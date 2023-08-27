効果的なデータ民主化のための基本チェックリスト

\u771f\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u304c\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6700\u8fd1\u306eIDC\u306e\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8\u30da\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6307\u6a19\u3067\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u3088\u308a\u3082\u5e73\u57472.5\u500d\u826f\u3044\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7279\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u7684\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u53ce\u76ca\u306e\u6539\u5584\u7387\u304c3\u500d\u9ad8\u304f\u3001\u65b0\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u65b0\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u6295\u5165\u307e\u3067\u306e\u671f\u9593\u304c\u77ed\u7e2e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3068\u5831\u544a\u3059\u308b\u78ba\u7387\u304c\u7d043\u500d\u9ad8\u304f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u6e80\u8db3\u5ea6\u3001\u5229\u76ca\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u304c\u6539\u5584\u3057\u305f\u3068\u5831\u544a\u3059\u308b\u78ba\u7387\u304c2\u500d\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u6587\u5316\u3092\u6d78\u900f\u3055\u305b\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u884c\u3046\u306b\u306f\u3001\u601d\u616e\u6df1\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u53ce\u96c6\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u304b\u3064\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u614e\u91cd\u306a\u9078\u629e\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u80fd\u529b\u5411\u4e0a\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3082\u7acb\u3061\u306f\u3060\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f37\u56fa\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u57fa\u76e4\u4e0a\u3067\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5171\u6709\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3059\u3067\u306b\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3001\u30a8\u30e9\u30fc\u3084\u91cd\u8907\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u9664\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nInsight Enterprises\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c8\u3067\u8457\u540d\u306a\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308bJuan Orlandini\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u5171\u6709\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6e96\u5099\u306e\u5927\u90e8\u5206\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u306e\u6f14\u7fd2\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u306f\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u304f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u4e0d\u5b8c\u5168\u306a\u5834\u5408\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7a81\u7136\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3067\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u306b\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6e21\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u8aa4\u3063\u305f\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u8aa4\u89e3\u3092\u62db\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u306e\u969b\u306b\u5916\u90e8\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u983c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u3092\u8aa4\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u54c1\u8cea\u306b\u554f\u984c\u304c\u6b8b\u308a\u3001\u610f\u56f3\u3057\u305f\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3084\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30cd\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u958b\u767a\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u5897\u3048\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u306f\u3088\u308a\u8907\u96d1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u3001NoSQL\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u30b0\u30e9\u30d5\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u4ed6\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30d7\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306b\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u3092\u6301\u305f\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Orlandini\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u9078\u629e\u3092\u884c\u3046\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u3060\u3051\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u6280\u8853\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3082\u3061\u308d\u3093\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u691c\u8a0e\u4e8b\u9805\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3069\u3053\u3067\u30db\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u8ca1\u653f\u7684\u306b\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3060\u3001\u3068Orlandini\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30d1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3067\u306f\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u4e0a\u306e\u61f8\u5ff5\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u3067\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3082\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793eSPR\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5206\u6790\u62c5\u5f53\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306eKevin Young\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u307e\u305a\u3001Amazon S3\u3084Google Cloud Storage\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u8ffd\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Young\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b1\u30a2\u3092\u884c\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306f\u7121\u79e9\u5e8f\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3067\u4e71\u96d1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3092\u6301\u3064\u306b\u81f3\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068Orlandini\u6c0f\u306f\u660e\u304b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6cbc\u306b\u306f\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u3060\u3051\u304c\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30dd\u30b8\u30c8\u30ea\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\uff08\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3068\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\uff09\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7d71\u4e00\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3001\u30a8\u30c3\u30b8\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u30b3\u30d4\u30fc\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u7d50\u5408\u3067\u304d\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3092\u9632\u3050\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nIBM Cloud Pak for Data\u3084SAP Data Intelligence\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u6570\u591a\u304f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u3001\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u30d5\u30a9\u30ec\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u300c\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af2022\u5e74\u7b2c2\u56db\u534a\u671f\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u300d\u3067\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u9078\u3070\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u304c\u3042\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u3069\u308c\u3092\u9078\u3079\u3070\u3044\u3044\u306e\u304b\u8ff7\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3068\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f01\u696dGenpact\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bAmaresh Tripathy\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u5408\u3063\u305f\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u9078\u3079\u3070\u3088\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u3066\u53ef\u8996\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u307e\u305f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u306a\u3044\u4eba\u3067\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3001\u305d\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3001\u6e2c\u5b9a\u57fa\u6e96\u3001\u53ce\u96c6\u5143\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30dd\u30fc\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u304c\u304a\u3059\u3059\u3081\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Tripathy\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5b8c\u74a7\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ab\u30bf\u30ed\u30b0\u306e\u4f5c\u6210\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u54c1\u8cea\u306e\u7dad\u6301\u306f\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d5\u306e\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e3\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Tripathy\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3042\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u904e\u5270\u8a55\u4fa1\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3082\u3001\u5225\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30c7\u30c3\u30af\u3067\u306f\u826f\u3044\u5024\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u4f55\u304c\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u884c\u3046\u7406\u7531\u3068\u3001\u3069\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3053\u308c\u30893\u3064\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3067\u6700\u3082\u8cbb\u7528\u5bfe\u52b9\u679c\u304c\u3088\u3044\u304b\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3066\u304b\u3089\u9069\u5207\u306a\u5224\u65ad\u3092\u4e0b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5171\u6709\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u3068\u306f\u9006\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3068\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u5358\u4e00\u306e\u4e00\u5143\u7ba1\u7406\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4eee\u60f3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3067\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u4e00\u5f62\u614b\u3067\u3001\u5206\u6563\u578b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3068\u308a\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30c9\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u56fa\u6709\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4eba\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u5236\u5fa1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u975e\u55b6\u5229\u56e3\u4f53\u3001Data Collaboration Alliance\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001Chris McLellan\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3068\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6700\u3082\u3088\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u306e\u624b\u306b\u59d4\u306d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u6271\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u8ca1\u52d9\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u500b\u4eba\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30c1\u30e5\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u6838\u5fc3\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u88fd\u54c1\u3068\u307f\u306a\u3059\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u88fd\u54c1\u3068\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u304c\u6240\u6709\u3057\u3001\u30ad\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306e\u624b\u306b\u59d4\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u898f\u5236\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u8fd1\u3044\u5b58\u5728\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068McLellan\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u9818\u57df\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u8fd1\u3044\u5b58\u5728\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306f\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30ea\u30f3\u30af\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3001\u5404\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u6700\u3082\u9069\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3092\u9078\u3076\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u4e2d\u592e\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7d4c\u7531\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u30dc\u30c8\u30eb\u30cd\u30c3\u30af\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u3084\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u3082\u5206\u6563\u5316\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068McLellan\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u826f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306fIT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3088\u308a\u3082\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u4fdd\u8b77\u6cd5\u3092\u719f\u77e5\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306fIT\u90e8\u9580\u3088\u308a\u3082\u8ca1\u52d9\u898f\u5236\u306b\u719f\u77e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3092\u8ca9\u58f2\u3059\u308b\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u6570\u591a\u304f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u307e\u3060\u771f\u65b0\u3057\u304f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306e\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u77db\u76fe\u306a\u3069\u3001\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u30d5\u30a9\u30ec\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u8b66\u544a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u5909\u66f4\u7ba1\u7406\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u304c\u78ba\u7acb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3089\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3082\u3001\u305f\u3068\u3048\u7ba1\u7406\u8005\u3084\u4f1a\u8a08\u58eb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u306f\u9650\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068Insight\u306eOrlandini\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306b\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u5341\u5206\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300c\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u304d\u3061\u3093\u3068\u3084\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305b\u3044\u305c\u3044\u90e8\u5206\u7684\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u89e3\u91c8\u3068\u9069\u5207\u306a\u6271\u3044\u65b9\u3092\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u793e\u5185\u7814\u4fee\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u305f\u7d44\u7e54\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001Genpact\u306f\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001DataBridge\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3068\u547c\u3076\u3082\u306e\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u610f\u56f3\u306f\u300110\u4e07\u4eba\u3092\u5e02\u6c11\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068Tripathy\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u8e0f\u307e\u3048\u3066\u3001\u8a8d\u8b58\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u8acb\u6c42\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u7570\u5e38\u691c\u77e5\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u7570\u5e38\u691c\u77e5\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u898b\u308b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u306f\u5225\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7591\u554f\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u52a9\u3051\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u305f\u305a\u306d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8a8d\u8b58\u306e\u5074\u9762\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u57fa\u790e\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u308b\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6574\u5408\u6027\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u304b\u304b\u308b\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nInsight\u306eOrlandini\u6c0f\u306f\u3001IT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3082\u6700\u521d\u306e\u4f1a\u8a71\u306b\u52a0\u308f\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u82e6\u616e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a9e\u308a\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u5171\u6709\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u6b63\u78ba\u306b\u628a\u63e1\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u524d\u63d0\u6761\u4ef6\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3001\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u7d30\u5fc3\u306e\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3001\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u898f\u5236\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u306b\u751f\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7279\u306b\u533b\u7642\u3084\u91d1\u878d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u696d\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u9593\u306b\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6df1\u523b\u306a\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u62db\u304f\u6cd5\u5f8b\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u6f0f\u3048\u3044\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30de\u30b9\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u96e3\u8aad\u5316\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cPII\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3001HIPAA\u8a18\u9332\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u898f\u5236\u8981\u4ef6\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u7d9a\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5c5e\u6027\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u5236\u5fa1\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3082\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u7a2e\u985e\u306e\u5c5e\u6027\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30bf\u30b0\u4ed8\u3051\u3092\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5c5e\u6027\u306b\u306fPII\u3084HIPAA\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5c5e\u6027\u3067\u3082\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u5c5e\u6027\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u306e\u307f\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u5236\u5fa1\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30d1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3084\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30ed\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u308b\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u74b0\u5883\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306f\u53b3\u683c\u306a\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u7ba1\u7406\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u74b0\u5883\u3067\u3082\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3001\u6271\u3046\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u3088\u304f\u8a8d\u8b58\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u4e0d\u8db3\u3092\u89e3\u6d88\u3057\u3001\u30dc\u30c8\u30eb\u30cd\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3057\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8981\u6c42\u3092\u3088\u308a\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u51e6\u7406\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3068\u89e3\u91c8\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u9593\u306e\u30b3\u30e9\u30dc\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u304b\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3067\u304d\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u900f\u660e\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002