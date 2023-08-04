AWS hopes for a savior in AI as revenue growth continues to slow

Revenue growth at Amazon’s cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, continued to slow in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 as enterprises pressed on with their cost-cutting measures.

Revenue for AWS increased 12% year-on-year in the second quarter to $21.4 billion. However, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said enterprises subscribing to AWS services have “needed assistance cost optimizing to withstand this challenging time.”

Revenue growth for AWS continued to be on a constant decline. The 12% growth in the second quarter is slower than the 16% and 20% growth seen in the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. For the third and second quarter of 2022, AWS reported that its business grew by 27.5% and 33% respectively.

AI workloads key to fuel growth momentum

Top executives at the company predicted the revenue growth rate will stabilize post the second quarter.

“…while customers have continued to optimize during the second quarter, we’ve started seeing more customers shift their focus toward driving innovation and bringing new workloads to the cloud,” Brian Olsavsky, chief financial officer at Amazon said, according to a Motley Fool transcript.

AWS expects to make up for the dollars that it lost to enterprises’ cost optimization efforts by attracting new workloads and customers, Olsavsky said.