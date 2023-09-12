Africa

アクセンチュアのPenelope Prett氏が語るデータの予測価値
Martha Heller
著者: Martha Heller
Columnist

アクセンチュアのPenelope Prett氏が語るデータの予測価値

面接
Sep 12, 20231分
データインテグレーションIT戦略プレディクティブ・アナリティクス

610億ドル規模のコンサルティング会社の最高情報・データ・アナリティクス責任者は、データの真の力は、異なるデータ領域間の相互接続から生まれる予測能力にあると主張します。

Penelope Prett, CIO, Accenture
クレジットAccenture

Penelope Prett氏はアクセンチュアに30年以上勤務しています。同氏は2019年にCIOに任命され、昨年秋には肩書きと任務にデータとアナリティクスが加わりました。

私は最近、Prett氏に彼女の新しい役割、アクセンチュアにとってその役割が意味すること、そしてデータから価値を引き出すプロセスに乗り出そうとしているCIOへのアドバイスについて話を聞きました。以下は私たちの会話を編集したものです。

Martha Heller：2019年からアクセンチュアのCIOに就任し、最近、肩書きが最高情報・データ・アナリティクス責任者に変わりました。アクセンチュアがITとデータとアナリティクスを組み合わせた理由と、この新しい役割について教えてください。

Penelope Prett氏：当社がITとデータとアナリティクスを組み合わせたのは、業績向上の原動力となるシステムの背後にはデータがあるからです。データとテクノロジーは切っても切れない関係にあります。

私の役割は、個々の領域や会社全体の業績を向上させるために、データを活用できる方法を見つけることです。私は、データに基づいてどのような行動を取るべきかをビジネスパートナーに指示することはありません。私の仕事は、彼らが自分で判断するために必要なデータ機能を提供することです。

データがアクセンチュアにもたらす価値をどのように定義しますか？

当社には、企業としてスタートしたときからのデータがあります。クラウドベースのポジションに移行し、ベンダーパートナーの機能を利用できるようになったので、個々のデータドメインをクリーンアップしてきました。

しかし、そのデータには価値は存在しません。財務や人事など、異なるデータ領域を結びつけ、企業がどのように運営されているかを表す糸に価値が存在するのです。価値は、複数のタイプのデータの相互作用を表す複雑な製品から生まれます。

また、データの予測能力にも価値があります。今日の世界では、私たちはスプレッドシートやPowerPoint、そして人々の意見を通して業務を遂行しています。これらの人たちは賢く経験豊富ですが、自分のレンズを通してデータにアプローチしています。データをより集約し、自動化したモードに引き上げることで、人間だけでは不可能な、より詳しい履歴を調べ、より先の未来を予測することができます。価値は、データ集約の予測力に存在するのです。

過去には予測できなかったことで、今なら予測できることは何ですか？

アクセンチュアでは、以前は手作業で世界のマクロ経済データを収集し、その外部データを社内データに適用してパターンを特定し、意思決定を行っていました。しかし現在は、サードパーティのグローバルなクラウドベースの機能に接続し、マクロ経済のデータを自動で取得できます。当社のビジネスに影響を与えるであろう世界的なトレンドを、地域ごとに、数か月も早く、人間のフィルターを通さずに、非常に迅速に発見できます。企業にとっては、このようなデータの力を活用することで業績を向上させることができる、まさに革命的な時期ですが、迅速な行動が必要です。

なぜ迅速な行動が必要なのですか？

データの分野は非常に広範囲であるため、CIOや最高データ責任者は何に何を費やすべきか、どこから手をつけるべきかについて悩むことがあります。しかし、何もしない日が続くたびに、競合他社はデータから価値を構築しているのです。小さなスタートアップ企業であろうと大手企業であろうと、そこでは誰かがあなたの業界で利用可能なデータをより良い予測やパフォーマンスのために活用して進歩を続けています。競合他社のモデルは日々賢くなっています。

これは複合的な問題です。待てば待つほど遅れをとり、現在の飛躍的な技術をもってしても追いつけないところまで来てしまいます。

私のアドバイスは、とにかく始めてみることです。膨大なデータがあるのです。非常に小さな領域から始め、それを解析して調べ、他のデータとどのように組み合わせられるかを考えてください。テクノロジーを色々と試してみてください。戦いに参加してください。

アクセンチュアはどのようにしてこのデータ価値を引き出すプロセスに着手したのですか？

アクセンチュアの最高執行責任者Manish Sharma氏が、Rapid Data Labと呼ばれる取り組みを依頼しました。同氏は、少人数で集中力のあるチームに、6か月かけて、世界的な収益性の月次レビューなど、当社の最も重要な3つのデータプロセスを選択し、データから最適なフローと可視化を作成させました。このデータはPowerPointのデッキで管理されており、予測的な要素はありませんでした。そしてリーダーシップチームに、チームが話したいことではなく、データのフローに沿ってミーティングを行うよう求めました。

半年後、会社全体が同調するようになりました。というのも、データの力を示す小さな機能を作り出せば、社内全体がこの機能に依存するようになるからです。どの企業にもこのような機能の一つを作るのに十分なデータを社内に持っていると保証します。

当社では、これをRapid Data Labの「Velocity One」と呼んでおり、Manish氏は私に「Velocity Two」のプランを作成するように依頼しました。「Velocity Two」は、データの力をわが社の生き様に組み込むための恒久的で永続的な能力です。それが、私が現在取り組んでいることです。

データ戦略のアーキテクチャに関するあなたのアドバイスは何ですか？

テクノロジー進化のスピードは、データとAIの分野で特に顕著です。そのため、テクノロジーを選択するのは容易ではありません。しかし基本的に、データを生成、保存、処理するデータ製品レイヤーのための主要なプラットフォームが必要になります。その後、データを操作し、可視化レイヤーに送信できる状態にするためのデータメッシュが必要になります。これらすべてを包括するのが、データを管理するテクノロジーツールセットです。

ストレージ、メッシュ、可視化、ガバナンスという4つのレイヤーの選択肢は無限にありますが、それぞれのレイヤーで何をしたいかを理解すれば、適切なテクノロジーへの道はずっと簡単になります。

データの民主化をどのように進めていますか？

ビジネスパートナーが喜んで引き受けてくれるだけのデータを引き受けてもらおうとしています。私の役割は安全なサンドボックスを作ることであり、パートナーの仕事は、当社のビジネスに最適なそのサンドボックスの中で何でも彼らが望むものを構築することです。

最高の状態の民主化とは、与えたデータによって、誰もが最高の自己を発揮できるようになることです。しかし、人々が自分でデータを作ることを望んでいるわけではないため、モデル内に「ショッパビリティ（買い物のしやすさ）」を作り出すことが重要です。そうすることで、ビジネス顧客は提供されるデータから必要なものを入手できるので、コアデータを自分で生成することはありません。誰もが同じコアデータを使えば、異なるのはデータの特定のレイヤーの解釈だけです。問題は、異なる場所からデータを入手した場合に発生します。私が今集中しているのはこの点で、ビジネス顧客と連携して、彼らが望むデータを提供し、その使い方を邪魔しないようにしています。

データから価値を生み出すための進化とは何でしょうか？

現在、私たちはデータを使ってビジネスの次の展開を考えています。テクノロジーを適切に応用すれば、テクノロジーのインテリジェンスが私たちに「これについて考えたことがあるか？これについて検討したか？」と聞いてくることでしょう。データテクノロジーは、人間がもたらす以上のことを実現するようになります。私たちは皆、自身の観点で行動するため、それらの要素が全体像に加えられることになるでしょう。ただし、データは人間の脳ができることを最大限に発揮できるような質問を私たちに投げかけてくるでしょう。

