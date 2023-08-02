Answer these 4 questions to maximize the ROI of your security toolset

Over the past decade, organizations realized they need to arm their teams with the right security toolset in order to mitigate the cyber threats they\u2019re facing. The continuous investment and adoption of security tools has created a challenge: Organizations are now leveraging tens, and sometimes hundreds, of security tools from various vendors that often don\u2019t share data and insights between each other. This makes it difficult to get a comprehensive view of their threat posture.\n\nFor business leaders facing inflationary pressures, the challenge becomes a matter of ROI, and they often ask, \u201cIs this investment in a security tool going to maximize my ability to be secure and resilient from cyber threats? Or am I purchasing just another security tool that will be added to my long list of existing security tools?\u201d\n\nTo maximize the value and return on security tool investments, organizations are recommended to take a step back and address four key questions:\n\nWhile answering these questions may seem daunting, having a trusted partner with the skills and expertise to guide you can be beneficial. Kyndryl, which has a proven track record of over 30 years of\u00a0designing, building, and managing mission-critical IT environments, provides end-to-end services to help clients address these questions through assessments, advisory, implementation and managed services.\u00a0 As part of our services set, Kyndryl recently launched its security operations services, enabling clients to be advised on their journey to modernized cybersecurity operations.\n\nLearn more about how Kyndryl and AWS can help companies address security complexity.