6 ways CIOs sabotage their IT consultant’s success

Once upon a time my consulting company offered a \u201cTake the Blame\u201d service. Our pricing varied with what we were to take the blame for, from a few thousand dollars for small project failures to several million when an enterprise software implementation was going south.\n\nUnderstand, this service wasn\u2019t for situations where we were at fault. It was for situations where our client was at fault and needed a convenient scapegoat. Our logic: As consultants we\u2019d probably be blamed anyway. This way we could at least turn a profit on it. Strangely, we had no takers. A few chuckles, but no takers.\n\nConsultants do make convenient scapegoats. But really, wouldn\u2019t it be better for everyone if they succeeded in their efforts so you don\u2019t need a scapegoat? It\u2019s a self-answering question, which leads to the next question: Why don\u2019t more IT organizations do their best to help make this happen, instead of sabotaging the folks who should be their best allies with undercuts like what follows?\n\nFlighty assumptions\n\nConsulting contracts or statements of work include a section titled \u201cAssumptions.\u201d It\u2019s a list of conditions that must be true for the project to succeed \u2014 everything from the client staff needed to work on the project, to the client sponsor having sufficient authority to negotiate contract changes should they be necessary.\n\nOften, it turns out that many of the assumptions included in the contract were wishful thinking, jettisoned with the first project speed bump, leaving the consultant to decide whether to: (1) walk away from the impending mess immediately; (2) hang on in order to bill as much revenue as possible while the situation slowly erodes; or (3) formally document the assumption changes and insist on renegotiating the contract based on them.\n\nRecommended project management practices would suggest door #3. If you want the project to succeed, #3 it is. But #3 is often politically impossible.\n\nWhat to do? Now that it\u2019s too late to do things the right way, CIOs can at least muddy the waters enough for everyone to come out whole by asking the consultant\u2019s project manager what it will cost to make the worst-violated assumptions true enough for everyone to muddle through.\n\nInformation underload\n\nThat\u2019s assumptions in general. Here\u2019s a promise made during negotiations that\u2019s often DOA once the project starts: The client will provide the consultant with the information necessary for the project to move forward. Of course, once the project starts, it turns out that nobody in the client organization can provide that information.\n\nWhy would the client make a promise like this? One reason: Whoever in the client organization is responsible for providing the information isn\u2019t willing to admit that they can\u2019t, either to their boss or to the consultants.\n\nIn the short term it\u2019s safer to make the promise and kick the can down the road, until the project has been going on long enough to shift the blame to those damned consultants who keep on making unrealistic requests of IT staff who are already overworked and underpaid. (Take a deep breath.)\n\nThere\u2019s another reason some clients can\u2019t deliver information on demand: They\u2019ve outsourced the IT functional area responsible for the information needed, and the outsourcer isn\u2019t willing to help out consultants they see as likely competitors.\n\nAnd for some unaccountable reason, many IT managers aren\u2019t willing to tell the outsourcer that the \u201crequest\u201d isn\u2019t really a request in the sense of being optional. Providing the information is (well, should be) a condition of the outsource, assuming (there\u2019s that word!) the outsourcer doesn\u2019t want to become a former outsourcer.\n\nRefusing to let the consultants consult\n\nConsultants aren\u2019t just supposed to be smart people. They\u2019re supposed to provide expertise. That expertise includes frameworks, methodologies, and techniques. These aren\u2019t three synonyms for the same subject, either: Frameworks organize knowledge; methodologies provide the means for collecting that knowledge; techniques are what are in the consultant\u2019s bag o\u2019 tricks \u2014 street-smarts that complement the book smarts of their frameworks and methodologies.\n\nSome clients, not satisfied with specifying the results they\u2019re looking for, also insist the consultants make use of the client\u2019s templates, practices, and processes, even when they aren\u2019t a good fit for the engagement; even when they\u2019re the reason things have gone wrong \u2014 the reason the client needs consulting help in the first place.\n\nAssigning the worst and dimmest\n\nConsultants can\u2019t succeed without active participation on the part of their client\u2019s subject matter experts \u2014 the employees who know how to navigate the organization, whom to interview and receive briefings from, and who understand how things have been put together and how they operate (or are supposed to operate).\n\nSmart clients assign their best and brightest employees to the consulting effort.\n\nBut these are the employees who are hardest to free up from their day-to-day work, and so less-wise clients often take the easy way out, assigning the employees who are easiest to do without.\n\nEven the best consultants will have a hard time overcoming the limitations of subject matter experts who aren\u2019t experts at all.\n\nGrousing\n\nSometimes, and especially when a consulting engagement hits speed bumps, the temptation to badmouth the consulting team can be overwhelming.\n\nThat\u2019s especially true when the consultants have been trying to overcome obstacles put into their path.\n\nIT managers need to resist the temptation, for three reasons. First, everyone in earshot knows who chose the consultant in the first place. Second, not everyone in earshot will be na\u00efve enough to accept one-sided blamestorming at face value.\n\nThird, and most important: To succeed, consultants need client management\u2019s cooperation in all areas and levels. Should IT succeed in discrediting the consultants it reduces everyone\u2019s willingness to work with them.\n\nMissing the point of post-negotiation work\n\nIt\u2019s an uncontroversial truism that effective leaders and managers see their job as helping employees succeed.\n\nFor some unaccountable reason many IT leaders and managers don\u2019t see their relationship with the consultants they bring in to complement their in-house expertise in the same light.\n\nIt\u2019s true that outside consultants are more likely to have an intrinsic conflict of interest in the form of wanting to maximize margins and increase the scope of the work they take on.\n\nBut smart managers and leaders do everything they can to keep their consultant interactions on the right side of the line that separates collaboration from negotiation.\n\nThey understand that negotiation is what happens before the project starts. After that, if collaboration isn\u2019t possible, it means you chose the wrong consultants.