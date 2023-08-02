AWS opens Tel Aviv cloud region, to invest $7.2B in Israel by 2037

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened its first cloud region in Israel for commercial access and plans to invest about $7.2 billion in the country by 2037.\n\nThe region (il-central-1), which was first announced in June 2021, will have three availability zones and will be located in Tel Aviv, the company said.\n\nThe new cloud region in Tel Aviv is the company\u2019s third cloud region in the Middle East. AWS launched cloud regions in Bahrain and UAE, both with three availability zones, in 2019 and 2022 respectively. \n\nRival cloud service providers such as Google and Oracle already have operational cloud regions in Israel. Last year in November, Google launched a new cloud region in Israel (me-west 1) alongside its Doha region (me-central 1) in the Middle East.\n\nOracle, too, operationalized a cloud region in Jerusalem in October 2021. The company plans to launch another cloud region in Israel soon.\n\nMicrosoft, on the other hand, is yet to open up a cloud region in Israel. It has two operational cloud regions based in Dubai and Doha, launched in 2019 and 2022 respectively.\n\nAWS started investing in Israel in 2019\n\nAWS\u2019 first infrastructure investment in Israel came in 2019 with the cloud services provider opening an Amazon CloudFront edge location.\n\nIn 2020, the company launched\u00a0AWS Outposts\u00a0and\u00a0AWS Direct Connect\u00a0in Israel to provide enterprises in the country the ability to run AWS technology in their own data centers and establish dedicated connections back to the AWS cloud.\n\nIn April 2021, the government of Israel announced that it had selected AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the Nimbus contract.\n\nThe new cloud region in Tel Aviv, according to AWS, will support a variety of AWS services across compute, storage, networking, and security, including AWS RedShift, Amazon Aurora, AWS CloudFormation, Amazon S3, and Amazon CloudWatch. \u00a0\n\nWith the new cloud region, AWS now has 102 availability zones in 32 geographic regions globally.\n\nIn May, AWS said it is committing $12.7 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 in order to meet growing customer demand for its cloud services. The announcement came just five months after the company\u00a0launched its second region in Hyderabad. In March, the company said it was planning to launch a new cloud region in Malaysia and invest $6 billion in the country over the next 14 years.