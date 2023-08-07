多国籍エネルギー企業レプソル、デジタル変革に倍旧の力を注ぐ

\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306f2021-2025\u5e74\u5ea6\u6226\u7565\u8a08\u753b\u306e\u67a0\u7d44\u307f\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u7b2c\u4e8c\u306e\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u300d\u3092\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u8a2d\u7acb\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30c6\u30f3\u30b9\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u751f\u6210\u578bAI\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3057\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u304f\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u65e5\u5e38\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u7c21\u7d20\u5316\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u304b\u3064\u7834\u58ca\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u307b\u307c\u540c\u6642\u671f\u306b\u3001\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306f\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u30d5\u30a2\u30f3\u30fb\u30db\u30bb\u30fb\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u30fb\u30ad\u30f3\u30c6\u30ed\u3092\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\uff08CDO\uff09\u306b\u4efb\u547d\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u99c6\u52d5\u578b\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u4e00\u624b\u3092\u6253\u3061\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u307e\u3067\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306f2023-2025\u5e74\u5ea6\u8a08\u753b\u3067\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u305f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u6280\u8853\u306e\u6d3b\u7528\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6b27\u5dde\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u30bb\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30c6\u30f3\u30b9\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3001AI\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u958b\u767a\u30fb\u9069\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u63a2\u6c42\u3057\u30012050\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306b\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30bc\u30ed\u6392\u51fa\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u91ce\u5fc3\u7684\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u308bAI\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3068\u9069\u7528\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u9054\u6210\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u5b9f\u65bd\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u304b\u3092\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u63a2\u6c42\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u30fb\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u7684\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u9069\u7528\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u306a\u3069\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u8a00\u8a9e\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3084\u3001\u753b\u50cf\u3001\u30d3\u30c7\u30aa\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30aa\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u751f\u6210\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306a\u3069\u3001\u7834\u58ca\u7684\u306aAI\u6280\u8853\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u65b0\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u9375\n\n\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6280\u8853\u304c\u6301\u3064\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u6f5c\u5728\u80fd\u529b\u3068\u7834\u58ca\u7684\u306a\u6027\u8cea\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5c55\u958b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304c\u6700\u9069\u304b\u3092\u6a21\u7d22\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7406\u7531\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30c6\u30f3\u30b9\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u306f\u3001AI\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3042\u308b\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u4fdd\u8a3c\u3057\u3001\u3044\u3064\u3067\u3082\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3068\u898f\u5236\u9075\u5b88\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4f7f\u547d\u3092\u6301\u3064\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u8a2d\u7acb\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u5b9f\u884c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u304b\u308950\u4eba\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u30bb\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3084\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u3001\u6cd5\u52d9\u3001\u76e3\u67fb\u307e\u305f\u306f\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066AI\u306b\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u6027\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u304c\u4e3b\u306b\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306f\u65e2\u306b\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3068\u305d\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u5dee\u5225\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u751f\u6210\u578bAI\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5fdc\u7528\u3092\u63a2\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u3053\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u65e5\u5e38\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b250\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3059\u308b\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u6587\u66f8\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u3068\u751f\u6210\u3001\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30f3\u30c4\u306e\u4f5c\u6210\u3001\u30b9\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u30a2\u30b7\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u751f\u6210\u306a\u3069\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306e\u7b2c\u4e8c\u6ce2\n\n\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6226\u7565\u8a08\u753b\u3068\u8131\u70ad\u7d20\u5316\u3078\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u30ad\u30fc\u3068\u306a\u308b\u8981\u7d20\u3067\u3059\u30022018\u5e74\u306b\u540c\u793e\u304c\u521d\u3081\u3066\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u4ee5\u6765\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306f\u7d9a\u3051\u3089\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790\u3092\u5148\u99c6\u3051\u3066\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u306e\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u30bb\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u30ab\u30fc\u30dc\u30f3\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u8ffd\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u5f79\u8077\u306b\u5c31\u3044\u305f\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u5185\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5782\u76f4\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3057\u3001\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6240\u6709\u8005\u306f\u4eba\u9593\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u79c1\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306e\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u4efb\u52d9\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u3068\u305d\u308c\u3089\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4fc3\u9032\u3057\u3001\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53ca\u307c\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u305f\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u60f3\u50cf\u3057\u3001\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u3064\u3051\u308b\u306e\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6211\u3005\u306f\u3001\u6700\u3082\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u8cc7\u6e90\u3001\u91d1\u878d\u3068\u4eba\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u9650\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u304b\u3064\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u306b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3092\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3068\u3057\u3066\u540c\u3058\u304f\u3089\u3044\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306a\u7d44\u7e54\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5275\u9020\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u9053\u3092\u9032\u307f\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u7acb\u3066\u305f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u500b\u4eba\u7684\u6311\u6226\u306f\u3001\u7b2c\u4e8c\u6b21\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u304c\u3001\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\u7b2c\u4e00\u6b21\u306e\u6642\u3068\u540c\u3058\u6210\u529f\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306e5\u5e74\u9593\u3092\u6210\u529f\u88cf\u306b\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u9ad8\u6c34\u6e96\u306e\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u306e\u7b2c\u4e00\u6ce2\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u81ea\u8eab\u304c\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u3082\u3001\u5909\u9769\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u898b\u3066\u3082\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u5b9f\u308a\u591a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u3001\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u306f\u540c\u3058\u6210\u529f\u306e\u9053\u3092\u6b69\u307f\u3001\u5353\u8d8a\u6027\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u304c\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3057\u3001\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u6027\u8cea\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3057\u7d9a\u3051\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u76ee\u6a19\u3084\u8131\u70ad\u7d20\u5316\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5148\u7aef\u3067\n\n\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u5148\u7aef\u6280\u8853\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u30d1\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30b8\u306b\u983c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u3042\u3089\u3086\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30c4\u30a4\u30f3\u3084IoT\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u30015G\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u306eAI\u5c0e\u5165\u3082\u5897\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u300cAI\u304c\u4eca\u5f8c\u6570\u5e74\u3067\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3068\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3053\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u4e3b\u5c0e\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ab\u30b5\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30ec\u30d7\u30bd\u30eb\u3092\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u99c6\u52d5\u578b\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3082\u6c7a\u610f\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u91cf\u5b50\u6280\u8853\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u63a2\u6c42\u3057\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30ce\u30fc\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u307e\u305f\u306f\u30ed\u30fc\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5968\u52b1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u6c11\u4e3b\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u3067\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u305f\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u4e0b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u65e5\u3005\u306e\u751f\u6d3b\u3067\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3068AI\u3092\u81ea\u7acb\u7684\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002