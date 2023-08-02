Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCloud ComputingAWS opens Tel Aviv cloud region, to invest $7.2B in Israel by 2037
Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

AWS opens Tel Aviv cloud region, to invest $7.2B in Israel by 2037

News
Aug 02, 20233 mins
Amazon Web ServicesCloud Computing

The data center in Tel Aviv will be the company’s third cloud region in the Middle East, the company said.

CIO | Middle East > Israel > Tel Aviv > Cityscape, skyline, Azrieli Center skyscraper complex
Credit: Alexander Alperin / Getty Images

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened its first cloud region in Israel for commercial access and plans to invest about $7.2 billion in the country by 2037.

The region (il-central-1), which was first announced in June 2021, will have three availability zones and will be located in Tel Aviv, the company said.

The new cloud region in Tel Aviv is the company’s third cloud region in the Middle East. AWS launched cloud regions in Bahrain and UAE, both with three availability zones, in 2019 and 2022 respectively.  

Rival cloud service providers such as Google and Oracle already have operational cloud regions in Israel. Last year in November, Google launched a new cloud region in Israel (me-west 1) alongside its Doha region (me-central 1) in the Middle East.

Oracle, too, operationalized a cloud region in Jerusalem in October 2021. The company plans to launch another cloud region in Israel soon.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is yet to open up a cloud region in Israel. It has two operational cloud regions based in Dubai and Doha, launched in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

AWS started investing in Israel in 2019

AWS’ first infrastructure investment in Israel came in 2019 with the cloud services provider opening an Amazon CloudFront edge location.

In 2020, the company launched AWS Outposts and AWS Direct Connect in Israel to provide enterprises in the country the ability to run AWS technology in their own data centers and establish dedicated connections back to the AWS cloud.

In April 2021, the government of Israel announced that it had selected AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the Nimbus contract.

The new cloud region in Tel Aviv, according to AWS, will support a variety of AWS services across compute, storage, networking, and security, including AWS RedShift, Amazon Aurora, AWS CloudFormation, Amazon S3, and Amazon CloudWatch.  

With the new cloud region, AWS now has 102 availability zones in 32 geographic regions globally.

In May, AWS said it is committing $12.7 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 in order to meet growing customer demand for its cloud services. The announcement came just five months after the company launched its second region in Hyderabad. In March, the company said it was planning to launch a new cloud region in Malaysia and invest $6 billion in the country over the next 14 years.

Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

AWS opens Tel Aviv cloud region, to invest $7.2B in Israel by 2037

By Anirban Ghoshal
Aug 02, 20233 mins
Amazon Web ServicesCloud Computing
Image
interview

CIO Ryan Snyder on the benefits of interpreting data as a layer cake

By Martha Heller
Aug 02, 20238 mins
CIOData ArchitectureData Governance
Image
brandpost

Broadcom’s Approach Towards Delivering Customer Value

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President & CEO
Aug 01, 202311 mins
IT Leadership
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Mehmet Akdeniz, Group IT director in Hospitality

Aug 01, 202316 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Allan Wong, Director of Information Technology, Hong Kong Baptist University

Jul 26, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Cargill’s Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer, on elevating digital and data strategies

Jul 26, 202361 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Middle East with Mehmet Akdeniz, Group IT director in Hospitality

Aug 01, 202316 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live ASEAN with Allan Wong, Director of Information Technology, Hong Kong Baptist University

Jul 26, 202319 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

Cargill’s Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer, on elevating digital and data strategies

Jul 26, 202361 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image