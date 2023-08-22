データリーダーのTejasvi Addagada氏が語るデータガバナンスの価値

\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u63a8\u9032\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u51fa\u73fe\u306f\u3001\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3068\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u9032\u5316\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3078\u306e\u95a2\u5fc3\u3092\u4f55\u500d\u306b\u3082\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u3092\u7834\u58ca\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3057\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u554f\u984c\u304b\u3089\u627f\u8a8d\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u96e3\u3057\u3055\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u969c\u5bb3\u306b\u60a9\u307e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u79d8\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5065\u5168\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u8df5\u3092\u8efd\u3093\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u304c\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3067\u7d76\u3048\u305a\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308b\u306a\u304b\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u611f\u899a\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002CIO.com\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3053\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001HDFC\u9280\u884c\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308bTejasvi Addagada\u6c0f\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5074\u9762\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8b70\u8ad6\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3092\u4fdd\u3061\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ce\u76ca\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\nAddagada\u6c0f: \u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8a8d\u8b58\u3068\u3044\u3046\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u6587\u5316\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u8ab0\u3067\u3082\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u6280\u8853\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u9054\u6210\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3057\u3001\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u30fb\u9593\u63a5\u7684\u306a\u53ce\u76ca\u5316\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u53ce\u76ca\u6e90\u3092\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4fdd\u8b77\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u306b\u4f34\u3046\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6d88\u8cbb\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u304c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u81ea\u7531\u306a\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u7ba1\u7406\u3055\u308c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u8a8d\u8a3c\u3001\u6697\u53f7\u5316\u3001\u6a29\u5229\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6a29\u9650\u7ba1\u7406\u306a\u3069\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u500b\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u4fdd\u8b77\u6cd5\u304c\u65bd\u884c\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u3082\u5e38\u306b\u898b\u76f4\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u6cd5\u5f8b\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306f\u3001\u78ba\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u898f\u5236\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3069\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3088\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f \n\n\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u306f\u5404\u5730\u3067\u5e38\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u500b\u4eba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3088\u308a\u5236\u5fa1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3001\u516c\u5171\u5229\u76ca\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u516c\u7684\u6a5f\u95a2\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79d1\u5b66\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306f\u3001\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u5206\u6790\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6280\u8853\u306e\u9032\u6b69\u306b\u88cf\u6253\u3061\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5730\u7406\u7684\u8a8d\u8b58\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002 \n\n\u8105\u5a01\u306b\u3055\u3089\u3055\u308c\u308b\u9762\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5730\u7406\u7684\u9818\u57df\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u500b\u4eba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5206\u985e\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f55\u304c\u500b\u4eba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u69cb\u6210\u3059\u308b\u304b\u306f\u56fd\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u304c\u5730\u7406\u7684\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u9069\u7528\u3057\u3066\u500b\u4eba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5206\u985e\u3059\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u60c5\u5831\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u306f\u6a5f\u5bc6\u6027\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u500b\u4eba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u307f\u306a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u3067\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002 \n\n137\u304b\u56fd\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u4fdd\u8b77\u3059\u308b\u6cd5\u5f8b\u304c\u5236\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u4fb5\u5bb3\u30a4\u30f3\u30b7\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u7d71\u5408\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5730\u7406\u7684\u306a\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u5831\u544a\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u5f62\u5f0f\u5316\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u6cd5\u52d9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u63d0\u643a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u898f\u5236\u8981\u4ef6\u3078\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u53f0\u7121\u3057\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002IT\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u8005\u306f\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30c4\u30fc\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u691c\u51fa\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3084\u88fd\u54c1\u958b\u767a\u306b\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u307e\u3060\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u306f\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u30dc\u30c8\u30eb\u30cd\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u6838\u3092\u306a\u3059\u5206\u6563\u578b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c9\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u696d\u52d9\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u5206\u6790\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5206\u6563\u578b\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u691c\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8a8d\u8b58\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306f\u4f7f\u3048\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6a5f\u80fd\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\uff08IT\uff09\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cc7\u7523\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30ab\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u771f\u5b9f\u304c\u8907\u6570\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u73fe\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3092\u9632\u3050\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u9808\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u307e\u305f\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u78ba\u4fdd\u3055\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f \n\n\u5f53\u521d\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u6982\u5ff5\u304b\u3089\u3001IT\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u6982\u5ff5\u3078\u3068\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u3001\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u9032\u5316\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u3053\u3053\u6570\u5e74\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3078\u306e\u95a2\u5fc3\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u526f\u6b21\u6a5f\u80fd\u306f\u3001\u8a8d\u53ef\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6b63\u5f0f\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u6307\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d7\u30ed\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u3001\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u304b\u3064\u9069\u5207\u306b\u4f9b\u7d66\u3055\u308c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u30c9\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30d7\u30ed\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u6a29\u9650\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u8a18\u9332\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8a8d\u8a3c\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u4fe1\u983c\u3092\u8868\u660e\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u5358\u4e00\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u771f\u5b9f\u306e\u7279\u5b9a\u3068\u8a8d\u8a3c\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u691c\u51fa\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u54c1\u8cea\u3001\u30aa\u30d6\u30b6\u30fc\u30d0\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306a\u3069\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u9867\u5ba2\u306a\u3069\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d1\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u8907\u6570\u306e\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30de\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6280\u8853\u304c\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306e\u30ce\u30a6\u30cf\u30a6\u3092\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u4ed8\u3051\u305f\u308a\u3001\u751f\u5b58\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u5909\u63db\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u3067\u666e\u904d\u7684\u306b\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u771f\u5b9f\u306e\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u3068\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u5e45\u306a\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u6b63\u5f53\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6a5f\u80fd\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u4f55\u500d\u306b\u3082\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3084\u4ecb\u5165\u7b56\u306e\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u3084\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u52b4\u50cd\u8005\u306e\u5897\u54e1\u59d4\u8a17\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3092\u5f62\u5f0f\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30dd\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5b9f\u65bd\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u900f\u660e\u6027\u3001\u8aac\u660e\u8cac\u4efb\u3001\u8cac\u4efb\u3001\u72ec\u7acb\u6027\u3001\u516c\u5e73\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u5316\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u6975\u3081\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u3001\u6295\u8cc7\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6295\u8cc7\u5bfe\u52b9\u679c\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cc7\u7523\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u3068\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u306e\u78ba\u7acb\u3092\u8a66\u307f\u308bIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d2\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u305f\u3044\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f \n\n1994\u5e74\u306e\u300cHawley\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u300d\u306e\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306f\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u8cc7\u7523\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4f4d\u7f6e\u3065\u3051\u3001\u300c\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u6587\u66f8\u5316\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u300d\u3068\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u5b9a\u6027\u7684\u3067\u3001\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u306b\u4fdd\u8b77\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cc7\u7523\u3068\u95a2\u4fc2\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u6c7a\u5b9a\u6a29\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u904e\u53bb10\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3078\u306e\u95a2\u5fc3\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u63a8\u9032\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u9032\u5316\u3068\u3001\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u9032\u5316\u306b\u4f34\u3044\u3001\u4f55\u500d\u306b\u3082\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002DAMA\u3084EDM\u5354\u8b70\u4f1a\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u696d\u754c\u56e3\u4f53\u3084\u4ed6\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u306f\u3001\u6a19\u6e96\u7684\u306a\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u904e\u7a0b\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u306b\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5224\u65ad\u304c\u59d4\u306d\u3089\u308c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u3068\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u8a2d\u8a08\u3059\u308b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u8ca0\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u60c5\u5831\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3068\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u91cd\u8996\u3092\u975e\u96e3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u6982\u8aac\u3055\u308c\u305f\u76ee\u6a19\u306e\u9054\u6210\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u8a08\u753b\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002 \n\nIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u53ce\u96c6\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b8\u3068\u51e6\u7406\u3001\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306a\u3069\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u6025\u901f\u306a\u9032\u6b69\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306f\u3001\u53cc\u65b9\u5411\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u30ec\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u3001\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u306b\u3088\u308b\u8868\u660e\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u4eba\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u5316\u306a\u3069\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u6587\u5316\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002