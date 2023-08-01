IT services company Atos finalizes plan for IBM-style split

IT services company Atos has found a buyer for its legacy managed infrastructure services business as it prepares for an IBM-style split between faster- and slower-growing activities.

The deal will spell an end to the current one-stop shop for IT services that it offers its enterprise customers, but will free up capital and cash-flow for it to invest in more modern activities: digital transformation, smart digital platforms, cloud technology, cybersecurity, high-performance computing and AI.

IBM spun out its legacy managed infrastructure services business as a new company, Kyndryl, in November 2021, seeking to become a faster-moving and more profitable company focused on modern technologies.

That strategy appealed to the management of Atos, a major European player in the IT services market with a history almost as long as IBM’s, and in July 2022 Atos announced its own plan to split, spinning off its less profitable activities including data centers and hosting; the digital workplace; unified communication and collaboration; and business process outsourcing.

Atos had planned to divide into two publicly listed companies, but on August 1 announced it is taking a different route.

It is close to selling its legacy business, known internally as Tech Foundations, to EP Equity Investment, a Luxembourg-based firm controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky. EPEI is expected to pay €100 million (about $110 million) for business, provisionally named TFCo during the transition, and to take on €1.9 billion of Atos’ corporate debt, thus valuing the deal at around €2 billion.