due to the speed of its evolution, as well as its power and complexity.\n\n\u201cCIOs are going to have to ideate, educate, and execute in a very different way in terms of velocity and viscosity of what the solutions are,\u201d Karamouzis adds.\n\n8. Identifying, prioritizing use cases\n\nResearch firm IDC found in its May 2023 Generative AI Findings from Enterprise Intelligence Services Survey that nearly 70% of enterprise intelligence services buyers are considering or actively working on use cases for generative AI.\n\nCompanies need a way to collect, vet, and prioritize ideas on how to use the technology for the benefit of the enterprise.\n\n\u201cCIOs should first and foremost establish a clear roadmap for implementing generative AI. Whether the objectives are for productivity gains or other commercial gains, they need to be aligned with [the whole C-suite] on the roadmap before any selection of technologies to enable the roadmap is performed,\u201d says Goh Ser Yoong, head of compliance at Advance.AI and a member of the ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group.\n\nKaramouzis says CIOs must leverage their prior experience in prioritizing tech-driven initiatives and apply the same discipline to gen AI ideas to ensure their organizations invest wisely.\n\nIn its survey, IDC found that the highest priority use cases fall under the categories of knowledge management, code generation, and product or service design and engineering. Buyers agreed most strongly with the sentiment that generative AI will enable their employees to focus on higher-value tasks. And buyers most often disagreed that generative AI will expose them to greater risks.\n\nFoundry\u2019s gen AI survey found that retail CIOs are leading the way on identifying use cases (49%), followed by IT leaders in the manufacturing (42%), technology (42%), and financial services (32%) sectors.\n\n9. Buy vs. modify vs. build\n\nCompanies can bring generative AI into their organizations in three different ways, and CIOs will be leading their companies on deciding which way works best for them.\n\nMcKinsey has developed a propriety framework that describes the different use types as \u201ctaker,\u201d \u201cshaper\u201d and \u201cmaker.\u201d\n\nA taker uses what someone else built, leveraging the capabilities straight out-of-the-box. The shaper will essentially customize such capabilities to work for its own needs or with its own proprietary data. The maker \u2014 the least common of the three types, McKinsey\u2019s Merrill says \u2014 has the greatest need for structure and control and so will build its own models to meet its highly specialized requirements.\n\n10. Enterprise readiness\n\nRegardless of whether a company is a taker, shaper, or maker, it will need a modern enough technology stack and data program to make effective use of generative AI. \n\n\u201cThe data, the structures in the cloud, compute network and storage, that\u2019s certainly the purview of the CIO,\u201d Karamouzis says, adding that CIOs similarly have a responsibility to identify and address any bottlenecks or barriers within the tech or data stack that could keep their organizations from realizing the gen AI objectives they set.\n\nShe adds: \u201cCIOs are the ones who will be building the tech to enable this.\u201d\n\n11. Data privacy and security\n\nIn mid-spring 2023 South Korean electronics company Samsung banned employee use of generative AI tools after finding that some of its internal source code had been uploaded to ChatGPT.\n\nOther companies are worried that their workers are doing the same, Kashifuddin says.\n\n\u201cAs the workforce is interacting with these tools, companies have to make sure they\u2019re not putting in proprietary data that\u2019s sent back up to the foundational models,\u201d he adds.\n\nExecutives are looking to their CIOs, as well as their data leaders and privacy execs, to take action, develop governance policies, implement controls, and deploy monitoring tools to make sure employees are following acceptable use policies and not exposing proprietary data and intellectual property.\n\n12. Data and privacy law adherence\n\nAnother issue that\u2019s confronting CIOs \u2014 as well as data, compliance, risk, and security leaders \u2014 is this: how to monitor and ensure that workers don\u2019t violate data privacy laws and data protection best practices if they\u2019re using generative AI.\n\n\u201cWhen you put your data into an AI engine controlled by someone else, then you\u2019ve lost control of that data,\u201d warns Carl Froggett, CIO at Deep Instinct, maker of a cybersecurity platform.\n\n13. The need for an audit trail\n\nCIOs also are being asked to devise ways to discern and audit the results produced by generative AI to ensure the results are accurate, unbiased, and free from infringement on protected intellectual property, according to experts.\n\nAs Carmichael explains: \u201cResponsible and explainable AI are other challenges that CIOs are going to have to deal with.\u201d\n\n14. New regulations\n\nGovernments around the world are debating whether and how to regulate the use of AI. And while corporate legal departments and outside counsel will help executives discern what new laws mean to them, CIOs will have a role to play in making the AI technology within the enterprise adhere to any new laws.\n\n\u201cCIOs must stay abreast of evolving regulations and legal frameworks related to AI usage such as the recent European Union\u2019s AI Act,\u201d Goh said. \u201cCompliance with data protection laws, intellectual property regulations, industry-specific guidelines, and ethical standards is crucial. CIOs should work closely with legal teams to understand and address any legal implications associated with generative AI.\u201d\n\n15. Accuracy concerns\n\nSimilarly, Kashifuddin and others call out the need for CIOs to help their organizations and the workers themselves adopt quality assurance procedures that verify any AI-produced insights they receive. That includes implementing QA within IT for any such code that developers want to use, Kashifuddin adds.\n\nThe consequences of falling short on this step can be significant, as some well-publicized examples are showing. One notable example is the case of a New York lawyer who is facing his own court hearing after he filed a legal document drafted using ChatGPT, which included citations of legal cases made up by the technology.\n\n16. Upskilling requirements\n\nAI is quickly reshaping the demand for IT skills and talent, and workers across the organization will need to learn how to work with generative AI tools.\n\nMeanwhile, IT workers must retrain to work with generative AI tools to do their jobs and pick up the skills required to support the technology as it\u2019s used throughout the organization.\n\nAs Goh says: \u201cCIOs must assess the skill gaps within their IT departments and provide adequate training and resources to understand and work with generative AI effectively.\u201d\n\n17. AI-enhanced cybersecurity threats\n\nAnother area of concern for CIOs: how hackers are using generative AI.\n\n\u201cYou\u2019re talking about a new level of sophistication in [hackers] crafting of emails and messages and bypassing biometrics because the generative AI takes on the persona, the mannerisms, and the phrases that a real person would use,\u201d Froggett says, adding that generative AI can generate fake videos and audio that seems authentic.\n\nSuch sophisticated attacks can render existing security controls, such as voice authentication, obsolete \u2013 forcing CIOs and CISOs to quickly find alternatives.\n\n\u201cThe controls we had in place may not work because of what generative AI is already doing,\u201d Froggett adds.\n\n18. Nervous workers\n\nIn a March 2023 report, Goldman Sachs calculated that some two-thirds of current jobs \u201care exposed to some degree of AI automation, and that generative AI could substitute up to one-fourth of current work.\u201d In other words, the firm said, the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs could be lost to automation.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s a lot of uncertainty. People are thinking, \u2018How is this going to affect my career? Do I need to reskill?\u2019\u201d Carmichael says.\n\nAs part of the executive team, CIOs should be working to engage their employees and address their concerns, she says, adding that she believes gen AI will produce jobs \u2014 and perhaps more than what will be lost. That\u2019s a message CIOs could share, too, as they tackle the thorny gen AI change management challenge.\n\n19. Leading change through this new technology\n\nCIOs will be among the executives responsible for leading their organizations through all the disruption that gen AI is expected to bring.\n\nCIOs are a natural fit for this work, Carmichael and others say; they\u2019ve been building their skills in this space for the past decade as they led their organizations through digital transformations.\n\nHowever, some say leading through the upcoming change will be different than prior change management scenarios, as the pace of adoption and the disruption gen AI brings could dwarf previous technology revolutions.\n\n\u201cThe pace has surprised everyone, and now we have to keep up,\u201d Carmichael says. \u201cSo the question is how well you manage all that and move forward with confidence.\u201d\n\n20. Pulling together the teams\n\nThe CIO, of course, cannot tackle all these issues alone \u2014 nor should the CIO try. But as the primary technologist in many organizations, the CIO will likely be a key advisor to the executive team about the risks and opportunities that gen AI presents.\n\n\u201cThe CIO is enabling or equipping, is acting as the facilitator, advisor and delivery person,\u201d Karamouzis says. \u201cSo now the role of the CIO is one of the integral roles in the C-suite in helping others understand the whole list of things that needs to be done.\u201d