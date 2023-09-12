アクセンチュアのPenelope Prett氏が語るデータの予測価値

Penelope Prett\u6c0f\u306f\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u306b30\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u52e4\u52d9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u6c0f\u306f2019\u5e74\u306bCIO\u306b\u4efb\u547d\u3055\u308c\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u79cb\u306b\u306f\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u3068\u4efb\u52d9\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u52a0\u308f\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u3001Prett\u6c0f\u306b\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5f79\u5272\u3001\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304c\u610f\u5473\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u4e57\u308a\u51fa\u305d\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308bCIO\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a71\u3092\u805e\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306f\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u4f1a\u8a71\u3092\u7de8\u96c6\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nMartha Heller\uff1a2019\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u306eCIO\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u3001\u80a9\u66f8\u304d\u304c\u6700\u9ad8\u60c5\u5831\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306b\u5909\u308f\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u304cIT\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u305f\u7406\u7531\u3068\u3001\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\nPenelope Prett\u6c0f\uff1a\u5f53\u793e\u304cIT\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u696d\u7e3e\u5411\u4e0a\u306e\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u80cc\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u5207\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5207\u308c\u306a\u3044\u95a2\u4fc2\u306b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u3001\u500b\u3005\u306e\u9818\u57df\u3084\u4f1a\u793e\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u696d\u7e3e\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u53d6\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u6307\u793a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u79c1\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u3001\u30d9\u30f3\u30c0\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u500b\u3005\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u306f\u4fa1\u5024\u306f\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u8ca1\u52d9\u3084\u4eba\u4e8b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u9818\u57df\u3092\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3051\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u904b\u55b6\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8868\u3059\u7cf8\u306b\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4fa1\u5024\u306f\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30d7\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u76f8\u4e92\u4f5c\u7528\u3092\u8868\u3059\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u304b\u3089\u751f\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u80fd\u529b\u306b\u3082\u4fa1\u5024\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3084PowerPoint\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u610f\u898b\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u9042\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u305f\u3061\u306f\u8ce2\u304f\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30ec\u30f3\u30ba\u3092\u901a\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3088\u308a\u96c6\u7d04\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30e2\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u3001\u3088\u308a\u8a73\u3057\u3044\u5c65\u6b74\u3092\u8abf\u3079\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5148\u306e\u672a\u6765\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4fa1\u5024\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u96c6\u7d04\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u529b\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u904e\u53bb\u306b\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4eca\u306a\u3089\u4e88\u6e2c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4ee5\u524d\u306f\u624b\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u30de\u30af\u30ed\u7d4c\u6e08\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5916\u90e8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u793e\u5185\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u9069\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u73fe\u5728\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30c9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u63a5\u7d9a\u3057\u3001\u30de\u30af\u30ed\u7d4c\u6e08\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u3067\u53d6\u5f97\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u3001\u5730\u57df\u3054\u3068\u306b\u3001\u6570\u304b\u6708\u3082\u65e9\u304f\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u901a\u3055\u305a\u306b\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u767a\u898b\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u529b\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u696d\u7e3e\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3001\u307e\u3055\u306b\u9769\u547d\u7684\u306a\u6642\u671f\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u306a\u305c\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5e83\u7bc4\u56f2\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u3084\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306f\u4f55\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3001\u3069\u3053\u304b\u3089\u624b\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u60a9\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4f55\u3082\u3057\u306a\u3044\u65e5\u304c\u7d9a\u304f\u305f\u3073\u306b\u3001\u7af6\u5408\u4ed6\u793e\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3068\u5927\u624b\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3053\u3067\u306f\u8ab0\u304b\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u696d\u754c\u3067\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u4e88\u6e2c\u3084\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u9032\u6b69\u3092\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7af6\u5408\u4ed6\u793e\u306e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u306f\u65e5\u3005\u8ce2\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u8907\u5408\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5f85\u3066\u3070\u5f85\u3064\u307b\u3069\u9045\u308c\u3092\u3068\u308a\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u98db\u8e8d\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u3092\u3082\u3063\u3066\u3057\u3066\u3082\u8ffd\u3044\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3053\u308d\u307e\u3067\u6765\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306f\u3001\u3068\u306b\u304b\u304f\u59cb\u3081\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u81a8\u5927\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u9818\u57df\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u89e3\u6790\u3057\u3066\u8abf\u3079\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u8272\u3005\u3068\u8a66\u3057\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u6226\u3044\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3053\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u7740\u624b\u3057\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30f3\u30c1\u30e5\u30a2\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u57f7\u884c\u8cac\u4efb\u8005Manish Sharma\u6c0f\u304c\u3001Rapid Data Lab\u3068\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u4f9d\u983c\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u5c11\u4eba\u6570\u3067\u96c6\u4e2d\u529b\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u30016\u304b\u6708\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u53ce\u76ca\u6027\u306e\u6708\u6b21\u30ec\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a3\u3064\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u6700\u9069\u306a\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u3068\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3055\u305b\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306fPowerPoint\u306e\u30c7\u30c3\u30ad\u3067\u7ba1\u7406\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u7684\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u8a71\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u3066\u30df\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u534a\u5e74\u5f8c\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u5168\u4f53\u304c\u540c\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u529b\u3092\u793a\u3059\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u305b\u3070\u3001\u793e\u5185\u5168\u4f53\u304c\u3053\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3069\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3082\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5341\u5206\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u793e\u5185\u306b\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f53\u793e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092Rapid Data Lab\u306e\u300cVelocity One\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3093\u3067\u304a\u308a\u3001Manish\u6c0f\u306f\u79c1\u306b\u300cVelocity Two\u300d\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f9d\u983c\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300cVelocity Two\u300d\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u529b\u3092\u308f\u304c\u793e\u306e\u751f\u304d\u69d8\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6052\u4e45\u7684\u3067\u6c38\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3001\u79c1\u304c\u73fe\u5728\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u9032\u5316\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068AI\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u7279\u306b\u9855\u8457\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5bb9\u6613\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u751f\u6210\u3001\u4fdd\u5b58\u3001\u51e6\u7406\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u88fd\u54c1\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u64cd\u4f5c\u3057\u3001\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306b\u9001\u4fe1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u72b6\u614b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u5305\u62ec\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b8\u3001\u30e1\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u3001\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3001\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u30464\u3064\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u306f\u7121\u9650\u306b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u3067\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u9053\u306f\u305a\u3063\u3068\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u304c\u559c\u3093\u3067\u5f15\u304d\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u3060\u3051\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3082\u3089\u304a\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u5b89\u5168\u306a\u30b5\u30f3\u30c9\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306f\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u6700\u9069\u306a\u305d\u306e\u30b5\u30f3\u30c9\u30dc\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u4f55\u3067\u3082\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u671b\u3080\u3082\u306e\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u72b6\u614b\u306e\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3068\u306f\u3001\u4e0e\u3048\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\u81ea\u5df1\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u5185\u306b\u300c\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d1\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\uff08\u8cb7\u3044\u7269\u306e\u3057\u3084\u3059\u3055\uff09\u300d\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u9867\u5ba2\u306f\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u5165\u624b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30b3\u30a2\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u751f\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u540c\u3058\u30b3\u30a2\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3048\u3070\u3001\u7570\u306a\u308b\u306e\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u89e3\u91c8\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3059\u3002\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u7570\u306a\u308b\u5834\u6240\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5165\u624b\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306b\u767a\u751f\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u304c\u4eca\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3053\u306e\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u671b\u3080\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4f7f\u3044\u65b9\u3092\u90aa\u9b54\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u9032\u5316\u3068\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6b21\u306e\u5c55\u958b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u5fdc\u7528\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306b\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u304b\uff1f\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u305f\u304b\uff1f\u300d\u3068\u805e\u3044\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u9593\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u7686\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u3067\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u304c\u5168\u4f53\u50cf\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u4eba\u9593\u306e\u8133\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u767a\u63ee\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306b\u6295\u3052\u304b\u3051\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002