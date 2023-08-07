Africa

ホーム人工知能多国籍エネルギー企業レプソル、デジタル変革に倍旧の力を注ぐ
著者: Irene Iglesias Alvarez

多国籍エネルギー企業レプソル、デジタル変革に倍旧の力を注ぐ

Aug 07, 2023
マドリッドを拠点にする多国籍エネルギーおよび石油化学大手企業に最近任命されたCDOのフアン・ホセ・カサド・キンテロは、最初のデジタル変革の成功を受けて、第二のデジタル変革への取り組みを強化しました。

クレジットGetty

レプソルは2021-2025年度戦略計画の枠組みの中で、最近第二の「デジタル化プログラム」を開始しました。これは、新たに設立されたコンピテンスセンターを通じて、ビジネス全体で生成型AIの使用を一元化し拡大するものであり、データに基づく迅速な決定を通じて日常のプロセスを簡素化するための革新的かつ破壊的な技術を可能にします。

このリリースとほぼ同時期に、レプソルは新たにフアン・ホセ・カサド・キンテロを最高デジタル責任者（CDO）に任命し、データ駆動型企業になるのを加速させるための戦略的な一手を打ちました。

カサド氏は最近までレプソルの最高データ責任者を務めていましたが、現在は2023-2025年度計画で始まったデジタルプログラムをリードしています。このロードマップは、そのビジネス目標を達成するために最先端技術の活用を強調しています。

具体的には、欧州エネルギーセクターで最初のコンピテンスセンターは、AIが提供する新たな開発・適用可能性を探求し、2050年までにネットゼロ排出を達成するという野心的な目標を達成するために、会社の変革を加速させます。この取り組みにより、このマルチエネルギー企業は、エネルギートランジションの中での変革を助けるAIの開発と適用の新たな可能性を分析します。

このセンターで達成しようとする目標は、レプソルの事業部門が新しいモデルを使用することで価値を生み出し、デジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させることができるケースを特定し、実施すること、これらのツールがどのように新しい働き方を生み出すかを従業員が探求できるようにすること、技術的・デジタル的ソリューションを開発することで、その適用がもたらす生産性の向上を把握すること、などです。この目的のために、大規模な言語モデルや、画像、ビデオ、オーディオ、コードの生成を可能にするものなど、破壊的なAI技術の使用を促進します。

新プロジェクトの鍵

レプソルは、これらの技術が持つ大きな変革的な潜在能力と破壊的な性質を十分に理解しています。それが、これらをどのように展開するのが最適かを模索している理由です。そのため、コンピテンスセンターでは、AIの責任ある使用を保証し、いつでもセキュリティと規制遵守を確保するという使命を持つ多様な専門分野のワーキンググループが設立されました。これを効果的に実行するために、会社から50人以上のプロフェッショナルが参加しており、彼らはエネルギーセクターやさまざまなデジタル技術に対する豊富な経験を共有しています。その中には、サイバーセキュリティ専門家、技術者、法務、監査またはコンプライアンスの人々、そしてAIに高度な専門性を持つ人々、特にデータサイエンティストやデータエンジニアが主に含まれています。

レプソルは既に、組織とその従業員の両方にとって差別化された価値を提供できるプロセスにおける生成型AIのさまざまな応用を探求しています。そのため、従業員がこの技術を活用して日常業務を効率化できる250以上のユースケースを提案するワークグループが組織されています。これには、意思決定のための情報アクセスを容易にすること、文書の管理と生成、マルチメディアコンテンツの作成、スマートアシスタントの開発、技術ソリューションを開発するためのコードの生成など、多様なタスクが含まれます。

デジタル化の第二波

レプソルにとって、デジタル化はその戦略計画と脱炭素化への課題に対処するための変革プロセスのキーとなる要素です。2018年に同社が初めてデジタル化プログラムを推進して以来、このプロセスは続けられており、リアルタイムの意思決定とデータ分析を先駆けて進めるとともに、従業員の業務の安全性を高め、エネルギーセクターでのカーボンニュートラリティを追求してきました。

新たな役職に就いたカサド氏は、企業内のすべての垂直部門のデジタル変革を促進し、容易にすることができます。「テクノロジーはビジネスのためのものであり、その所有者は人間でなければなりません」と彼は言います。「そのため、私の役割の基本的な任務は、デジタル技術とそれらがビジネスをどのように促進し、最大限の影響を及ぼすことができるかに関連した変革的なプロジェクトを想像し、優先順位をつけるのを助けることです。我々は、最も可能性のあるプロジェクトに必要な資源、金融と人的なものを提供しなければなりません。」

同様に、彼は、スタッフがデジタル製品の開発を可能な限り効率的かつスケーラブルにするのを支援するプラットフォームの構築を主張しています。優先順位として同じくらい重要なのは、デジタル変革の課題に対処するために必要なトレーニングとスキルを持つ人々を確保する完全にデジタルな組織文化を創造することです。

正しい道を進み続ける

「私が自分自身に立てた大きな個人的挑戦は、第二次デジタル変革が、少なくとも第一次の時と同じ成功を収めることです」とカサド氏は述べます。エネルギー会社がデジタル化の5年間を成功裏に終えたばかりであることを考えれば、これは高水準の設定です。「デジタルプログラムの第一波は、私たち自身が設定したインパクト目標を達成する上でも、変革そのものの観点から見ても、本当に実り多いものでした」と彼は付け加えます。

今後も、カサドは同じ成功の道を歩み、卓越性を維持することで、デジタル化が事業を変革し、推進する性質を維持し続け、会社の戦略的目標や脱炭素化目標を達成するのに役立つようにしていくと言います。

技術の先端で

目標を達成するために、カサド氏は先端技術の戦略的なパッケージに頼ることになります。「私たちは、業務やプロセスの自動化に関わるあらゆることに取り組んでいきます。つまり、デジタル・ツインやIoTプラットフォーム、5Gなどのテクノロジーを推進していくのです。」と彼は述べます。

レプソルのすべてのビジネスでのAI導入も増加するでしょう。「AIが今後数年で私たちの働き方を変えると確信しており、私たちはこの変革を主導したいと考えています」と彼は付け加えます。

カサド氏はまた、レプソルをデータ駆動型の企業に変えることにも決意しており、量子技術の使用を探求し、従業員がノーコードまたはローコードプラットフォームを使用して自分自身のアプリケーションをさらに開発することを奨励しています。「私たちはデータ分野に関連する全てのテクノロジーを民主化することに多くの焦点を当てるつもりで、組織内の誰もがデータに基づいた決定を下すことができ、日々の生活でアルゴリズムとAIを自立的に使用することができるようにします」と彼は述べています。

著者： Irene Iglesias Alvarez
Editor

Irene is the editor at CIO.com Spain.

