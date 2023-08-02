Adapt to Changing Regulations with Data Independence and Mobility

\u201cThe era of open borders for data is ending,\u201d declared The New York Times in May 2022.1\u00a0Meeting security, privacy, and compliance (https:\/\/bit.ly\/42lK275)\u00a0regulations and protecting data access and integrity (https:\/\/bit.ly\/42DwOlA) aren\u2019t the end of the data sovereignty journey. Future-proof your cloud infrastructure with data independence and mobility so that data can be shared and migrated as needed to respond to changes in technology or geopolitics. More than 150 countries now have regulations to control how data travels across national borders, meaning that meeting data residency requirements alone is no longer sufficient. Diplomats and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have been trying to negotiate cross-border data flows to protect trade and the global economy but the landscape continues to change.2\n\nThese restrictions have forced some companies to change their business practices and could potentially limit where they can operate. In France and Austria, organizations were told to stop using Google Analytics as it could expose the personal data of EU citizens to American \u201cspying.\u201d 3 Meta announced they might need to shut down European services if data transfer issues between countries aren\u2019t resolved.4 And recently there has been concern about Tiktok\u2019s data independence being a Chinese business but subject to US-based servers and US privacy laws. Overall multiple major U.S. tech companies have said they may not be able to offer the same products worldwide due to restrictions.\n\nLimiting the flow of data can have concrete financial impacts. The Information Technology & Innovation Foundation found that a 1-point increase in a nation\u2019s data restrictiveness cuts its gross trade output by 7% and reduces productivity and 2.9%.5 On the other hand, the U.S. International Trade Commission found that removing foreign barriers to digital trade would likely result in an estimated $16B-$41B increase in the U.S. GDP.6\n\nBecause these regulations continue to change rapidly and have such vast impacts on businesses and economies, organizations must future-proof with flexible data infrastructure. They must also partner with experts to ensure they\u2019re complying with restrictions on cross-border movement of data. Sovereign cloud provides a modern architecture to make changes as needed for compliance quickly, backed by local experts to provide guidance.\n\nSovereign clouds are ideally part of a multi-cloud infrastructure that also includes public clouds for storage of non-sensitive data. Not only does this provide an efficient solution for organizations in terms of scale and cost, but it also allows sharing of data as needed, such as using public cloud data sets in sensitive data analysis or sending anonymized sensitive data to the public cloud or another entity. Thus a sovereign cloud provider must be able to support multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments with complete interoperability.\n\nData independence is also needed for a successful sovereign cloud implementation. It lets you keep data separated from the applications that use it, meaning that any changes in the data structure won\u2019t impact the application, improving performance, security, and flexibility.\n\nData mobility is another key consideration when looking for a flexible sovereign cloud provider. This allows you to avoid vendor lock-in by being able to migrate workloads as needed. Without mobility, your application or service may end up stuck with a provider that doesn\u2019t have the latest features or worse \u2013 service stoppage, downtime, etc. Support for containerization of applications also makes migration simpler. Data mobility is also a right of individuals under regulations such as GDPR. Under the regulation, individuals can export, receive, or expunge data held about them. Therefore, your data must be stored in a structured, standard, and machine-readable format to enable this mobility.7\n\nWhile data privacy and sovereignty can be tricky, a sovereign cloud can help you comply with regulations without adding IT burden. Engaging with a trusted sovereign cloud provider with expertise in privacy, data security, and data mobility can help guide you toward a robust data protection plan. In addition, sovereign cloud can help you:\n\nTo learn more about sovereign cloud from VMware or to connect with a provider in your region:\n\nSources: