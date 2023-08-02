Salesforce launches Starter to ward off competition in the SMB segment

Salesforce has made its customer relationship management (CRM) suite, dubbed Starter, generally available in an effort to garner more market share in the small and medium businesses (SMBs) segment as it faces stiff competition from rivals such as Zoho.

Starter made its first appearance in June when the company launched it specifically in India, targeting one of the largest SMB markets in the world before it made the new offering available for the other markets.

“As the company has grown and its portfolio matured, the focus of many of Salesforce’s success stories has been on the larger mid-sized fast movers. With all the tools, solutions, and cloud offerings, the classic SMB got confused, lost, and possibly overlooked in the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Liz Miller, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

The new CRM offering packages all the necessary components of a CRM suite in a simplified manner and this will make it easier for SMBs to adopt, Miller added.

Salesforce itself admits that SMBs often face issues with integrating CRM software and that Starter was designed specifically to counter these issues.

So, what is Salesforce Starter?

Starter, according to the company, combines Salesforce’s key offerings across its sales, marketing, and service portfolio into one suite with a simplified user interface on the back of its Data Cloud.