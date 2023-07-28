Atea – Enabling organizations to tame complexity, manage growth

Atea\u00a0is focused on helping organizations maximize the value of their IT investments\u2014from initial deployment, throughout their lifecycle, and into the next generation of technology solutions. With almost 8,000 employees located in 85 offices across seven countries in the Nordic and Baltic regions of Europe, the company offers a complete range of hardware, software and services to help organizations solve problems and gain more from IT to meet their business objectives.\n\nAs H\u00e5kon Gutierrez, Atea\u2019s business development director, points out, one of the most vexing challenges many organizations face is complexity resulting from years or decades of IT updates and changes, and Atea is uniquely able to help them. \u201cComplexity is something that favors Atea because we have a deep breadth of knowledge across all the IT vendors. That gives us the leverage to help customers with any given challenge.\u201d\n\nFor more than two decades, Atea has been solving complex business challenges in partnership\u00a0with\u00a0VMware. Today, that means enabling customers to adopt a multi-cloud strategy. Gutierrez notes, \u201cWhat we see is that our customers typically let their application define the strategy. And that means putting the application in the right cloud, where it is most cost efficient and performs the best. Our relationship with VMware is super important in doing that.\u201d\n\nImproving efficiency for a public sector customer\n\nWith close to 4,200 working within Services in its organization, offering skills in Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS public clouds, as well as private clouds and hybrid cloud environments, Atea is in a perfect position to help organizations match their workload requirements to the right cloud or clouds. And VMware plays a key role in enabling them to do just that.\n\n\u201cOur customers are moving their applications between on premises, off premises, private clouds and public clouds,\u201d Gutierrez says. \u201cBeing able to offer cross-cloud services with VMware is super important for Atea to be able to optimize this multi-cloud environment and enable customers to achieve the business outcomes they want.\u201d\n\nOne example is a public sector customer located in the Nordics. This customer has about 6,000 users dependent on an aging data center, which the customer wanted to modernize. \u201cBeing a partner with VMware gave us the opportunity to think out openly and widely on possible solutions,\u201d Gutierrez says.\n\nIn the end, Atea and VMware recommended a hybrid cloud solution that could extend the organization\u2019s workloads from its on-premises data center into Azure, utilizing the Azure VMware Solution. \n\nThis enabled the customer to get its workloads close to cloud-native services. Additionally, it improved the cost efficiency and resilience of the data center by enabling applications to reside both on- and off-premises.\n\n\u201cWhat we found when we moved the workloads into the Azure VMware Solution is that performance of the customer\u2019s SharePoint farm was enhanced by about 30 to 40 percent,\u201d Gutierrez reports. \u201cThink about 6,000 users always going into applications in different environments every day. Instead of always having latency and waiting three or four seconds before they get to what they want to do, now they hardly wait at all. They now have a great experience, which helps them be more efficient. That\u2019s a super-good return on investment.\u201d\n\nCloud-smart solutions deliver choice and flexibility\n\nFor Atea, being part of the VMware cloud-smart ecosystem is all about providing customers with maximum choice and flexibility\u2014allowing customers to place their workloads where they want, when they want. And looking toward the future, Gutierrez is confident Atea\u2019s partnership will only continue to provide customers with the right options to meet their evolving needs.\n\n\u201cAtea is optimistic about VMware's multi-cloud roadmap and the reason is simple: because it gives the customer the ability to choose where the application is most cost efficient,\u201d Gutierrez says. \u201cAnd it helps us to deliver technologies in Azure, GCP, AWS, on-premises, or anywhere.\u201d\n\nHe concludes, \u201cAtea is in the business of digital transformation, and digital transformation is about making sure the customer is super-efficient. That could be in their operational processes, the way they do business, or it could be about culture. But at the end of the day, it all means enabling the customer to get the most out of their technology investments, and that is done with VMware.\u201d\n\nTo learn more about innovative, cloud-smart companies like Atea, visit the resources on VMware Partner Executive Edge.