4 questions CIOs are asking about cloud computing

Ever since Basecamp announced late last year that they were (mostly) pulling out of the cloud, there’s been a spirited debate about the failure of cloud computing to deliver on hyped-up promises of miraculous cost savings. Like a low-calorie cheesecake, cloud computing was supposed to give us everything we desired with minimal effort, all while trimming our IT infrastructure expenses. Or so some claimed, and so some believed.

The truth? Cost savings is (and always has been) the worst reason to migrate to the cloud.

While there is a small subset of have-your-cheesecake-and-lose-weight-too scenarios in cloud computing, investing in the cloud for cost savings will often disappoint. It’s not how the cloud should ever have been sold, and chasing marginal cost reductions has pulled focus away from the cloud’s exponential potential.

Cloud instances are not magic boxes from which we can conjure oversized profit margins with infrastructure incantations. But, implemented wisely, cloud computing can still transform your business.

I work with a lot of CIOs who are:

Considering a migration to the cloud or trying to convince their CEOs to support the same. Attempting to extract more cost savings from their completed migration in order to justify the incurred expenses. Realizing that cost savings are not the primary benefit of the cloud and are trying to figure out how to leverage the greater potential of cloud-based deployments.

These CIOs come to me and my company with some fair, wise, and important questions. Here’s how I answer them.