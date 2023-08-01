Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeArtificial IntelligenceGenerative AI usage gains traction among enterprises: McKinsey
Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Generative AI usage gains traction among enterprises: McKinsey

News
Aug 01, 20232 mins
Artificial IntelligenceEnterprise ApplicationsGenerative AI

Although it is still early days for the technology, the McKinsey report showed its adoption is picking up across industry sectors.

functional
Credit: gorodenkoff

The usage of generative AI across enterprises is already widespread, although it is still early days for the new technology, according to a report from McKinsey’s AI consulting service, Quantum Black.

The report is based on an online survey conducted in April, which received responses from 1,684 participants globally across multiple industry sectors, company sizes, and functional specialties.

Nearly 22% of the respondents said they are using generative AI for their work. This usage was highest in the technology sector, and among respondents from North America, the report showed.

Industry verticals, including financial services, retail, professional services, and healthcare were also using generative AI but trailed behind the technology sector, according to the report.

“While our estimates suggest that tech companies, unsurprisingly, are poised to see the highest impact from gen AI — adding value equivalent to as much as 9% of global industry revenue — knowledge-based industries such as banking (up to 5%), pharmaceuticals, and medical products (also up to 5%), and education (up to 4%) could experience significant effects as well,” the report said.

In contrast, manufacturing-based industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and advanced electronics could experience less disruptive effects due to limitations of the new technology’s usage in these industries as most work requires physical labor, the report said.

The findings also showed that the most commonly reported uses of generative AI are in marketing, sales, product development, and service operations.

Almost 14% of the respondents said their organization was using generative AI in the marketing and sales division, followed by 13% and 10% of the respondents saying their organizations were making use of the new AI technology across product development and service operations, respectively.

Marketing use cases of generative AI, as per the report, included crafting text documents, summarizing documents, and personalized marketing. Other functions were found to be using generative AI to identify customer needs, draft technical documents, create new product designs, and forecast trends.

Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

Generative AI usage gains traction among enterprises: McKinsey

By Anirban Ghoshal
Aug 01, 20232 mins
Generative AIArtificial IntelligenceEnterprise Applications
Image
brandpost

Turning Cyber Risk into Business Resilience

Jul 31, 20235 mins
Cyberattacks
Image
opinion

Simplifying IT strategy: How to avoid the annual planning panic

By Michael Bertha
Jul 31, 20236 mins
IT Strategy
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Allan Wong, Director of Information Technology, Hong Kong Baptist University

Jul 26, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Cargill’s Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer, on elevating digital and data strategies

Jul 26, 202361 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live with John Comacchio, Senior Vice President and CIO, Teknion Corp.: Part 1

Jul 26, 202320 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Allan Wong, Director of Information Technology, Hong Kong Baptist University

Jul 26, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Cargill’s Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer, on elevating digital and data strategies

Jul 26, 202361 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

3 Leadership Tips: Sara Fenwick, Vice President, Business Technology, Ren's Pets

Jul 26, 20231 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image