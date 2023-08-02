10 tips for modernizing legacy apps for the cloud

To fully capitalize on the cloud’s scalability and flexibility, most enterprises go beyond a simple lift-and-shift approach, instead injecting them with cloud-native capabilities — a strategy that sounds simple but can quickly prove complex. After all, as with many seemingly easy tasks, the devil is in the details.

Fortunately, modernizing a legacy app for the cloud doesn’t have to be a lengthy, painful process, as long as you have realistic expectations and are fully prepared to approach the task. To help you avoid unnecessary pain and frustration, consider the following advice from cloud modernization experts.

1. Modernize with purpose

Before you begin, it’s essential to tie any app modernization project to the business need that is being addressed, says Aparna Sharma, a managing partner for hybrid cloud services at IBM Consulting. Whether it’s cost savings, improved security, enhancing functionality, or anything else, your efforts will be successful only if you know in advance what you want to achieve from them.

Sharma says she often sees modernization initiatives driven purely by the desire to get in on the latest innovation. Such an attitude can lead to complications down the road, Sharma warns. “With a clear outcome and understanding of your ‘why,’ you can make a set of choices that meet and solve your business need,” she says.

2. Assess resources — and partner as necessary

Successfully modernizing legacy apps starts with tackling the upfront work needed to identify the workloads and assets that will be moved to the cloud, as well as dependencies, licensing impacts, and business use cases and benefits.

“It requires engaging stakeholders across the organization, not just within IT, and having expertise in both the legacy application and the cloud you’re moving to,” says Steve Woodgate, strategic advisor at managed cloud service provider Navisite. “This will enable you to define, develop, and execute the optimal migration and modernization path for your business.”