Groundbreaking HR solution earns BT Group unique SAP Innovation Award honor

BT Group has never forgotten its beginnings as a company ensuring that everyone in the UK could have access to a new invention called the telegraph.\n\nFinally, a farmer in the Midlands could communicate with his cousin in Brighton, and a dock worker in Sunderland was able to receive the latest news from Westminster.\n\nIn the age of apps and smartphones, BT Group is still an organization using the latest innovations to change the world \u2013 building a strong technological foundation for clients to modernize and simplify.\n\nBut in the early part of this decade, the company\u2019s human resources (HR) systems were not aligning with BT Group\u2019s mission as a digital and technology leader.\n\nThe Group was dependent on a complex HR technology architecture driving inconsistent, manual processes \u2013 forcing HR teams to engage in time-consuming tasks like completing Word and Excel documents, emails, and phoning colleagues. Team information could only be obtained through monthly reports provided by HR business partners.\n\nThe legacy technologies that had once worked so well were complicated, inflexible, and expensive to update and maintain. This meant that a truly digital-led colleague experience couldn\u2019t be delivered, impacting the Group\u2019s ability to attract and retain the best talent. HR teams were left with little time to provide value-added services and partner with their business functions to drive a strategic talent agenda.\n\nFor the HR team, these shortcomings hurt BT Group as a company. After all, it strove to attract and retain top talent while protecting national infrastructure and changing the world by investing in things like drone super-highways \u2013 and helping customers reduce their global carbon footprint.\n\nTo continue to meet the demands of its very diverse businesses, the Group was going to have to create a single, integrated digital platform to complete all HR lifecycle activities \u2013 at any time, on any device.\n\nA global digital experience\n\nFounded in 1846 as the Electric Telegraph Company, BT Group is the world\u2019s oldest communications company.\n\nIt remains a centerpiece of British culture, operating 80 percent of the UK\u2019s communications infrastructure and employing 100,000 workers \u2013 in addition to more than 30,000 contingent employees.\n\nDespite BT Group\u2019s many milestones, the My HR platform for HR services would be \u201cone of the most complex HR technology transformations\u201d the organization experienced, said Nick Hawkes, the company\u2019s HR Technology Director.\n\nTo drive process simplification and system standardization, BT Group would partner with Accenture, a Dublin-based professional services company specializing in information technology and consulting.\n\nBoth companies already had a long history with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software leader SAP.\n\nAs a result, BT Group could integrate its existing SAP technologies with SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management (HCM) for assistance in HR and payroll, talent and sales performance management, and analytics and workforce planning, among other areas. \n\nHR teams would be able to access the platform for assistance in anything along the HR lifecycle, from colleague selection to onboarding to career development and learning.\n\nSoftware as a Service (SaaS) technology would be used to deliver applications over the internet and further provide the kind of compelling digital colleague experience at the global scale that BT Group required.\n\nConnected to the future\n\nThe deployment of the My HR platform in September 2022 was transformative.\n\nInstantly, 30 legacy systems were decommissioned, while 200 HR processes were streamlined and standardized to fewer than 90, enabling HR managers, teams, and colleagues to use the solution intuitively, efficiently, and flexibly. \n\nFor example, managers can now complete changes within minutes, as opposed to being dependent on lengthy phone calls to the HR Services team.\n\nInstead of the five-day wait for Service Level Agreements (SLAs), HR reports are generated immediately through self-service access to the system, delivering insight and information to inform decision-making for line managers and HR partners.\n\nAnd the cloud technology has saved the company more than a million productivity hours annually, freeing up employees to engage in activities that continue to move BT Group forward.\n\n\u201cWe are changing the way HR gets done,\u201d said Elaine Bergin, BT Group\u2019s Director of Colleague Experience, \u201cby putting our colleagues in the driving seat \u2013 whether for lifecycle moments or navigating their career.\u201d\n\n10th anniversary superstar winner of the SAP Innovation Awards\n\nFor creating the definitive digital colleague experience, BT Group received a distinct honor, being designated the \u201c10thAnniversary Superstar\u201d winner at the decade-old SAP Innovation Awards in 2023. \n\nThe annual ceremony singles out organizations using SAP technologies to transform industries as well as society. You can read more about what BT Group accomplished to earn this top honor in their pitch deck.