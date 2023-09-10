Africa

GlobalFoundriesがプロセス オーナー モデルを一新し、変革を推進
Sep 10, 2023
CDOのBrad Clay氏は、新しいグローバルなビジネスプロセスのオーナーシップモデルの陣頭指揮を執り、半導体メーカーが大量生産のコモディティビジネスから高価値ビジネスへの転換を支援しました。

Brad Clay, chief digital officer, GlobalFoundries
クレジットGlobalFoundries

Brad Clay氏が2021年初頭にGlobalFoundriesの最高デジタル責任者に就任したとき、同氏は自身の役割がテクノロジーの実装というよりも、プロセスの変革になるであろうことを認識していました。

2018年、80億ドルの世界的半導体メーカーは事業戦略の転換を発表しました。同社は今後、7ナノメートル以下のチップ技術の開発・生産は行わず、自動車、5G、モノのインターネット（IoT）といった高成長市場向けの特殊チップの生産に注力することにしました。

ウエハーの受託製造からデバイスメーカーにさらに高価値を提供することにシフトしたとき、当社はこれまでとは異なるビジネス問題に直面しました」とClay氏は振り返ります。「当社はビジネスプロセスを新しい戦略に合わせる必要があったのです。」

プロセスマネジメントの全面的な転換

GlobalFoundriesは、それぞれが異なることを行っている企業の集合体から発展したため、プロセスはサイロ化し、断片化し、プロセス全体に対して責任を負う個人や組織はありませんでした。これを解決するには、事業戦略の変更とともにグローバルなプロセスマネジメントへの全面的な移行を必要としました。

CIOでもあるClay氏は、ITチームと協力してグローバルビジネスプロセスのオーナーモデル開発の陣頭指揮をとりました。「当社のプロセスがどのように相互接続され、エンドツーエンドで機能するかを理解し、定義したかったのです」と同氏は振り返ります。「たとえば、財務、計画、サプライチェーンの間に自然に発生するサイロを壊さなければなりませんでした。組織の構成から始めたのではなく、プロセスの構成から始めたのです。」

グローバルなプロセスモデルが定義されれば、テクノロジーチームはグローバルなプロセスとデータ用の2つの共通プラットフォームを作ることになりますが、間違った順序で物事を行うわけにはいきませんでした。

「変革を始めると、誰もが手っ取り早い勝利を望むものです」とClay氏は言います。「当社はそのアプローチに抵抗しました。ソフトウェアを購入する前に、新しいプロセスモデルの開発、定義、構想に1年を費やしたのです。このアプローチは大きな配当をもたらしました。」

新しい役割の導入：グローバルプロセスビジネスーオーナー

Clay氏と仲間のシニアエグゼクティブたちは、8つのグローバルプロセス（アイデアから製品、雇用から退職、注文から現金、需要から納品、調達から支払い、市場から契約、製造から注文、記録から報告）を特定しました。そして、新しいモデルの要となるグローバルプロセスビジネスーオーナー（GPO）という新しい役割の人材を特定しました。

グローバルプロセスを比較的明確に理解している企業では、そのGPOは継続的改善の視点を持つシックスシグマのブラックベルトを取得しているかもしれませんが、GlobalFoundriesの場合はそうではありませんでした。「当社にとって、グローバルビジネスプロセスという概念は新しいものであったため、新しい役割に踏み出すには副社長クラスのリーダーが必要でした。トップダウンで変革を推進しなければならなかったのです。」

GPOの役割は、気の弱い人には向きません。Clay氏は、新しく任命されたリーダーたちに、彼らが推進する変革の大きさを理解してもらう必要がありました。「これはオーナーがプロセスを5%改善するというような継続的な改善努力ではないことを伝えました」と同氏は言います。「変革は50%から始まり、リーダーたちはそのレベルの改善に賛同するビジョンと勇気を持たなければならないというのがわが社のメッセージでした。5%なら誰でも契約するでしょう。その数字なら誤差の範囲内です。しかし、50%だと皆ナーバスになります。非常にわかりやすいレベルの責任です。」

プロセスオーナーが特定されると、トレーニングを受け、プロセス、語彙、相互作用の方法について共通の理解を持てるようにしました。「リーダーの360度評価も行いました。というのも、プロセスオーナーは結束の固いグループである必要があったからです」とClay氏は言います。「彼らは、今までになかった方法で、社内の共通プロセスを推進する責任を負うことになるのです。」

各GPOの下には、プロセス諮問グループがあります。これは、一つのグローバルプロセスに関係するさまざまな部門にまたがり、その改善に利害関係を持っています。GPOはプロセスの一つ一つについて詳細な知識を持つことはできないため、グローバルプロセスオーナーモデルを機能させるためには、これらの諮問グループが不可欠です。

「諮問グループは、GPOがユーザーのストーリーを理解し、プロセスで何が起こっているかを全員が認識していることを確認します」、と各GPOに専任のテクノロジーオーナーがつくようにIT部門を再編成したClay氏は説明します。

GPOモデルを導入したことで、Clay氏のITチームはグローバルなプロセスを自動化する新しいソフトウェアの実装という課題に取り組むことができるようになりました。「当社は主に、手作業による特定のリクエストに対するポイントソリューションを使用していました」と同氏は言います。「『行き詰った投資の隙間』を越え、プラットフォームに集中しなければなりませんでした。当社はERP、CRM、PLM、品質管理など、ほとんどすべてを新しいソフトウェアに置き換えました。」

GPOの教訓

GPOモデルとプラットフォームアーキテクチャによって、意思決定の迅速化と生産性の向上が実現したことを目の当たりにしたClay氏は、いくつかの教訓を共有しています。

まずはじめに、変革はソフトウェアの実装以上の意味を持ちます。GlobalFoundriesのGPOは、変革にはデジタルイネーブルメントとビジネス変革の2つの要素があることを認識しています。

「ですからGPOは上位の役職者でなければならないのです」とClay氏は言います。「GPOは、プロセスを企業戦略に整合し、IT部門がプラットフォームに組み込むものが整合していることを確認します。私は、デジタルトランスフォーメーションが失敗するのは、リーダーがその二面性を見逃しているからだと思うのです。」

2つ目の教訓は、ソフトウェアを実装する際、カスタマイズを最小限に抑えることで、「重力との戦い」を避けることができるということです。Clay氏は時に同僚の前に立ち上がり、ゴムボールを落として見せます。たとえばバニラERPから方向転換することを選択するときは、ボールを空中にキープしようとしているという点をはっきりさせます。

「市販のソフトウェアは、ビジネスプロセスの専門知識を持つ人々によって作られました」と同氏は言います。「ソフトウェアのカスタマイズを決める際、摩擦を取り除くのか、それとも重力に逆らうのかを決めることになります。当社の目標は、絶対に必要なところでのみ重力に逆らうことです。」

最後にClay氏は、上位役職レベルのサポートとビジネスへの関与の重要性を指摘します。  変革の初期段階で、グローバル企業全体にわたる何百人もの人が一堂に会して、各プロセスに目を通し、各GPOが立ち上がってそれぞれの地域の計画に取り組みました。「プロセスをどのように変えていくかを説明したのはグローバルプロセスオーナーでした」と同氏は振り返ります。「SAPの仕組みを説明するのはIT担当者ではなかったのです。」このことと、CEOのThomas Caulfield博士がこのプログラムを「ITが可能にするビジネス変革」と表現したことが、プログラムの成功には欠かせませんでした。  

「GlobalFoundriesでは、3大陸にまたがる4つの異なる施設で半導体チップを製造しています」とClay氏は言います。「しかし、GPOモデルは真の変革であり、当社が行ったことのないものでした。それこそが変革への挑戦であり、変革は常に特異なことなのです。」

Martha Heller is CEO of Heller Search Associates, an IT executive recruiting firm specializing in CIO, CTO, CISO and senior technology roles in all industries. She is the author The CIO Paradox: Battling the Contradictions of IT Leadership and Be the Business: CIOs in the New Era of IT. To join the IT career conversation, subscribe to The Heller Report.

