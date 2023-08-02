Dell Technologies and Intel are decoding the Future of Work for a productive, collaborative Hybrid Workplace

Dell Technologies and Intel bring the \u2018best in class\u2019 cloud model and other innovations, encompassing end user devices to help digitally transform organisations engaged in the hybrid workplace environment. \n\nThe modern business workflow is anchored by the hybrid work model and has evolved beyond the pre-pandemic workplace relics \u2014 with employees demanding greater flexibility and autonomy in where they choose to work and how their time is utilized. To gain a competitive advantage, organizations need to gain a deeper understanding of people\u2019s individual needs in the post-pandemic hybrid era and how they can support them.\n\nAccording to the organizations surveyed for Foundry\u2019s 2023 CIO Tech Priorities report, more than half of tech leaders (51%) plan to increase IT budgets in the coming year, with a continued investment in end user devices for the hybrid workforce. Customers too, are demanding seamless service levels and experiences, which is driven by several factors but has employee experience as one of its key drivers.\n\nThe CIO Exchange event on 19th July 2023 accentuated how end-user devices will shape up in the future, affecting employee engagement and workforce productivity. The event in Bengaluru, India was attended by leading CIOs and CTOs, hosted by Foundry, in association with Intel and Dell Technologies.\n\nEnabling modern workplaces and enhancing workforce productivity in a Hybrid world, Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Business, Dell India at the event said, \u201cDell is not new to the hybrid workforce paradigm, because we embraced this nearly a decade ago. While challenges present themselves in the form of tighter budgets, we realized that the choice of technology, especially from an endpoint perspective, impacts the productivity outcomes, which in turn impact employee experience and thus the user experience.\u201d\n\nIntel is helping CIOs and their team overcome challenges faced by enterprises on building a hybrid modern workplace, added Sanjay Aghara, System Software Architect \u2013 Client Computing Group, Intel. According to him, the post-pandemic era raised many previously hidden issues to the surface, such as security, remote management and performance parameters of the devices itself. The performance criteria increased greatly. To meet them, Intel offers Intel VPRO that establishes tenets of performance, security, stability and manageability.\n\nSecurity of End devices a concern\/ Securing the perimeter\n\nWith hybrid work and an intense focus on keeping data and applications secure, enterprises need to invest in solutions that are simple, flexible, and secure.\n\nDell CSG product family in 2023 presents several devices that deliver technology with end-user experience, such as Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop, their smallest, lightest, and most collaborative 2-in-1 PC. \u201cAdditionally, with a chassis that is 75% recycled aluminium, we are combining sustainability with user experience. We also launched Precision 5680, with a 4K OLED display, best touch experience and the best i9 Intel processor,\u201d says Vivek.\n\nThroughout the upcoming year, CIOs will focus their time and expertise on security management, the #1 reason for mounting tech budgets in 2023, primarily driven by the emergence of hybrid workforce, as per State of the CIO Survey by Foundry.\n\nBesides Dell Trusted Workspaces, Dell also offers hardware tools like Dell SafeBIOS and Dell SafeIT which ensure that security is not compromised, and user credentials are securely encrypted. Sanjay elucidates, \u201cDell SafeBIOS employs Intel\u2019s security technology. And we have implemented this security technology at both the hardware and processor level, which enables security in OEMs like Dell for products like the Dell SafeBIOS.\u201d\n\nSustainability comes to the fore\n\nAs per findings of the State of the CIO Report 2023 by Foundry; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is also having a marginal impact on the CIO role and IT buying plans. CIOs are being tasked to adhere to ESG standards and lean towards selecting clean information technology, cited by 64% of IT leaders as per the survey.\n\nDell has always been a pioneer in sustainability and sustainable devices. Vivek elucidates, \u201cWith sustainability being a core goal for Dell Technologies since 2006, it encompasses several different aspects like sourcing, environmentally friendly material, packaging and longevity, to measure sustainability as a goal across the value chain. We are the only OEM which offers close to fully-recycled PCs, driving down our carbon footprint.\u201d\n\nHe sheds light on the Dell Optimizer present in all Dell PCs today, an AI\/ ML based software with the notable \u2018Express Charge\u2019 feature, which accelerates charging significantly while ensuring that power consumption of the device is optimized. \u201cWe have also made provisions that a PC doesn\u2019t charge unless its power drops below a certain percentage, hugely supporting power conservation and protecting the battery, elongating the life of your device.\u201d\n\nIntel, of course, has formidable goals. Today, Intel\u2019s manufacturing process uses nearly 80% of renewed electricity, which will move to 100% by 2030. Sanjay of Intel explained, \u201cWe need to look at sustainability from the perspective of how a device is born. Intel is the only company which has its own independent manufacturing process; including making its own cooling fans.\u201d\n\nIt is through these efforts that Intel consistently tops the lists of companies when it comes to sustainability endeavours, says Sanjay.