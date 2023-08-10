6 legal ‘gotchas’ that could sink your CIO career

CIOs’ employers and their legal teams provide CIOs with much legal protection when it comes to performing their jobs. Still, CIOs can be left to fend for themselves if their actions are perceived to cross a legal threshold or when risks inherent to the job are viewed as inadequately addressed.

CIOs have been sued for allegedly accepting kickbacks from companies that their home companies had contracted with, and for failing to secure data that resulted in a major data breach.

This year, Gartner sued a former government research director for allegedly violating her noncompete and nonsolicitation agreements and misappropriating trade secrets.

The bottom line is that CIOs can be sued — and it’s equally true that many CIOs don’t think about that possibility.

What are some of the legal “gotchas” that CIOs should be aware of, and how can they protect themselves?

Here are six issues to keep in mind when it comes to your legal exposure as an IT leader.