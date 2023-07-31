Simplifying IT strategy: How to avoid the annual planning panic

For those companies operating on a calendar year, the end of summer signals the start of annual planning and the mad dash to prepare their IT strategies. Annual or not, like running with the bulls in Pamplona, this exercise never fails to test your mettle and often leaves you staring frantically at the page and wondering: how do I tell this story?

This year, before you open any slides, grab a notepad. Can you answer these seven questions? Your answers will lay the foundation for your strategy and highlight where your story needs work if you want to avoid fire drills in the eleventh hour.

What’s the vision for IT?

What’s your goal? To spend on technology and digital at a rate slower than that of revenue growth, enabling scale and simplifying your environment? To fully leverage your data such that you might build a more intelligent and automated enterprise? How will the company have improved for your customers once the vision is achieved? What about for your employees?

How will the vision be enabled by disruptive technologies like Generative AI, IoT, and Cloud? After all, each of these is part of your mandate, as a CIO, to optimize the organization’s digital potential.

Whatever the case, be sure this vision links clearly to the CEO’s strategic narrative and priorities. Borrow language from investor-day presentations and earnings reports. By linking your ideas to these materials, you’ll signal to the C-suite that you’ve done your homework.

Why change now?

What market forces are creating a burning platform for change? Are your competitors gaining ground on the digital front? Are customer preferences shifting towards digital channels and experience? Are there upcoming regulatory provisions that will change the game? Make it clear that you aren’t strategizing in a vacuum. Build the case for future investment on real examples; the closer they are to home, the more likely they will drive action. Not sure where to start? Try your competitors’ publications. They’re typically overlooked and often an untapped source of insight.