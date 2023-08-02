Africa

ローソン新店舗でモバイルオーダーとアバター店員導入、その背景と課題とは
著者： 松崎隆司

ローソン新店舗でモバイルオーダーとアバター店員導入、その背景と課題とは

特集
Aug 02, 2023
デジタルトランスフォーメーション

ローソンはデジタルを活用したSXの推進に力を入れている。グリーンローソンに導入したモバイルオーダーとアバター店員にはどのような背景と課題があったのだろうか。

グリーンローソン
クレジット松崎隆司

サスティナブルな施策を20以上展開

　SDGｓが2015年9月25日、国連総会で採択されて以降、企業の稼ぐ力の強化とESG（環境・社会・ガバナンス）の融合を図ることで、企業の持続性・成長性を高め、中長期的な価値向上を目指すサスティナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション(SX)が世界中で注目されている。しかし日本はまだまだ出遅れているのが現状だ。

 「日本は欧米に比べれば、まだまだ遅れています。日本企業はサスティナビリティに取り組んでいる企業とそうでない企業が2極化しています。積極的な企業については、中長期的な経営戦略と整合性のとれたサスティナビリティ戦略を立案し、それがどう将来の財務につながるのかという事を明確にしたうえで投資をするという意識が定着しています」

　 PwC Japanグループ、サステナビリティ・センター・オブ・エクセレンスのパートナーである林素明氏はこう語る。

　ローソンはデジタルを活用したSXの推進に力を入れている。これはローソンにとっても大きな挑戦だ。ではローソンはどのような取り組みを進めているのか。以下みてみることにしよう。

　JR大塚駅北口ロータリーから右に入ったところにカラフルな看板に彩られたコンビニがある。昨年11月28日にオープンした実証店舗「グリーンローソン北大塚一丁目店」だ。店舗に一歩入ると、エントランスアバターが「いらっしゃいませ」と出迎えてくれる。

グリーンローソン

松崎隆司

食品ロスやプラスチック削減などの環境負荷軽減やアバターによる制約のない働き方の実現、DX活用で創出する来店客との温かいコミュニケーションなど２０を超えるサスティナブルな施策の実証実験を行う店舗だ。　

実証実験で成果の上がったものについては随時一般の他店舗にも実装していくのだという。

　これまでコンビニ業界は、一定期間を区切って店舗を借り、実証実験することはあっても、実証実験をするための専門店舗をつくるのは初めての試みだ。しかも、企業の稼ぐ力の強化とESG（環境・社会・ガバナンス）の融合を図ることで、企業の持続性・成長性を高め、中長期的な価値向上を目指すサスティナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション(SX)を推進する企業は日本でもまだまだ少ない。

　そういう意味ではデジタルを活用してSXを推進することは、ローソンにとっても大きな挑戦だ。　

　グリーンローソンの店舗の広さは214㎡（約65坪）で、商品数は4200アイテム。通常店の1.5倍の規模だが、消費期限の短い常温やチルドの弁当がないのが大きな特徴だ。　

　常温やチルドの弁当はローソンにとって大きな収益源だが消費期限が短いために食品ロスの温床となっていた。グリーンローソンでは食品ロスを減らすために常温やチルドの弁当を廃止し、冷凍弁当と店内調理「まちかど厨房」による弁当を販売している。

　「まちかど厨房」の一部は「モバイルオーダー」などのサービスが利用できる。「まちかど厨房」では料理ができると、カウンター上の掲示板に番号が表示され店舗内で決済することになるが、「モバイルオーダー」を使うとスマホやPCから注文可能で、来店客のスマホにショートメッセージが通知で届く。調理時間は5分から10分。家から注文し、できたころ合いで受け取りにいけばいちいち店舗で待つ必要はない。

アバター活用で遠隔地からでも勤務可能

　しかしこうしたシステムの開発を進めていくためにはさまざまな苦労があったという。

「ローソンの店舗業務に合わせ、特にクルーさんの作業導線に沿った省人化設備配置を工夫しました。厨房で調理を行うクルーさんは、調理専門ではなく売場メンテナンス、お客様対応も実施していることから、売場のどこにいても受注に気づくことができるよう、受注お知らせ用端末を設置し、店内で受注音が確認出来るようにしました。さらに、売場とは別区画になっている厨房設備内でも注文に気づけるよう、受注音が鳴るプリンタを用意しました」

　グリーンローソンの開発に取り組んだインキュベーションカンパニー・プレジデント（当時はインキュベーションカンパニー事業開発部長）の吉田泰治氏はこう語る。インキュベーションカンパニーは新たな事業基盤の開発を担うために22年3月に発足した部署だ。こうした受注システムはスマホの決済事業や店舗向けDXソリューション事業を手掛けているTakeMeと協業し実現したという。

グリーンローソンで購入した商品の会計は3台あるセルフレジかスマホ決済で清算をすますことができる。セルフレジのうち一台にはアバターが設置され、セルフレジを操作できない来店客にはアバターオペレーターが使い方を説明する。

　アバターオペレーターはモニターの上部についているカメラを通してお客の動作を見ており、セルフレジの操作がうまくいっているのかどうかを、その場で確認することができる。

ローソンのアバター店員

松崎隆司

「最初はロボットかAIだ（人工知能）だと思って、『通りいっぺんの説明しかできないんじゃないか』と不安を感じているお客様もいますが、話をしているうちに、人間だとわかると、安心するようです」（兵庫県淡路島在住の女性（30歳））

ところでアバターはどのようにして開発されたのだろうか。

　グリーンローソンプロジェクトがスタートした3か月後の2022年4月、執行役員で事業サポート本部長の月生田（つきうだ）和樹氏はAVITA（東京・品川）と組んでアバター（CGを活用した遠隔操作ロボット）の導入を検討、9月に記者発表した。

　AVITAはアンドロイド研究の第一人者、大阪大学大学院基礎工学研究科の石黒浩教授がアバターを社会実装するために2021年に設立した大学発のスタートアップ企業だ。

「アバターを利用すれば、年配の方、遠隔地に住んでおられる方、障害を持っていて店舗に出られない方でも仕事ができます」（月生田氏）

　そんな期待を胸に自らも開発にかかわってきたグリーンローソンプロジェクトに合流、店内の案内やセルフレジの使い方の説明などに活用されている。

　アバターの仕組みはこうだ。オペレーターがノートPCでアバターを操作し、店内に設置されたPC・モニターを経由してアバター（ここでは分身としてモニターに表示されるキャラクターを指す）が表示される。モニターには「あおい」（女性風店員のアバター）と「そらと」（男性風店員のアバター）が映し出され、オペレーターの動作に合わせて動く。

　オペレーターが使用するノートPCは、パソコンを多少使った経験あればだれでも簡単に操作できるようなもので、パソコンを立ちあげ、カメラの前に立てば、カメラがその動作を認識し、アバターの動作に反映してくれる。

　ローソンがあえてここでAIではなくアバターを活用したのは、人と人のコミュニケーションを大事にしたいという思いがあったからだという。

　しかもアバターを使うことで、接客の苦手なオペレーターでもスムーズに接客ができるようになり、一方で来店客も生身の人間よりもアバターの方に親近感を持ち、気軽に声をかけてくれるからだ。

30人の募集枠に400人が殺到

　しかしアバターを使いこなすようになるまでには、いろいろ苦労もあった。

「そもそもコンビニの店舗にアバターを導入するのは前例がない試みなので、試行錯誤の連続でした」（月生田氏）

「どこのお店に置くのか」「オペレーターはどうやって集めるのか」「機材は何を使うのか」「アバターにどんな役割を持たせるのか」「セルフレジの画面をアバターオペレーターがどうやって確認するのか」「さまざまな障害を持たれている方がどこまで働けるのか」「アバターオペレーター間ではどう連携するのか」「お店の従業員とはどう連携するのか」

　こうした問題をAVITAとともに検証しながら解決策を探った。

　最終的にはアバターを最初に設置するのは開発を進める実証店舗のグリーンローソンになり、オペレーターは公募で募集した。機材は専用のPC。アバターはエントランスとセルフレジ横に置かれ、その役割はエントランスアバターが店舗案内で、セルフレジ横のアバターは操作方法の助言だ。

障がい者雇用については、大阪の国際障害者交流センターで実際にハンディキャップを持った人たちに操作を体験してもらって感想を聞き、実際の手ごたえを感じたという。　アバターオペレーターの間のコミュニケーションにはLINE WORKSを活用し、実際の店舗にいる店員とのコミュニケーションにも店舗にタブレットを設置してLINE WORKSを活用できるようにした。訴求したい商品やサービスの連絡、対象商品の在庫状況（いずれも写真付きで店舗側から連絡する）、忘れ物の連絡、アバターなどの機器トラブルの連絡などで活用されている。

「検討当初から様々な方の新たな働き方の提案という考えがあり、AVITA社との協議の中でも高齢者や障害のある方でも比較的操作しやすいシステムということで提案されたシステムを最初から使っています。セルフレジの操作サポートを行うという中、当初はお客様側のレジ画面をカメラで映すという予定はなかったのですが、それではどの箇所でお困りかがオペレーターも分からないとの意見があり、レジ画面が見えるようにする為に

新たにカメラを追加設置しました。それに伴うカメラのサイズや角度、セルフレジに取り付ける器具などは細かく調整しています。また、グリーンローソンではそれぞれの用途に応じ、適した機器を採用しています」（月生田本部長）

　しかしその一方でセルフレジの確認作業では、来店客のクレジットカードの暗証番号がアバターから見えないようにも工夫されている。

　こうした努力の甲斐あって10～60代を対象にアバターオペレーター30人を募集したところ、400人が殺到したという。

CIOの重要度が増すSX対応

「採用したオペレーターは1か月ほど研修を受けます。ここではローソンに関する知識や習得方法（座学）とトレーニング（実技）の２つについて開始前に研修を行いました。アバターはAIではなく人として認識していただくことが大事ですが、意外に難しくその方法は今でもオペレーターのみなさんを中心に試行錯誤していただいています。さらに一般の店員と異なり、接客しかできないため、接客のエキスパートを目指していく必要があることを研修でお伝えしました」（月生田本部長）

　グリーンローソンのオープン当初は、まずはエントランスに設置されたアバターで挨拶から練習してもらい、慣れてきたら販促やセルフレジの説明などに移行するという段階を踏んだOJT（On-the-Job Training）を進めていった。セルフレジ横のアバターはセルフレジの操作や商品知識など専門的な知識と接客の技術が必要だからだ。

　将来的には人手が不足するといわれている深夜の時間帯で一人のアバターオペレーターが複数店を担当するような仕組みも考えていくという。すでに23年度中には東京・大阪の10店舗で働くアバターオペレーターを50人、25年には1000人採用するという。

　これまでSX戦略を進めていく中で、デジタルは手段だととらえられ、戦略立案ではあまり重要視されてこなかった。

 「今後は、経営陣がサスティナビリティ戦略を立案する際に、データを活用する流れが促進されると考えます」（林氏）

　企業活動が自社の将来財務に影響を与える経路「インパクトパス」を可視化することで、具体的なアクションと利益や機会損失との因果が説明する仮説検証のアプローチを欧米のSX先進企業は志向しているという。このような中でCIOの役割も重要度が高まっているのではないだろうか。 

特集

ローソン新店舗でモバイルオーダーとアバター店員導入、その背景と課題とは

著者： 松崎隆司
Aug 02, 20232分
デジタルトランスフォーメーション
特集

特集

