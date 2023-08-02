Taking Sustainable Hybrid Work from ‘Work in Progress’ to ‘Job Well Done’

Change is a mainstay in today\u2019s business landscape. Companies that want to stay agile and future-proof against potential disruptions need a clear, strategic vision driven by digital transformation. In particular, hybrid work is becoming key for adapting to changing business demands and market requirements, rather than a simple stopgap measure to tide them through the recent pandemic.\n\nIt\u2019s in this climate that the virtual roundtable event, \u201cReady for Anything: Preparing for a Sustainable Hybrid Work Future\u201d, was conducted on 2nd August, where we gathered Asia Pacific business leaders to discuss current and future prospects of sustainable hybrid work.\n\nThe roundtable event started with a discussion around the impact of hybrid work on business growth, with many business leaders seeing this move towards work-from-anywhere helping them accelerate innovation. In fact, 88 percent of global leaders interviewed in a survey believe that remote workers have as many\u2014if not more\u2014opportunities to innovate as compared to onsite staff. Moreover, companies that offer their frontline workers democratised access to digital collaboration, process automation, and other similar tools will see a 20 percent increase in productivity.\n\nBeyond just productivity gains however, ensuring sustainability in the future of hybrid work is also critical. Rakesh Mandal, Senior Director and General Manager, CSG, for South Asia and Asia Emerging Markets at Dell Technologies, pointed out that sustainable innovation can deliver long-term value, with this intrinsically tied to an organisation\u2019s digital transformation strategy. According to Foundry\u2019s Digital Business Research 2023, 93 percent of organisations have either started adopting or already adopted a digital-first approach, driven by employee productivity and cost-saving objectives.\n\nHybrid work: more than just a stopgap\n\nBusiness leaders at the event also shared their hybrid work experiences and the significant barriers to innovation. For instance, integrating the business architecture with an IT\/OT infrastructure can be a challenge, while cybersecurity threats continue to loom over businesses due to a widening threat surface.\n\nThey further agree that these concerns must be addressed without impacting employee well-being or getting in the way of collaboration and communication within the office. Then there is the importance of data analytics, which can highlight and realise opportunities for innovation within sustainable hybrid work practices. Last but not least, offices remain crucial even in the hybrid work era, serving collaborative spaces to enhance productivity.\n\nBehind the growing spotlight on sustainability\n\nGiven the spotlight on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, sustainable hybrid workplaces will eventually take centre stage. The United Nations has intensified climate change commitments to accelerate global climate action, with the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as COP27, adding greater pressure on organisations.\n\nDespite the growing urgency of business sustainability, Dell recognised that roadblocks to adopting a sustainable hybrid work strategy persist. Business leaders highlighted change management, ensuring security, and building a business case for sustainable hybrid work to be some of the biggest challenges to implementing a sustainable hybrid work strategy.\n\n\u201cResistance to change within the organisation and among stakeholders can hinder sustainability progress in hybrid work. Then there are security vulnerabilities, particularly with employees needing to access sensitive data outside of security firewalls,\u201d explained Rakesh. \u201cCost concerns also mean that sustainable hybrid work would require investment in terms of time and resources.\u201d Even as organisations are ramping up their digital strategies, several factors are slowing down their momentum toward sustainable hybrid work practices.\n\nOne way to address this issue is for businesses to employ purpose-built PCs, such as those with Intel vPro, which is designed to give IT greater control over PCs while boosting productivity. Features such as built-in remote management mean that IT can support employees working from anywhere, without accessing the endpoint physically.\n\n\u201cWith optimised wireless connections and intelligent allocation of workloads tailored to applications, users can get the performance they need for any task,\u201d said Kenny Sng, Chief Technology Officer for Malaysia and Singapore at Intel. \u201cSuch features, made possible by Intel vPro, can greatly facilitate sustainable hybrid work arrangements in a digital world, where the office is now everywhere.\u201d\n\nPreparing for the future of sustainable hybrid work\n\nDriving their hybrid work strategies while keeping sustainability within view can feel like a delicate balancing act\u2014a reality many business leaders acknowledged. Intel believes that achieving this balance can only happen through partnerships and alliances. For instance, 82 percent of computers registered by the Global Electronics Council that have achieved EPEAT Gold certification run on Intel processors.\n\n\u201cThe IT industry is complex and interdependent, and that is why Intel partners with software vendors to optimise applications for energy efficiency,\u201d said Kenny. \u201cBut businesses can compute with confidence, as Intel is committed to responsible sourcing of minerals and advancing sourcing standards across the globe. We are pioneering green manufacturing processes, such as restoring 99 percent of freshwater used in our production process.\u201d\n\nChoosing the right technology partner, one that can help implement long term, sustainable hybrid work, can make a significant difference. On that note, the event concluded with suggestions on what businesses can look out for in an IT partner, and how they can aid companies by delivering on these aspects of work:\n\n\u25cf Delighting the end-user in enabling seamless collaboration and productivity, no matter where work happens\u25cf Simplifying IT to pave the way for superior user experiences, with the most comprehensive lifecycle services and secure devices\u25cf Advancing sustainability in a way that empowers organisations to make a positive impact, through innovative and sustainable products, packaging, services and solutions.\n\n<insert CTA>