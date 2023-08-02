ローソン新店舗でモバイルオーダーとアバター店員導入、その背景と課題とは

\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d6\u30eb\u306a\u65bd\u7b56\u309220\u4ee5\u4e0a\u5c55\u958b\n\n\u3000SDG\uff53\u304c2015\u5e749\u670825\u65e5\u3001\u56fd\u9023\u7dcf\u4f1a\u3067\u63a1\u629e\u3055\u308c\u3066\u4ee5\u964d\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u7a3c\u3050\u529b\u306e\u5f37\u5316\u3068ESG\uff08\u74b0\u5883\u30fb\u793e\u4f1a\u30fb\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\uff09\u306e\u878d\u5408\u3092\u56f3\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u6301\u7d9a\u6027\u30fb\u6210\u9577\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3001\u4e2d\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3(SX)\u304c\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3067\u6ce8\u76ee\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u51fa\u9045\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u73fe\u72b6\u3060\u3002\n\n \u300c\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u6b27\u7c73\u306b\u6bd4\u3079\u308c\u3070\u3001\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u9045\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u304c2\u6975\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u4e2d\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u7d4c\u55b6\u6226\u7565\u3068\u6574\u5408\u6027\u306e\u3068\u308c\u305f\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7acb\u6848\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3069\u3046\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u8ca1\u52d9\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4e8b\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3046\u3048\u3067\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u610f\u8b58\u304c\u5b9a\u7740\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\n\n\u3000 PwC Japan\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3001\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30ca\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30fb\u30aa\u30d6\u30fb\u30a8\u30af\u30bb\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u6797\u7d20\u660e\u6c0f\u306f\u3053\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305fSX\u306e\u63a8\u9032\u306b\u529b\u3092\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6311\u6226\u3060\u3002\u3067\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u307f\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3000JR\u5927\u585a\u99c5\u5317\u53e3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u53f3\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306b\u30ab\u30e9\u30d5\u30eb\u306a\u770b\u677f\u306b\u5f69\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30cb\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002\u6628\u5e7411\u670828\u65e5\u306b\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u3057\u305f\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5e97\u8217\u300c\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u5317\u5927\u585a\u4e00\u4e01\u76ee\u5e97\u300d\u3060\u3002\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u4e00\u6b69\u5165\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u300c\u3044\u3089\u3063\u3057\u3083\u3044\u307e\u305b\u300d\u3068\u51fa\u8fce\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u98df\u54c1\u30ed\u30b9\u3084\u30d7\u30e9\u30b9\u30c1\u30c3\u30af\u524a\u6e1b\u306a\u3069\u306e\u74b0\u5883\u8ca0\u8377\u8efd\u6e1b\u3084\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5236\u7d04\u306e\u306a\u3044\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u306e\u5b9f\u73fe\u3001DX\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u5275\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u6765\u5e97\u5ba2\u3068\u306e\u6e29\u304b\u3044\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306a\u3069\uff12\uff10\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u308b\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d6\u30eb\u306a\u65bd\u7b56\u306e\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5b9f\u9a13\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5e97\u8217\u3060\u3002\u3000\n\n\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5b9f\u9a13\u3067\u6210\u679c\u306e\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u968f\u6642\u4e00\u822c\u306e\u4ed6\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u3082\u5b9f\u88c5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306e\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3000\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30cb\u696d\u754c\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u5b9a\u671f\u9593\u3092\u533a\u5207\u3063\u3066\u5e97\u8217\u3092\u501f\u308a\u3001\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5b9f\u9a13\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5b9f\u9a13\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5e97\u8217\u3092\u3064\u304f\u308b\u306e\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u306e\u8a66\u307f\u3060\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3082\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u7a3c\u3050\u529b\u306e\u5f37\u5316\u3068ESG\uff08\u74b0\u5883\u30fb\u793e\u4f1a\u30fb\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\uff09\u306e\u878d\u5408\u3092\u56f3\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u6301\u7d9a\u6027\u30fb\u6210\u9577\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3001\u4e2d\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u4fa1\u5024\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30fb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3(SX)\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u65e5\u672c\u3067\u3082\u307e\u3060\u307e\u3060\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u3000\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066SX\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6311\u6226\u3060\u3002\u3000\n\n\u3000\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306e\u5e97\u8217\u306e\u5e83\u3055\u306f214\u33a1\uff08\u7d0465\u576a\uff09\u3067\u3001\u5546\u54c1\u6570\u306f4200\u30a2\u30a4\u30c6\u30e0\u3002\u901a\u5e38\u5e97\u306e1.5\u500d\u306e\u898f\u6a21\u3060\u304c\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u671f\u9650\u306e\u77ed\u3044\u5e38\u6e29\u3084\u30c1\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u5f01\u5f53\u304c\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u7279\u5fb4\u3060\u3002\u3000\n\n\u3000\u5e38\u6e29\u3084\u30c1\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u5f01\u5f53\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u5927\u304d\u306a\u53ce\u76ca\u6e90\u3060\u304c\u6d88\u8cbb\u671f\u9650\u304c\u77ed\u3044\u305f\u3081\u306b\u98df\u54c1\u30ed\u30b9\u306e\u6e29\u5e8a\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u98df\u54c1\u30ed\u30b9\u3092\u6e1b\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5e38\u6e29\u3084\u30c1\u30eb\u30c9\u306e\u5f01\u5f53\u3092\u5ec3\u6b62\u3057\u3001\u51b7\u51cd\u5f01\u5f53\u3068\u5e97\u5185\u8abf\u7406\u300c\u307e\u3061\u304b\u3069\u53a8\u623f\u300d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5f01\u5f53\u3092\u8ca9\u58f2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u300c\u307e\u3061\u304b\u3069\u53a8\u623f\u300d\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306f\u300c\u30e2\u30d0\u30a4\u30eb\u30aa\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u300d\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u304c\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u300c\u307e\u3061\u304b\u3069\u53a8\u623f\u300d\u3067\u306f\u6599\u7406\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30ab\u30a6\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e0a\u306e\u63b2\u793a\u677f\u306b\u756a\u53f7\u304c\u8868\u793a\u3055\u308c\u5e97\u8217\u5185\u3067\u6c7a\u6e08\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304c\u3001\u300c\u30e2\u30d0\u30a4\u30eb\u30aa\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u300d\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3068\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u3084PC\u304b\u3089\u6ce8\u6587\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3001\u6765\u5e97\u5ba2\u306e\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u306b\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30c8\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u304c\u901a\u77e5\u3067\u5c4a\u304f\u3002\u8abf\u7406\u6642\u9593\u306f5\u5206\u304b\u308910\u5206\u3002\u5bb6\u304b\u3089\u6ce8\u6587\u3057\u3001\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3053\u308d\u5408\u3044\u3067\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u308a\u306b\u3044\u3051\u3070\u3044\u3061\u3044\u3061\u5e97\u8217\u3067\u5f85\u3064\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u9060\u9694\u5730\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3082\u52e4\u52d9\u53ef\u80fd\n\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u82e6\u52b4\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306e\u5e97\u8217\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u3055\u3093\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u5c0e\u7dda\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u305f\u7701\u4eba\u5316\u8a2d\u5099\u914d\u7f6e\u3092\u5de5\u592b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u53a8\u623f\u3067\u8abf\u7406\u3092\u884c\u3046\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u3055\u3093\u306f\u3001\u8abf\u7406\u5c02\u9580\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u58f2\u5834\u30e1\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3082\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3001\u58f2\u5834\u306e\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3044\u3066\u3082\u53d7\u6ce8\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u53d7\u6ce8\u304a\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u7528\u7aef\u672b\u3092\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3057\u3001\u5e97\u5185\u3067\u53d7\u6ce8\u97f3\u304c\u78ba\u8a8d\u51fa\u6765\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u58f2\u5834\u3068\u306f\u5225\u533a\u753b\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53a8\u623f\u8a2d\u5099\u5185\u3067\u3082\u6ce8\u6587\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u3051\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u53d7\u6ce8\u97f3\u304c\u9cf4\u308b\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30bf\u3092\u7528\u610f\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\n\n\u3000\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306e\u958b\u767a\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3060\u30a4\u30f3\u30ad\u30e5\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ab\u30f3\u30d1\u30cb\u30fc\u30fb\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\uff08\u5f53\u6642\u306f\u30a4\u30f3\u30ad\u30e5\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ab\u30f3\u30d1\u30cb\u30fc\u4e8b\u696d\u958b\u767a\u90e8\u9577\uff09\u306e\u5409\u7530\u6cf0\u6cbb\u6c0f\u306f\u3053\u3046\u8a9e\u308b\u3002\u30a4\u30f3\u30ad\u30e5\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ab\u30f3\u30d1\u30cb\u30fc\u306f\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u4e8b\u696d\u57fa\u76e4\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b22\u5e743\u6708\u306b\u767a\u8db3\u3057\u305f\u90e8\u7f72\u3060\u3002\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u53d7\u6ce8\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u306e\u6c7a\u6e08\u4e8b\u696d\u3084\u5e97\u8217\u5411\u3051DX\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u624b\u639b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308bTakeMe\u3068\u5354\u696d\u3057\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u3067\u8cfc\u5165\u3057\u305f\u5546\u54c1\u306e\u4f1a\u8a08\u306f3\u53f0\u3042\u308b\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u304b\u30b9\u30de\u30db\u6c7a\u6e08\u3067\u6e05\u7b97\u3092\u3059\u307e\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u3046\u3061\u4e00\u53f0\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u3092\u64cd\u4f5c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u6765\u5e97\u5ba2\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u4f7f\u3044\u65b9\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u4e0a\u90e8\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u304a\u5ba2\u306e\u52d5\u4f5c\u3092\u898b\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u64cd\u4f5c\u304c\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u6700\u521d\u306f\u30ed\u30dc\u30c3\u30c8\u304bAI\u3060\uff08\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\uff09\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3001\u300e\u901a\u308a\u3044\u3063\u307a\u3093\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u304b\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3093\u3058\u3083\u306a\u3044\u304b\u300f\u3068\u4e0d\u5b89\u3092\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u3082\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3046\u3061\u306b\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u3060\u3068\u308f\u304b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5b89\u5fc3\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3067\u3059\u300d\uff08\u5175\u5eab\u770c\u6de1\u8def\u5cf6\u5728\u4f4f\u306e\u5973\u6027\uff0830\u6b73\uff09\uff09\n\n\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u958b\u767a\u3055\u308c\u305f\u306e\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u304c\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u305f3\u304b\u6708\u5f8c\u306e2022\u5e744\u6708\u3001\u57f7\u884c\u5f79\u54e1\u3067\u4e8b\u696d\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u672c\u90e8\u9577\u306e\u6708\u751f\u7530\uff08\u3064\u304d\u3046\u3060\uff09\u548c\u6a39\u6c0f\u306fAVITA\uff08\u6771\u4eac\u30fb\u54c1\u5ddd\uff09\u3068\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\uff08CG\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u9060\u9694\u64cd\u4f5c\u30ed\u30dc\u30c3\u30c8\uff09\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u30019\u6708\u306b\u8a18\u8005\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3000AVITA\u306f\u30a2\u30f3\u30c9\u30ed\u30a4\u30c9\u7814\u7a76\u306e\u7b2c\u4e00\u4eba\u8005\u3001\u5927\u962a\u5927\u5b66\u5927\u5b66\u9662\u57fa\u790e\u5de5\u5b66\u7814\u7a76\u79d1\u306e\u77f3\u9ed2\u6d69\u6559\u6388\u304c\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u793e\u4f1a\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b2021\u5e74\u306b\u8a2d\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u5927\u5b66\u767a\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u4f01\u696d\u3060\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5e74\u914d\u306e\u65b9\u3001\u9060\u9694\u5730\u306b\u4f4f\u3093\u3067\u304a\u3089\u308c\u308b\u65b9\u3001\u969c\u5bb3\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u3066\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u51fa\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u65b9\u3067\u3082\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6708\u751f\u7530\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u3000\u305d\u3093\u306a\u671f\u5f85\u3092\u80f8\u306b\u81ea\u3089\u3082\u958b\u767a\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304d\u305f\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u5408\u6d41\u3001\u5e97\u5185\u306e\u6848\u5185\u3084\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u4f7f\u3044\u65b9\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u306a\u3069\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u3053\u3046\u3060\u3002\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u30ce\u30fc\u30c8PC\u3067\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u64cd\u4f5c\u3057\u3001\u5e97\u5185\u306b\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u305fPC\u30fb\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u7d4c\u7531\u3057\u3066\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\uff08\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u5206\u8eab\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u8868\u793a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30ad\u30e3\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u6307\u3059\uff09\u304c\u8868\u793a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3002\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u300c\u3042\u304a\u3044\u300d\uff08\u5973\u6027\u98a8\u5e97\u54e1\u306e\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\uff09\u3068\u300c\u305d\u3089\u3068\u300d\uff08\u7537\u6027\u98a8\u5e97\u54e1\u306e\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\uff09\u304c\u6620\u3057\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u52d5\u4f5c\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u52d5\u304f\u3002\n\n\u3000\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30ce\u30fc\u30c8PC\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30bd\u30b3\u30f3\u3092\u591a\u5c11\u4f7f\u3063\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3060\u308c\u3067\u3082\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u64cd\u4f5c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30d1\u30bd\u30b3\u30f3\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u3042\u3052\u3001\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u306e\u524d\u306b\u7acb\u3066\u3070\u3001\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u304c\u305d\u306e\u52d5\u4f5c\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3001\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u52d5\u4f5c\u306b\u53cd\u6620\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u304c\u3042\u3048\u3066\u3053\u3053\u3067AI\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3068\u4eba\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5927\u4e8b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u601d\u3044\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3082\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u63a5\u5ba2\u306e\u82e6\u624b\u306a\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3082\u30b9\u30e0\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u63a5\u5ba2\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u6765\u5e97\u5ba2\u3082\u751f\u8eab\u306e\u4eba\u9593\u3088\u308a\u3082\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u65b9\u306b\u89aa\u8fd1\u611f\u3092\u6301\u3061\u3001\u6c17\u8efd\u306b\u58f0\u3092\u304b\u3051\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n30\u4eba\u306e\u52df\u96c6\u67a0\u306b400\u4eba\u304c\u6bba\u5230\n\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u4f7f\u3044\u3053\u306a\u3059\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3044\u308d\u3044\u308d\u82e6\u52b4\u3082\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u3082\u305d\u3082\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30cb\u306e\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u524d\u4f8b\u304c\u306a\u3044\u8a66\u307f\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u8a66\u884c\u932f\u8aa4\u306e\u9023\u7d9a\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\uff08\u6708\u751f\u7530\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u300c\u3069\u3053\u306e\u304a\u5e97\u306b\u7f6e\u304f\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3063\u3066\u96c6\u3081\u308b\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u6a5f\u6750\u306f\u4f55\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u6301\u305f\u305b\u308b\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u753b\u9762\u3092\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3063\u3066\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u969c\u5bb3\u3092\u6301\u305f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u65b9\u304c\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u50cd\u3051\u308b\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u9593\u3067\u306f\u3069\u3046\u9023\u643a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u300d\u300c\u304a\u5e97\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3068\u306f\u3069\u3046\u9023\u643a\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u300d\n\n\u3000\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u554f\u984c\u3092AVITA\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u691c\u8a3c\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3092\u63a2\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3000\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u6700\u521d\u306b\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u5b9f\u8a3c\u5e97\u8217\u306e\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u516c\u52df\u3067\u52df\u96c6\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6a5f\u6750\u306f\u5c02\u7528\u306ePC\u3002\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u6a2a\u306b\u7f6e\u304b\u308c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u5e97\u8217\u6848\u5185\u3067\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u6a2a\u306e\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u64cd\u4f5c\u65b9\u6cd5\u306e\u52a9\u8a00\u3060\u3002\n\n\u969c\u304c\u3044\u8005\u96c7\u7528\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5927\u962a\u306e\u56fd\u969b\u969c\u5bb3\u8005\u4ea4\u6d41\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u30cf\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ad\u30e3\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u6301\u3063\u305f\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306b\u64cd\u4f5c\u3092\u4f53\u9a13\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3063\u3066\u611f\u60f3\u3092\u805e\u304d\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306e\u624b\u3054\u305f\u3048\u3092\u611f\u3058\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3000\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u9593\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u306fLINE WORKS\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306e\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u3044\u308b\u5e97\u54e1\u3068\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3082\u5e97\u8217\u306b\u30bf\u30d6\u30ec\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3057\u3066LINE WORKS\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a34\u6c42\u3057\u305f\u3044\u5546\u54c1\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u9023\u7d61\u3001\u5bfe\u8c61\u5546\u54c1\u306e\u5728\u5eab\u72b6\u6cc1\uff08\u3044\u305a\u308c\u3082\u5199\u771f\u4ed8\u304d\u3067\u5e97\u8217\u5074\u304b\u3089\u9023\u7d61\u3059\u308b\uff09\u3001\u5fd8\u308c\u7269\u306e\u9023\u7d61\u3001\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u306e\u6a5f\u5668\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306e\u9023\u7d61\u306a\u3069\u3067\u6d3b\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u300c\u691c\u8a0e\u5f53\u521d\u304b\u3089\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u65b9\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u306e\u63d0\u6848\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8003\u3048\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001AVITA\u793e\u3068\u306e\u5354\u8b70\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3082\u9ad8\u9f62\u8005\u3084\u969c\u5bb3\u306e\u3042\u308b\u65b9\u3067\u3082\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u64cd\u4f5c\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u63d0\u6848\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u6700\u521d\u304b\u3089\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u64cd\u4f5c\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4e2d\u3001\u5f53\u521d\u306f\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u5074\u306e\u30ec\u30b8\u753b\u9762\u3092\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u3067\u6620\u3059\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4e88\u5b9a\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u306f\u3069\u306e\u7b87\u6240\u3067\u304a\u56f0\u308a\u304b\u304c\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3082\u5206\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u306e\u610f\u898b\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30ec\u30b8\u753b\u9762\u304c\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u70ba\u306b\n\n\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u4f34\u3046\u30ab\u30e1\u30e9\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30ba\u3084\u89d2\u5ea6\u3001\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u5668\u5177\u306a\u3069\u306f\u7d30\u304b\u304f\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u7528\u9014\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3001\u9069\u3057\u305f\u6a5f\u5668\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6708\u751f\u7530\u672c\u90e8\u9577\uff09\n\n\u3000\u3057\u304b\u3057\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u78ba\u8a8d\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6765\u5e97\u5ba2\u306e\u30af\u30ec\u30b8\u30c3\u30c8\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u6697\u8a3c\u756a\u53f7\u304c\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u898b\u3048\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3082\u5de5\u592b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\n\n\u3000\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u52aa\u529b\u306e\u7532\u6590\u3042\u3063\u306610\uff5e60\u4ee3\u3092\u5bfe\u8c61\u306b\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc30\u4eba\u3092\u52df\u96c6\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3001400\u4eba\u304c\u6bba\u5230\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\nCIO\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u5ea6\u304c\u5897\u3059SX\u5bfe\u5fdc\n\n\u300c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u305f\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306f1\u304b\u6708\u307b\u3069\u7814\u4fee\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u77e5\u8b58\u3084\u7fd2\u5f97\u65b9\u6cd5\uff08\u5ea7\u5b66\uff09\u3068\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\uff08\u5b9f\u6280\uff09\u306e\uff12\u3064\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u958b\u59cb\u524d\u306b\u7814\u4fee\u3092\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306fAI\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u4eba\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5927\u4e8b\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u610f\u5916\u306b\u96e3\u3057\u304f\u305d\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u4eca\u3067\u3082\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u307f\u306a\u3055\u3093\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u306b\u8a66\u884c\u932f\u8aa4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u4e00\u822c\u306e\u5e97\u54e1\u3068\u7570\u306a\u308a\u3001\u63a5\u5ba2\u3057\u304b\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u63a5\u5ba2\u306e\u30a8\u30ad\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7814\u4fee\u3067\u304a\u4f1d\u3048\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\uff08\u6708\u751f\u7530\u672c\u90e8\u9577\uff09\n\n\u3000\u30b0\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bd\u30f3\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u5f53\u521d\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u306f\u30a8\u30f3\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u6328\u62f6\u304b\u3089\u7df4\u7fd2\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3044\u3001\u6163\u308c\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3089\u8ca9\u4fc3\u3084\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u306a\u3069\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6bb5\u968e\u3092\u8e0f\u3093\u3060OJT\uff08On-the-Job Training\uff09\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u6a2a\u306e\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u30bb\u30eb\u30d5\u30ec\u30b8\u306e\u64cd\u4f5c\u3084\u5546\u54c1\u77e5\u8b58\u306a\u3069\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u3068\u63a5\u5ba2\u306e\u6280\u8853\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3002\n\n\u3000\u5c06\u6765\u7684\u306b\u306f\u4eba\u624b\u304c\u4e0d\u8db3\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6df1\u591c\u306e\u6642\u9593\u5e2f\u3067\u4e00\u4eba\u306e\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u8907\u6570\u5e97\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3082\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3059\u3067\u306b23\u5e74\u5ea6\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u6771\u4eac\u30fb\u5927\u962a\u306e10\u5e97\u8217\u3067\u50cd\u304f\u30a2\u30d0\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u309250\u4eba\u300125\u5e74\u306b\u306f1000\u4eba\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\n\n\u3000\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067SX\u6226\u7565\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306f\u624b\u6bb5\u3060\u3068\u3068\u3089\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7acb\u6848\u3067\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u91cd\u8981\u8996\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3053\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\n\n \u300c\u4eca\u5f8c\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u304c\u30b5\u30b9\u30c6\u30a3\u30ca\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7acb\u6848\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u6d41\u308c\u304c\u4fc3\u9032\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u307e\u3059\u300d\uff08\u6797\u6c0f\uff09\n\n\u3000\u4f01\u696d\u6d3b\u52d5\u304c\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u5c06\u6765\u8ca1\u52d9\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u7d4c\u8def\u300c\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u30d1\u30b9\u300d\u3092\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u5229\u76ca\u3084\u6a5f\u4f1a\u640d\u5931\u3068\u306e\u56e0\u679c\u304c\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u4eee\u8aac\u691c\u8a3c\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u6b27\u7c73\u306eSX\u5148\u9032\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u5fd7\u5411\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4e2d\u3067CIO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u5ea6\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u304b\u3002