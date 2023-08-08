6 ways CIOs sabotage their IT consultant’s success

Once upon a time my consulting company offered a “Take the Blame” service. Our pricing varied with what we were to take the blame for, from a few thousand dollars for small project failures to several million when an enterprise software implementation was going south.

Understand, this service wasn’t for situations where we were at fault. It was for situations where our client was at fault and needed a convenient scapegoat. Our logic: As consultants we’d probably be blamed anyway. This way we could at least turn a profit on it. Strangely, we had no takers. A few chuckles, but no takers.

Consultants do make convenient scapegoats. But really, wouldn’t it be better for everyone if they succeeded in their efforts so you don’t need a scapegoat? It’s a self-answering question, which leads to the next question: Why don’t more IT organizations do their best to help make this happen, instead of sabotaging the folks who should be their best allies with undercuts like what follows?

Flighty assumptions

Consulting contracts or statements of work include a section titled “Assumptions.” It’s a list of conditions that must be true for the project to succeed — everything from the client staff needed to work on the project, to the client sponsor having sufficient authority to negotiate contract changes should they be necessary.

Often, it turns out that many of the assumptions included in the contract were wishful thinking, jettisoned with the first project speed bump, leaving the consultant to decide whether to: (1) walk away from the impending mess immediately; (2) hang on in order to bill as much revenue as possible while the situation slowly erodes; or (3) formally document the assumption changes and insist on renegotiating the contract based on them.

Recommended project management practices would suggest door #3. If you want the project to succeed, #3 it is. But #3 is often politically impossible.