General Dynamics ITがマルチクラウド戦略を次のレベルへ

\u6628\u4eca\u3001\u5168\u4e16\u754c\u306710\u4e07\u4eba\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u57fa\u5e79\u696d\u52d9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u5927\u304d\u304f\u8ced\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nGeneral Dynamics Information Technology\u306eSVP\u517c\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bJames Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u7c73\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u5dde\u30ec\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u3092\u62e0\u70b9\u3068\u3059\u308b\u822a\u7a7a\u5b87\u5b99\u30fb\u9632\u885b\u8acb\u8ca0\u4f1a\u793e\u306e10\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u72ec\u81ea\u306eCIO\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u3001\u5404\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u81ea\u5f8b\u7684\u306b\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nHannah\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u57fa\u5e79\u696d\u52d9\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001AWS\u3001Microsoft Azure\u3001Google Cloud Platform\u3001Oracle Cloud\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eba\u4e8b\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u306fWorkday\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306eSaaS\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u771f\u306e\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002GDIT\u306f\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u672b\u306b\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u5f93\u6765\u578b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u9589\u9396\u3057\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306f100%\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092IaaS\u307e\u305f\u306fSaaS\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u4e3b\u306b\u4f01\u696d\u5411\u3051\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001GD\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u72ec\u81ea\u306b\u9078\u629e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\uff08\u4ed6\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u306f\uff09\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3092\u81ea\u7531\u306b\u4f7f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u3067\u308210\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u5b64\u7acb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002Hannah\u6c0f\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u5411\u3051\u306e\u8ca1\u52d9\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30db\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u306a\u3069\u3001\u7406\u306b\u304b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306b\u306f\u300c\u59c9\u59b9\u95a2\u4fc2\u300d\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5fdc\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306a\u3069\u3001General Dynamics\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u7db2\u7f85\u3059\u308b\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u5168\u793e\u7684\u306b\u30bc\u30ed\u30c8\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u8ecd\u7523\u8907\u5408\u4f53\u3084\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u5185\u3067\u3001GDIT\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306a\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u304a\u83d3\u5b50\u5c4b\u3055\u3093\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u524d\u306b\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u305fGDIT\u306e\u5b8c\u5168\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u79fb\u884c\u306f\u9806\u8abf\u306b\u6210\u679c\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u4f5c\u308a\n\nIT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001Hannah\u6c0f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306fGeneral Dynamics\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306b\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3001\u6a5f\u80fd\u6027\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3069\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u304c\u6700\u9069\u304b\u3092\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u304c\u8003\u616e\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u300c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3078\u79fb\u884c\u300d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u300c\u305f\u3089\u3044\u56de\u3057\u300d\u306b\u3055\u308c\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u907f\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3001\u3068Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u3044\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u591a\u5927\u306a\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u52b9\u679c\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6700\u9069\u306a\u6307\u6a19\u3068\u5831\u544a\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u307b\u304b\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306aDR[\u30c7\u30a3\u30b6\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30ea\u30ab\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc]\u614b\u52e2\u304c\u5f37\u5316\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\nHannah\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6b21\u306e\u30b9\u30c6\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001GDIT\u304c\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u8cc7\u7523\u3092\u3001100%\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30e9\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u4eee\u60f3\u5316\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u6398\u308a\u4e0b\u3052\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001Hannah\u6c0f\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3057\u305f\u308a\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092IaaS\u304b\u3089SaaS\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3082\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3078\u306e\u9032\u5316\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5e38\u306b\u5909\u9769\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u79c1\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3069\u3061\u3089\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3068\u9032\u5316\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u304c\u307e\u3060\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d \n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001GDIT\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u9593\u30fb\u4f01\u696d\u5185\u79fb\u52d5\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cb7\u639b\u91d1\u3041\u52d8\u5b9a\u3084\u3001HR\u3084IT\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5206\u91ce\u306a\u3069\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u5185\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u5927\u4f01\u696d\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3069\u308c\u3082\u9a5a\u304f\u3079\u304d\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002GDIT\u306f\u898f\u6a21\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u3001\u304a\u3088\u305d3\u4e07\u4eba\u306eIT\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304cGeneral Dynamics\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u3001\u9632\u5099\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u308b\n\nGeneral Dynamics\u306eCTO\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u5168\u4f53\u306f\u3001\u30b8\u30a7\u30cd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6AI\u3068\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5dfb\u304f\u610f\u5473\u5408\u3044\u3068\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u3067\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3001\u3068Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u539f\u5b50\u529b\u6f5c\u6c34\u8266\u3001\u822a\u7a7a\u5b87\u5b99\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u6226\u95d8\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306a\u3069\u3092\u88fd\u9020\u3059\u308b\u56fd\u9632\u696d\u8005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u4f5c\u6226\u3067\u3001\u307e\u3060\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3060\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082CIO\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d7\u30ed\u30d0\u30a4\u30c0\u306e\u4e00\u793e\u304b\u3089\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u6025\u901f\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3001GDIT\u5185\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\u5fd7\u5411\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u8cc7\u683c\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308bGDIT\u306e\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30cf\u30d6\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u306eAI\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3066\u4ee5\u6765\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30cf\u30d6\u304b\u3089\u76f4\u63a5\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u793e\u5185\u5fdc\u52df\u304c\u7d0430%\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3084LinkedIn\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30cf\u30d6\u306b\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001AI\u306b\u3088\u308aNetflix\u304c\u304a\u3059\u3059\u3081\u306e\u6620\u753b\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3068\u4f3c\u305f\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63a8\u85a6\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3001\u3068\u540cCIO\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30cf\u30d6\u306f\u540c\u793e\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u958b\u767a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3068\u3082\u9023\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u73fe\u5728\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e80%\u3057\u304b\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u9069\u8077\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6c42\u4eba\u306b\u3082\u5fdc\u52df\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u8cc7\u683c\u53d6\u5f97\u306e\u63a8\u5968\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nHannah\u6c0f\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4f4e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u53cd\u5fa9\u7684\u306a\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001GDIT\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3088\u308a\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3081\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u90e8\u9580\u5185\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3001\u6307\u6a19\u3092\u3088\u308a\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u306b\u6709\u52b9\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001GDIT\u306f\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3051\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001IT\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u6a5f\u52d5\u6027\u3082\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u3001Hannah\u6c0f\u304c\u591c\u3082\u7720\u308c\u306a\u3044\u69d8\u306a\u61f8\u5ff5\u4e8b\u9805\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3069\u3093\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u9632\u885b\u95a2\u9023\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u7279\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002GDIT\u306810\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5168\u4e8b\u696d\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u9032\u884c\u4e2d\u306e3\u5e74\u9593\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u884c\u653f\u547d\u4ee4\u3068\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5f85\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306a\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u73fe\u5728\u3082\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eca\u5f8c12\u304b\u6708\u9593\u3001Hannah\u6c0f\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u7126\u70b9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308a\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u6301\u3064\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3057\u3001\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u2026\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u8105\u5a01\u306e\u6700\u5927\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Hannah\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306e\u60aa\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306e\u76e3\u8996\u4e0b\u306b\u7f6e\u304b\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5e38\u306b\u80cc\u5f8c\u304b\u3089\u72d9\u308f\u308c\u308b\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u3042\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u4e00\u54e1\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u6280\u8853\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u5411\u3051\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u614b\u52e2\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u524d\u9032\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3001Daniel Snyder\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u653f\u5e9c\u3068\u8ecd\u306f\u3001General Dynamics\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9632\u885b\u95a2\u9023\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u5927\u304d\u304f\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u300c\u56fd\u9632\u7dcf\u7701\u306f\u3001\u4f55\u5343\u3082\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4efb\u52d9\u9042\u884c\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3059\u3002\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5341\u5e74\u306b\u308f\u305f\u308b\u958b\u767a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u7d71\u5408\u304c\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u7e26\u5272\u308a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u4f55\u5c64\u306b\u3082\u91cd\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u6226\u7565\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u56fd\u9632\u7dcf\u7701\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306bIT\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306a\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3092\u56f3\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001General Dynamics\u3001Leidos\u3001Raytheon\u3001Northrop Grumman\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u7523\u696d\u57fa\u76e4\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002