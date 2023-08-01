Broadcom’s Approach Towards Delivering Customer Value

At Broadcom, we make business decisions driven by what will bring customers the most value. The idea is simple: We tailor our innovations and solutions to their needs over the long term and equip them with the tools they need to drive outcomes.

So, how do we make that happen?

We listen to our customers. We co-create with them, and we invest in continuously addressing their needs. This is not just about providing the best product at any one point in time. Instead, our entire business model is grounded in the belief that we can create innovative solutions that will deliver on our customers’ needs over time and progress through multiple generations of technology.

We recognize the importance of value to our customers, which is why we have, in recent years, doubled down on an evolutionary approach toward product R&D and implementation. Being attuned to what customers want most from their IT products has accelerated our focus on improving and elevating every solution and service to maximize the value they get from partnering with us.

This is precisely why we intend to better unlock VMware’s customer value by investing $2 billion a year in the business, as we recently shared. Half of that investment has already been earmarked toward accelerating the deployment of VMware solutions to customers, enabling us to increase cloud competition by growing and strengthening VMware’s customer base and bringing value to the on-premises data center while advancing software-enabled workloads.

The Case for an Evolutionary Approach

At Broadcom, we believe iteration is a key component of solving the problems that are most pertinent and deliver the most value for our customers. Our engineering-first culture, partner programs, investments in R&D and business philosophy are all important pieces of the puzzle in our evolutionary approach to delivering customer value.

It’s not enough to simply be available to customers. It’s not enough to show up one day and introduce a product that’s the best of its kind. It’s about creating products that both lead and last. We keep innovating and designing for the next generation of product cycles because we know our customers will need new generations of products to deliver value for their own customers.

Building Technology That Lasts

Starting with top-rate technology that can evolve and sustain its value over time, Broadcom seeks more to build and advance, not rip and replace. We are known for producing industry-leading products that are customer-centric. We pull several levers to achieve this, for example:

Using a product-first approach, we focus on developing solutions that can adapt to support customer needs today or in 10 years. We’ve enabled customers to leverage unprecedented productivity and connectivity because, in hardware, we’ve pioneered seven generations of Wi-Fi products over the last two decades and increased Wi-Fi speeds by 100 times since our first smartphone chip. Customers can also operate with confidence as a result of our actions in software, such as our migration of Symantec Web Security Service and Cloud Access Security Broker onto Google Cloud. Broadcom teams have worked with the largest global organizations over many years to solve their most critical IT challenges and support their digital transformations. Our team’s depth of knowledge about customer needs, and how to fulfil them, really sets us apart. Our membership in industry alliances, as well as our industry-leading partner programs, help us deliver outcomes that benefit whole swaths of society and enterprises. Broadcom was among the earliest advocates for the FCC’s decision to open up the 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, which resulted in the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E and brought faster speeds and increased capacity. Additionally, Symantec is a founding member of the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework and the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, which both are working to develop standards for Zero Trust, a security framework that authenticates and validates user identity and access. By taking a holistic view of the technology landscape and being an active participant, we can help our customers chart their paths forward and achieve their goals.

Investing for the Future

When it comes to building on a foundation of customer value, R&D is the most important lever we pull, investing $5 billion annually. Again, at Broadcom we believe our technology must evolve over time – our investment priorities are determined with that in mind.

Innovation is a never-ending, always-rewarding journey for us and our customers, with R&D as our roadmap. While not all products and end-markets evolve at the same rates, and sometimes technology’s ecosystem can’t support customers’ ideals in the immediate term, our investment in R&D strategically supports continuously improving solutions that work towards customers’ ideal specs over time.

To learn more about Broadcom’s evolutionary approach watch my Six Five summit discussion now.

About Hock Tan:

Broadcom Software

Hock Tan is Broadcom President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. He has held this position since March 2006. From September 2005 to January 2008, he served as chairman of the board of Integrated Device Technology. Prior to becoming chairman of IDT, Mr. Tan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Circuit Systems from June 1999 to September 2005. Prior to ICS, Mr. Tan was Vice President of Finance with Commodore International from 1992 to 1994, and previously held senior management positions with PepsiCo and General Motors. Mr. Tan served as managing director of Pacven Investment, a venture capital fund in Singapore from 1988 to 1992, and served as managing director for Hume Industries in Malaysia from 1983 to 1988.

