AWS opens Tel Aviv cloud region, to invest $7.2B in Israel by 2037

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened its first cloud region in Israel for commercial access and plans to invest about $7.2 billion in the country by 2037.

The region (il-central-1), which was first announced in June 2021, will have three availability zones and will be located in Tel Aviv, the company said.

The new cloud region in Tel Aviv is the company’s third cloud region in the Middle East. AWS launched cloud regions in Bahrain and UAE, both with three availability zones, in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Rival cloud service providers such as Google and Oracle already have operational cloud regions in Israel. Last year in November, Google launched a new cloud region in Israel (me-west 1) alongside its Doha region (me-central 1) in the Middle East.

Oracle, too, operationalized a cloud region in Jerusalem in October 2021. The company plans to launch another cloud region in Israel soon.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is yet to open up a cloud region in Israel. It has two operational cloud regions based in Dubai and Doha, launched in 2019 and 2022 respectively.