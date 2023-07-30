Rekha Kharbanda on disrupting the engineering sector with AI

“Start-up is a very different mindset, she says. “It’s been an awesome ride. There are days when it’s hard and I don’t have any energy. The team I’ve been working with has been relentless. You just keep going because the vision and the passion is so strong for all of us.”

One of the biggest benefits of a start-up, according to Kharbanda, is being able to be agile and pivot according to the market.

“You’re not bound by legacy systems,” she says. “You’re not bound by risk averseness that exists within a corporate. That’s what makes innovation very hard in a corporate environment. With start-ups, you can move fast. You can make decisions based on what the customers want from us. Customer obsession has gone several notches up with this start-up environment because we need them for our survival.”

As a founder-led start-up, Kharbanda says it’s even more meaningful because she’s invested in it.

“I’ve got skin in the game, so it’s different,” she says. “We’re solving a really meaningful problem and solving something tough, which can’t be solved within a corporate environment that keeps the people going and keeps us going as well.”

How NZ can do more to support start-ups

Reflecting on whether New Zealand is a supportive environment for start-ups, Kharbanda says there are a few things that could be improved.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of Australian and American VCs and VCs here as well,” she says. “I definitely think America is much more mature in terms of how VCs approach founders. VCs are very founder friendly in America. If you look at the history of start-ups, the ones who’ve been very successful have been the ones who’ve had founders in control and leading the vision. They’re people who believe they can change the world.”

She adds that New Zealand needs a bit more maturity in the VC market to give founders a springboard to go global.

The importance of hiring the right people

One of the biggest lessons for Kharbanda since going down the start-up route has been getting the people part right.

“If you’ve got a great idea, that’s great, but if you don’t have the right team, the idea is nothing,” she says. “Hiring the right people is so important. Hiring slowly and firing quickly is something I’d advise every start-up and every founder. You have to be very careful in terms of hiring. How we started on this journey was we got the whole team together at once, but I would have been slower to hire to make sure the culture is protected. Your team has to be as excited, passionate, and as mad as you to be able to believe it can be done.”

The other thing she says she would have been done differently is think about other ways of funding the start-up.

“You’re able to get the right environment for the company to grow the board, for example,” she says. “You’ve got to have the right skills on the board to be able to support the start-up to grow and make the right decisions. Then you need to make sure the investors you’re bringing on board understand the vision and they’re in for the long term. If they are for a short term, then nobody wins.”

The next 12 months will have Kharbanda and the team totally focused on NZ, Australia and the US for the launch of their products.

“We’re bringing out our first MVPs at the end of August, which is pretty exciting,” she says. “I hope we get the right customer love and we’re able to create value for our customers. We want to get that boost to expand into different geographies. We are a SaaS company so that’s what makes it exciting as we expand and overcome barriers sooner than any consulting or professional services organization.”

Joining the CIO50 judging panel

As well as a busy few months with the launch of the MVPs, Kharbanda is also joining the panel of CIO50 judges for 2023. She says she’s really looking forward to seeing the submissions and learning about the impact CIOs and technology and digital executives are making.

“I’m really keen to see from the applicants how they have increased their sphere of influence within the organization. How have they truly innovated at the core in taking the organization on the journey of not just doing digital, but being digital, because that’s the big mindset shift. I’d really like to see how they have used digital and enabled the success of the business, whether it’s through efficiency or new revenue streams, or something different that really adds value to the business so they can serve customers better, because everybody is working for a wonderful customer experience.”

Nominations for the 2023 CIO50 New Zealand close on August 11.