Beyond compliance: How to pick winning ESG strategies that make a splash

Gone are the days when ESG was advanced from within by a band of social advocates braving the current of traditional business thinking. ESG has penetrated our collective psyche and entered the business bloodstream. In many organizations, it informs every strategy, every activity, and many executives are now expected to craft plans as to how their domains will advance it. CIOs are no exception.

In crafting yours, you face a choice about the type of ESG leader you’ll be. Typically, we see two personas. We call the first the “Ops Maven;” the second, the “Community Champion.” The former tends to focus on internal efficiencies—cutting waste, stemming emissions, and the like; the latter, on improving the health, wealth, and wisdom of the community outside the company grounds.

The ideal is to embody both personas. Both are vital to ESG in the way that both costs and revenues are vital to profit. Yet it’s understandable why many executives gravitate toward that of the Community Champion: Everyone wants to drive an initiative they can point to evidence of in the real world and say, “I did that.” Many of our clients want the same.

If you, too, seek to embody the Community Champion, start by figuring out what initiative you’ll undertake. Choose wisely. Probably, you’ll have to stick with it for years and motivate others to help you drive it. You might also consider each of the following as you brainstorm.

Partnerships. ESG is an act of collaboration—among governments and peoples, businesses and ecosystems. So why go at it alone? Of the most inspiring initiatives we’ve seen, almost all call on some partnership. Sometimes that partnership is significant but singular, such as the one between Johnson Controls and Harris County, which will see emissions at Houston’s NRG Park cut by forty percent by 2030. In other cases, the partnership is one of many small partnerships. Such has been the case in the The American Connection project, in which hundreds of companies, convened by Land O Lakes, are working to bring Wi-Fi to rural America. Consider your own partners. Could you embark on some ESG initiative together? What about with your city, your county, your state?

Think “circular.” Circular economies are especially impactful, in part because they draw on the virtues of both Mavens and Champions. A circular economy is, technically, “a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible.” But think of it as using waste to create something new, often something different. SmartWool, for example, uses recycled socks (not just theirs) to make dog beds. Of course, it could approximate your core products, too. Kohler sells collections made entirely from recycled materials—a model conceived in its incubation unit, WasteLab.