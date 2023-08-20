Africa

General Dynamics ITがマルチクラウド戦略を次のレベルへ
著者: Paula Rooney
Senior Writer

General Dynamics ITがマルチクラウド戦略を次のレベルへ

特集
Aug 20, 20231分
IT戦略マルチクラウド

最後のデータセンターを閉鎖した航空宇宙・防衛企業のIT部門は、クラウドでのパフォーマンス、スケーラビリティ、コストを最適化するため、クラウドネイティブアプリケーションを一層深く探求しています。

クレジットShutterstock

昨今、全世界で10万人を超える従業員の基幹業務ニーズに対応することは、クラウドに大きく賭けることを意味します。

General Dynamics Information TechnologyのSVP兼グローバルCIOであるJames Hannah氏は、米バージニア州レストンを拠点とする航空宇宙・防衛請負会社の10の事業部門と連携して、これを実現しました。これらの事業部門は、それぞれ独自のCIOを置き、各部門が独自のビジネスにデジタル技術を活用するための意思決定を自律的に行っています。

Hannah氏は、同社のさまざまな基幹業務のニーズを満たすために、AWS、Microsoft Azure、Google Cloud Platform、Oracle Cloudといったすべてのトップクラスのクラウドベンダー、そして人事部門にはWorkday、特定のニーズにはその他のSaaSベンダーと連携することを選択したため、真のマルチクラウドが実現しました。GDITは、昨年末に最後の従来型データセンターを閉鎖し、現在は100%クラウドを利用しています。  

「当社はすでにデジタルトランスフォーメーションを進め、すべてのアプリケーションワークロードをIaaSまたはSaaS環境に移行しました」とHannah氏は説明します。同氏は主に企業向けシステムに重点を置いており、GDの他の事業部門はそれぞれ独自に選択できるようにしています。「（他の事業部門は）顧客のニーズを満たすために必要なクラウドを自由に使うことができます」と同氏は言います。

それでも10の部門がすべて孤立しているわけではありません。Hannah氏のIT部門は、一部の事業部門向けの財務アプリケーションのホスティングなど、理にかなった場合には「姉妹関係」の事業部門と連携して、そのニーズに応えています。また、セキュリティなど、General Dynamicsの事業ポートフォリオを網羅する包括的なデジタル技術があり、すべての部門が全社的にゼロトラストの実装に取り組んでいます。

しかし、Hannah氏は、米国政府の軍産複合体や世界中のパートナー企業内で、GDITのハイレベルな顧客にサービスを提供する従業員に重要なサービスを提供するという、自身のミッションを明確に理解しています。お菓子屋さんの経営ではないのです。

そうすることで、コロナ前に開始したGDITの完全クラウド移行は順調に成果を上げています。  

マルチクラウドの基盤作り

IT部門がデジタルトランスフォーメーションを開始したとき、Hannah氏のチームはGeneral Dynamicsのワークロードを徹底的に評価し、機能性に基づいてどのクラウドが最適かを判断しました。そのプロセスの一環として、他のシステムやアプリケーションとの統合が考慮され、ワークロードが「クラウドからクラウドへ移行」されたり、あるいは「たらい回し」にされたりすることを避けられた、とHannah氏は振り返ります。

「クラウドはかなりいいと思います。多大なコスト削減効果がありました」と同氏は言います。「最適な指標と報告を得ることができたほか、全体的なDR[ディザスターリカバリー]態勢が強化されました。」

Hannah氏によると、次のステップは、GDITがより多くの企業資産を、100%マルチクラウドインフラストラクチャのスケーラビリティ、柔軟性、コスト削減のために最適化できる、クラウドネイティブな仮想化アプリケーションに進化させる方法を掘り下げていくことです。また、Hannah氏のチームは、パフォーマンスを最適化するためにワークロードを強化したりシフトする方法を常に学んでおり、場合によっては、ワークロードをIaaSからSaaSに移行することもあります。

「それもクラウドへの進化の一部です」と同氏は言います。「常に変革を続けることにはならないでしょう。私にとって、これはどちらかというと進化であり、ワークロードを評価し、それらがまだ必要な状態にあることを確認するためのものです。」 

また、GDITは、企業間・企業内移動のための買掛金ぁ勘定や、HRやITビジネス分野など、財務システム内の多くのタスクを自動化しました。

これは、最近の大企業のIT部門にとっては、どれも驚くべきことではありません。GDITは規模が大きく、およそ3万人のIT従業員がGeneral Dynamicsの企業ニーズに対応しています。

スキルアップし、防備を固める

General DynamicsのCTOのリーダーシップグループ全体は、ジェネレーティブAIと、それを取り巻く意味合いとガバナンス、そしてそれが顧客でどのように使用される可能性があるかを検討している、とHannah氏は説明します。しかし、原子力潜水艦、航空宇宙システム、戦闘システムなどを製造する国防業者にとって、これは非常に複雑な作戦で、まだ始まったばかりだと同氏は付け加えます。

それでもCIOは、クラウドプロバイダの一社から提供されている機械学習モデルを活用し、急速に進化するデジタル時代に対応できるように従業員をトレーニングし、GDIT内の上昇志向を高めています。この取り組みは、従業員がキャリアアップできるよう、スキルや資格に関するトレーニングを提供するGDITのキャリアハブの一環であるとHannah氏は説明します。

「このAIモデリング機能を導入して以来、キャリアハブから直接応募する社内応募が約30%増加しました」と同氏は言います。

従業員は履歴書やLinkedInのプロフィールをキャリアハブにアップロードするだけで、AIによりNetflixがおすすめの映画を紹介してくれるのと似た方法で現在の求人情報を推薦してくれる、と同CIOは説明します。また、キャリアハブは同社の人材開発システムとも連動しており、従業員が現在必要なスキルの80%しかないため適職ではないと考えていた求人にも応募できるように、スキルや資格取得の推奨トレーニングを提供しています。

Hannah氏はまた、低レベルの反復的なタスクに自動化をデプロイすることで、GDITの従業員がより複雑なタスクに取り組めるようにしています。たとえば、財務部門内に自動化を導入し、指標をよりスピーディーに有効化できるようになりました。このように、GDITは自動化を活用することで、従業員が継続的にスキルを身につけ、会社の効率性を高めるだけでなく、IT従業員の機動性も高めています。

それでも、Hannah氏が夜も眠れない様な懸念事項があるとすれば、それはセキュリティです。セキュリティはどんな企業にとっても極めて重要ですが、防衛関連企業にとっては特に重要です。GDITと10部門の全事業は、現在進行中の3年間のセキュリティプログラムの一環として、行政命令とガイダンスを待っているところです。しかしながら、サイバーセキュリティは、幹部が包括的なセキュリティプランに取り組んでいる現在も、そして今後12か月間、Hannah氏の主要な焦点であることに変わりはありません。

「当社が持つサイバーツールを変革し、進化させることに重点を置いています…それが、この環境における脅威の最大の焦点です」とHannah氏は言います。「当社は常に、世界中の悪人たちの監視下に置かれています。常に背後から狙われる立場にある企業の一員であるということは、常にあらゆる技術に目を向け、サイバー態勢を改善しながら前進する必要があるということなのです。」

ガートナーのアナリスト、Daniel Snyder氏によれば、米国政府と軍は、General Dynamicsのような防衛関連企業とのパートナーシップに大きく依存しています。 

「国防総省は、何千ものネットワークに依存しており、これらのネットワークはその任務遂行に不可欠です。過去数十年にわたる開発プロセスの結果、統合が困難な縦割りシステムが何層にも重なってしまいました」と同氏は述べ、デジタルトランスフォーメーション戦略の一環として、国防総省はクラウドを活用するためにITインフラストラクチャの全面的な見直しを図っています。

「将来の成功の多くは、General Dynamics、Leidos、Raytheon、Northrop Grummanなどのシステムインテグレーターによる産業基盤のサポートにかかっているのです」と同氏は説明します。

著者： Paula Rooney
Senior Writer

Paula Rooney is a senior writer at CIO.com

