データリーダーのTejasvi Addagada氏が語るデータガバナンスの価値
Galen Gruman
著者: Galen Gruman
Executive Editor for Global Content

データリーダーのTejasvi Addagada氏が語るデータガバナンスの価値

面接
Aug 22, 20231分
データガバナンス

HDFC銀行の企業データ管理担当責任者が、データリーダーが現在直面している複雑なバランス感覚について語り、優れたガバナンスを見失うことなくデータから価値を引き出す方法を明らかにします。

Planning / strategy / management > Charts + data showing growth/scale/expansion
クレジットTzido / Getty Images

データによって推進されるビジネスモデルの出現は、最新のアナリティクスとクラウド機能の進化とともに、データ管理への関心を何倍にも高めています。その結果、企業はデータサイロを破壊し、データアーキテクチャを変革し、意思決定を加速するために誰もがデータツールにアクセスできるようになってきています。

しかし、データドリブンな企業になるためのプロセスは依然として困難であり予算問題から承認を得る難しさまで、さまざまな障害に悩まされています。また、データに秘められた分析情報を引き出すために、健全なデータガバナンスの実践を軽んじることはできません。

プライバシーとコンプライアンスに関する法律が世界中で絶えず進化するなか、最高データ責任者の役割は非常に困難で、企業にとって極めて重要なバランス感覚を必要とするものとなっています。CIO.comは、データリーダーがどのようにこの課題に取り組んでいるかを知るため、HDFC銀行の最高データ責任者であるTejasvi Addagada氏にインタビューし、今日の企業に影響を与えるデータのさまざまな側面について議論しました。

データの安全性を保ちながら、データのビジネス価値を活用するには、複雑なバランスを取る必要があります。ITリーダーは、どのようにしてデータのセキュリティを確保しながら、データを収益に変えることができるのでしょうか？

Addagada: 組織におけるデータ認識という望ましい文化の変化は、データの民主化、つまり誰でもデータにアクセスできるようにする技術によって達成可能です。データを利用可能にし、簡単にアクセスできるようにすることで、データの直接的・間接的な収益化を通じて収益源を改善することができます。 

データ保護により、データの民主化に伴う責任あるデータの消費が可能になります。たとえデータマーケットプレイスがすべてのデータへの自由なアクセスを提供することができないとしても、積極的に管理されなければならないリスクベースの管理が存在する場合があります。これらの管理には、プライバシー、セキュリティ、認証、暗号化、権利、ユーザーアクセス管理、デバイス管理、データ権限管理などがあります。 

新しい個人情報保護法が施行される一方で、既存の法律も常に見直されています。テクノロジーのリーダーは、ビジネスを行っているすべての地域の法律を考慮しなければなりません。データ責任者は、確信を持って規制に対応するためにどうすればよいのでしょうか？ 

プライバシーポリシーは各地で常に進化しており、顧客の個人データをより制御できるようにしながら、効率的なガバナンス、より良いサービス、公共利益のために、企業と公的機関が必要なものを共有できるようにしています。科学としてのプライバシーエンジニアリングは、カタログ、プライバシー、セキュリティ分析のような技術の進歩に裏打ちされた地理的認識を提供しなければなりません。 

脅威にさらされる面を評価するには、地理的領域における個人データの分類を決定することから始まります。何が個人データを構成するかは国によって異なるため、カタログが地理的ルールを適用して個人データを分類するインテリジェンスを持つことは極めて重要です。たとえば、財務情報はインドでは機密性の高い個人データとみなされるかもしれませんが、ヨーロッパではそうではありません。  

137か国以上でデータとプライバシーを保護する法律が制定されています。データオフィスは、全体的な侵害インシデント対応の一環として、プライバシーインテリジェンスを統合することで、地理的な背景を持つプライバシー報告業務を形式化できます。さらに、データオフィスは法務チームと提携して、規制要件へのコンプライアンスを確保することができます。 

サイロ化されたデータはその価値を台無しにします。ITの意思決定者は、ネットワーク全体でエンドツーエンドのデータ検出プロセスを確保するために、どのようなアプローチを取るべきでしょうか？  

データがサイロ化されている場合、分析情報や製品開発に利用することはできません。まだデータ管理に投資しておらず、一元化はコストがかかる、あるいはボトルネックになると考えている組織にとって、データメッシュアーキテクチャはその中核をなす分散型アプローチであり、ドメインチームが業務データと分析データを取り込み、データ製品を開発します。 

しかし、分散型のセットアップであっても、データが検出される必要があります。認識されていないものは使えないからです。機能としての情報テクノロジー（IT）は、技術的なデータ資産を理解することを目的としたデータディスカバリープラットフォームをサポートする必要があります。 

データガバナンスの実装は、組織における真実が複数バージョン現れるのを防ぐために必須であり、また困難な問題でもあります。適切なデータガバナンスはどのようにして確保されるのでしょうか？  

当初のコーポレートガバナンスの概念から、ITガバナンスは最近のデータガバナンスの概念へと進化してきました。世界的に、クラウドサービスの採用、最新のデータスタックの進化、データリテラシーの向上により、ここ数年、データ管理への関心が高まっています。 

データから持続可能な価値を得るためには、データガバナンスの実装が必要です。副次機能は、認可されたプロビジョニングサービスとして正式化することができます。データ要素が指定されたプロビジョニングポイントから、確実にかつ適切に供給されるための活動をサポートできます。さらに、ドメインチームに、データをプロビジョニングする権限を持つだけでなく、記録システムとしてのデータ認証に対する信頼を表明させることもできます。 

単一バージョンの真実の特定と認証に役立つその他の技術には、データ検出、プロファイリング、品質、オブザーバビリティなどがあります。 

顧客など、エンティティのプロパティに複数の値がある場合、マスターデータ管理のような技術が、業務担当者のノウハウを優先順位付けたり、生存ルールに変換し、組織内で普遍的に利用できる真実のバージョンを作成して、維持することができます。 

データドリブンのプロジェクトは、予算とリソースの大幅な投資を必要とします。データ責任者はどのようにして両方を正当化できるのでしょうか？  

データ機能とデータ製品の開発への投資は、過去数年間で何倍にも増加しています。これにはツールへの投資だけでなく、新たなプロセスや介入策の設定とともに、人材やコンサルタントのような知識労働者の増員委託も必要となります。 

データガバナンスを通じてデータ管理を形式化することで、コーポレートガバナンスの実施における透明性、説明責任、責任、独立性、公平性を高めることができます。データオフィスからの公式化において極めて重要なことの一つは、投資に対する投資対効果を評価し、データ資産の価値を維持することです。 

自社のデータ戦略と方向性の確立を試みるITリーダーに、どのようなヒントを伝えたいですか？  

1994年の「Hawley委員会」の報告書は、最初にデータを資産として位置づけ、「文書化されている、あるいは文書化されるべきであり、価値がある、あるいは潜在的価値があるデータ」と定義しました。データオフィスは、データが定性的で、一貫性があり、使用可能で、安全に保護されており、利用可能であるために、データ資産と関係ネットワークに関連する決定権に注力できます。  

過去10年間で、データ管理への関心は、データによって推進されるビジネスモデルの進化と、最新のデータスタックとクラウド機能の進化に伴い、何倍にも高まっています。その結果、世界中でデータリテラシーの向上が求められているのです。DAMAやEDM協議会のような業界団体や他のデータコミュニティは、標準的なフレームワークでデータを管理することのメリットをグローバルに伝えています。

企業の目標を決定する過程において、取締役会には重要な判断が委ねられ、データオフィスはデータに貢献するこれらの目標を確実に達成するために、データ戦略と方針を設計する責任を負います。 

情報テクノロジーは、人とプロセスの能力重視を非難するためのものではありませんが、データとビジネス戦略によって概説された目標の達成を可能にする将来のテクノロジー投資を計画する際には、このことを考慮すべきです。 

ITリーダーは、データ収集、クラウドのストレージと処理、機械学習オペレーション、データオペレーションの自動化、データセキュリティなど、データテクノロジーの急速な進歩に対応することができます。組織内で、データ責任者は、双方向のニュースレター、ロードショー、取締役会による表明、データに関わる人やプロセスの公式化などを通じて、データ活動を管理することにはメリットがあると認識することで、データドリブンな文化を構築することができます。 







