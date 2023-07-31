Why Zain Kuwait partnered with BMC Software: An ongoing commitment to service management excellence

Zain Kuwait became the country\u2019s first mobile operator in 1983 and has since grown into the largest mobile operator in the Middle East, providing voice and data services to more than 53 million customers. Worth more than $2.4 billion, Zain employs 7,100 people in seven countries\u2014and is growing largely because of the high level of service quality it provides to its customers. The company carries a brand rating of AA+ with Brand Finance Middle East Top 50 Brands.\n\nZain has relied on BMC as a technology partner for more than a decade for its distributors, branches, shops, and call centers to deliver the quality of service its customers have come to expect.\n\n\u201cBMC has become one of our core service management applications because of its powerful features and capabilities,\u201d said Rami Al-Muey, Inbound Floor Manager, Customer Care Division, Zain Kuwait. \u201cIt is used extensively by our call center agents, branches, shops, and distributors to support the biggest customer base in Kuwait.\u201d\n\nAs part of the company\u2019s ongoing commitment to improvement and its desire to stay ahead of the rapidly advancing technology curve, Zain is constantly looking for solutions to deliver a better customer experience. The company saw an opportunity to do exactly this for its customer service agents.\n\nEnter BMC Helix for Customer Service Management, an enterprise SaaS solution providing a 360-degree view of every inbound customer call to expedite case resolution and deliver outstanding service experiences for every customer. More specifically, Zain Kuwait could now:\n\nThe collaborative BMC Helix for Customer Service Management solution also enables Zain Kuwait service agents to provide omnichannel support experiences to customers. Customers can employ a wide array of traditional and digital means to communicate with the Zain Kuwait customer service center. In turn, no matter how a customer contacts Zain Kuwait team, its agents can access all the customer information at their fingertips because BMC Helix for Customer Service Management intelligently integrates customer relationship history from sources across the company. Embedded reports and dashboards available through BMC Helix for Customer Service Management keep call center managers up to date on individual agent performance and skills. Individualized call agent performance data helps guide call center leaders on training opportunities for continuous improvement.\n\n\u201cWe have at least 30 integrations achieved with BMC Helix for Customer Service Management, which allowed us to decrease our service time while increasing agent efficiency,\u201d said Ahmad Alkhabbaz, Technical Systems Specialist at Zain. \u201cBMC Helix for Customer Service Management allows our agents to focus on the customer rather than opening various screens to access customer details.\u201d\n\nWith BMC Helix for Customer Service Management in place, Zain Kuwait customer service agents have boosted their efficiency by 21% and increased first-call resolution time by 25%. The solution\u2019s global case feature also enables teams to proactively predict potential issues and automatically assign them to the appropriate technical resources to avoid unnecessary escalation. And since the solution can dynamically adapt to new items, products, and system tools, Zain Kuwait will continue to unlock value from its BMC Helix investments while adopting new technologies.\n\nLearn how BMC helps customer service organizations gain efficiency and improve the customer experience.