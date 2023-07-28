Embracing neurodiversity in IT for competitive advantage

The term neurodiversity covers a range of conditions, as well as the various spectrums within each. So each neurodiverse professional’s experience is unique, but speaking for myself, being neurodiverse has been a huge competitive advantage in my technology career. The ability to pivot fast and hyperfocus are strengths, not weaknesses, and a leader that can do both effectively is an asset, not a liability.

Being nimble is a huge benefit in a CTO’s daily life, where back-to-back meetings can range from discussing budgets, to having 1:1s, to solving technical challenges. Conversely, the ability to hyperfocus and be completely absorbed in the task at hand allows one to be incredibly productive in ‌their individual work. If organizations can meet neurodiverse people where they are, the combination can be incredibly effective.

But doing so may require some changes in approach. It is important to create a safe environment and maintain an open dialogue about how neurodiversity can contribute to success. This becomes even more critical for early career hires who may not have discovered their own work styles and coping mechanisms yet.

I personally make it a point in new-hire meet and greets to let people know I am neurodiverse, so they know there’s someone else in the firm; it’s even better if they reach out to discuss tools and tips.

The future of work

There has been much discussion about how workplace environments are changing — and how organizations can change their cultures and policies to ensure they are relevant for the years ahead. These conversations should include discussions about how organizations can embrace neurodiversity by ‌playing to neurodiverse professionals’ strengths. Many people have a productivity cycle outside of the legacy 9 to 5 schedule, so offering a flexible work environment allows them to work when they are at their best. On the flip side, however, if one has yet to understand their productivity cycle, in an environment that isn’t conducive to individualized and focused work, the risk of distractions is high and will result in decreased efficiency.

Even for those who may not identify as neurodiverse, meeting time and work time look very different from one another. As social animals, there is always a need to come together and focus on a challenge, a design, or to build relationships with new colleagues. Individual work is a more isolated activity where concentration and fewer distractions provide optimal productivity. This enables one to clearly define when to be engaged with others, present in the moment and fully contributing, versus when doors need to be closed, music on, and total concentration. In the practical world, this means showing up in person to accomplish those meeting needs while then being able to work on the more focused tasks at home, without the headaches of commuting.