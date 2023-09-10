GlobalFoundriesがプロセス オーナー モデルを一新し、変革を推進

Brad Clay\u6c0f\u304c2021\u5e74\u521d\u982d\u306bGlobalFoundries\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n2018\u5e74\u300180\u5104\u30c9\u30eb\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u534a\u5c0e\u4f53\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u4e8b\u696d\u6226\u7565\u306e\u8ee2\u63db\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c\u30017\u30ca\u30ce\u30e1\u30fc\u30c8\u30eb\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u6280\u8853\u306e\u958b\u767a\u30fb\u751f\u7523\u306f\u884c\u308f\u305a\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u30015G\u3001\u30e2\u30ce\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\uff08IoT\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u9ad8\u6210\u9577\u5e02\u5834\u5411\u3051\u306e\u7279\u6b8a\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u751f\u7523\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30a6\u30a8\u30cf\u30fc\u306e\u53d7\u8a17\u88fd\u9020\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306b\u9ad8\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u3068\u306f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u554f\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6226\u7565\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306a\u8ee2\u63db\n\nGlobalFoundries\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u304c\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u96c6\u5408\u4f53\u304b\u3089\u767a\u5c55\u3057\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3057\u3001\u65ad\u7247\u5316\u3057\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u8ca0\u3046\u500b\u4eba\u3084\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u6226\u7565\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3078\u306e\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306a\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nCIO\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308bClay\u6c0f\u306f\u3001IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u958b\u767a\u306e\u9663\u982d\u6307\u63ee\u3092\u3068\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u76f8\u4e92\u63a5\u7d9a\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30c4\u30fc\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u3067\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u3001\u8a08\u753b\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u9593\u306b\u81ea\u7136\u306b\u767a\u751f\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u3092\u58ca\u3055\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u69cb\u6210\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u69cb\u6210\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u304c\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3055\u308c\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7528\u306e2\u3064\u306e\u5171\u901a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u9593\u9055\u3063\u305f\u9806\u5e8f\u3067\u7269\u4e8b\u3092\u884c\u3046\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5909\u9769\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u624b\u3063\u53d6\u308a\u65e9\u3044\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u671b\u3080\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306b\u62b5\u6297\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u8cfc\u5165\u3059\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3001\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3001\u69cb\u60f3\u306b1\u5e74\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u914d\u5f53\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\uff1a\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fc\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\n\nClay\u6c0f\u3068\u4ef2\u9593\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30018\u3064\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\uff08\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u304b\u3089\u88fd\u54c1\u3001\u96c7\u7528\u304b\u3089\u9000\u8077\u3001\u6ce8\u6587\u304b\u3089\u73fe\u91d1\u3001\u9700\u8981\u304b\u3089\u7d0d\u54c1\u3001\u8abf\u9054\u304b\u3089\u652f\u6255\u3044\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u304b\u3089\u5951\u7d04\u3001\u88fd\u9020\u304b\u3089\u6ce8\u6587\u3001\u8a18\u9332\u304b\u3089\u5831\u544a\uff09\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306e\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30fc\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\uff08GPO\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u6bd4\u8f03\u7684\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306eGPO\u306f\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u6539\u5584\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30b7\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30b7\u30b0\u30de\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u30d9\u30eb\u30c8\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001GlobalFoundries\u306e\u5834\u5408\u306f\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3046\u6982\u5ff5\u306f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u8e0f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u306b\u306f\u526f\u793e\u9577\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3067\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nGPO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u6c17\u306e\u5f31\u3044\u4eba\u306b\u306f\u5411\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u304f\u4efb\u547d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u5909\u9769\u306e\u5927\u304d\u3055\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30925%\u6539\u5584\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u6539\u5584\u52aa\u529b\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5909\u9769\u306f50%\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u305d\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u8cdb\u540c\u3059\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u52c7\u6c17\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u304c\u308f\u304c\u793e\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u3067\u3057\u305f\u30025%\u306a\u3089\u8ab0\u3067\u3082\u5951\u7d04\u3059\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6570\u5b57\u306a\u3089\u8aa4\u5dee\u306e\u7bc4\u56f2\u5185\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u300150%\u3060\u3068\u7686\u30ca\u30fc\u30d0\u30b9\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u308f\u304b\u308a\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u7279\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u8a9e\u5f59\u3001\u76f8\u4e92\u4f5c\u7528\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5171\u901a\u306e\u7406\u89e3\u3092\u6301\u3066\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e360\u5ea6\u8a55\u4fa1\u3082\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u3082\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u306f\u7d50\u675f\u306e\u56fa\u3044\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3067\u3042\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u307e\u3067\u306b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3001\u793e\u5185\u306e\u5171\u901a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u8ca0\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5404GPO\u306e\u4e0b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u8aee\u554f\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u4fc2\u3059\u308b\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u307e\u305f\u304c\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6539\u5584\u306b\u5229\u5bb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002GPO\u306f\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u4e00\u3064\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u6a5f\u80fd\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u8aee\u554f\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8aee\u554f\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u3001GPO\u304c\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u4f55\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3001\u3068\u5404GPO\u306b\u5c02\u4efb\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u3064\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306bIT\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u518d\u7de8\u6210\u3057\u305fClay\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nGPO\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001Clay\u6c0f\u306eIT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u4e3b\u306b\u3001\u624b\u4f5c\u696d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30ea\u30af\u30a8\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u300e\u884c\u304d\u8a70\u3063\u305f\u6295\u8cc7\u306e\u9699\u9593\u300f\u3092\u8d8a\u3048\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306fERP\u3001CRM\u3001PLM\u3001\u54c1\u8cea\u7ba1\u7406\u306a\u3069\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306b\u7f6e\u304d\u63db\u3048\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\nGPO\u306e\u6559\u8a13\n\nGPO\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3068\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306e\u8fc5\u901f\u5316\u3068\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u305fClay\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u6559\u8a13\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305a\u306f\u3058\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306f\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3092\u6301\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002GlobalFoundries\u306eGPO\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306b\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cd\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5909\u9769\u306e2\u3064\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089GPO\u306f\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306e\u5f79\u8077\u8005\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cGPO\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u4f01\u696d\u6226\u7565\u306b\u6574\u5408\u3057\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u3080\u3082\u306e\u304c\u6574\u5408\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u305d\u306e\u4e8c\u9762\u6027\u3092\u898b\u9003\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n2\u3064\u76ee\u306e\u6559\u8a13\u306f\u3001\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u969b\u3001\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306b\u6291\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u300c\u91cd\u529b\u3068\u306e\u6226\u3044\u300d\u3092\u907f\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u6642\u306b\u540c\u50da\u306e\u524d\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u304c\u308a\u3001\u30b4\u30e0\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u843d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u898b\u305b\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u30d0\u30cb\u30e9ERP\u304b\u3089\u65b9\u5411\u8ee2\u63db\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u3068\u304d\u306f\u3001\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u7a7a\u4e2d\u306b\u30ad\u30fc\u30d7\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3092\u306f\u3063\u304d\u308a\u3055\u305b\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5e02\u8ca9\u306e\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u4f5c\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u969b\u3001\u6469\u64e6\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u9664\u304f\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3068\u3082\u91cd\u529b\u306b\u9006\u3089\u3046\u306e\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u7d76\u5bfe\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3067\u306e\u307f\u91cd\u529b\u306b\u9006\u3089\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u6700\u5f8c\u306bClay\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u4e0a\u4f4d\u5f79\u8077\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u95a2\u4e0e\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002 \u5909\u9769\u306e\u521d\u671f\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u4f01\u696d\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u308f\u305f\u308b\u4f55\u767e\u4eba\u3082\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u4e00\u5802\u306b\u4f1a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5404\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3001\u5404GPO\u304c\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u304c\u3063\u3066\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5909\u3048\u3066\u3044\u304f\u304b\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u30aa\u30fc\u30ca\u30fc\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cSAP\u306e\u4ed5\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306fIT\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3053\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3001CEO\u306eThomas Caulfield\u535a\u58eb\u304c\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u300cIT\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5909\u9769\u300d\u3068\u8868\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u6210\u529f\u306b\u306f\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002 \n\n\u300cGlobalFoundries\u3067\u306f\u30013\u5927\u9678\u306b\u307e\u305f\u304c\u308b4\u3064\u306e\u7570\u306a\u308b\u65bd\u8a2d\u3067\u534a\u5c0e\u4f53\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u88fd\u9020\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Clay\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001GPO\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306f\u771f\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u884c\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306e\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3053\u305d\u304c\u5909\u9769\u3078\u306e\u6311\u6226\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5909\u9769\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u7279\u7570\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d