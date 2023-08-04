A 4-pronged strategy to cut SaaS sprawl

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) has witnessed explosive growth over the past few years, as vendors, thought leaders, and CIOs have hailed the enhanced efficiency, lower costs, and reduced time to benefit the model can deliver. However, in their zeal to make good on the promise of SaaS, IT leaders often lose full visibility into the technology stack across their enterprises, leading to underutilized or even unutilized applications.

According to analyst firm Gartner, organizations will overspend $750 million dollars on unused features of IT software this year alone.

Bloated SaaS and add-ons adoption is an inevitability borne of organizations’ greater focus on technology rather than digital business capabilities, says Dr. Pankaj Setia, professor of information systems and strategy at the Indian Institute of Management — Ahmedabad.

“Any IT leader has to think about developing advanced digital capabilities that make the organization better off. A business is interested in performance. And, enhanced performance manifests through these capabilities. So, CIOs need to rethink how they are going to build valuable business capabilities, and not just acquire technologies with more features,” Dr. Setia says, referring to a central challenge that is redefining the CIO role today.

Enterprise software vendors often emphasize the sharp reduction in marginal cost of additional features and the compounding impact of these modules on outcomes, to convince the buying office and procurement teams on the ROI of buying a bundled offering versus adding features on a need basis later.

“Enterprises typically attempt to ensure adoption by democratizing access and mandating or encouraging use of self-learning modules to ensure that the software is adopted,” says Sudhir Kesavan, Partner at PwC India. “Sometimes they also ‘govern’ usage through dashboards around frequency of use within the target employee base. While these steps ensure that the target employee base uses the software, they do not ensure that the full feature set for which the enterprise is paying for is being leveraged.”