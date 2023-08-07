The July 2023 Multi-Cloud Briefing: Generative AI for the Enterprise

Watch our newest Multi-Cloud Briefing, The Frontiers of Generative AI for the Enterprise, which explores how the convergence of generative AI and multi-cloud technologies is driving the next wave of business innovation.\n\nThe most profound impact of generative AI will be in the enterprise. Almost every core function, in every industry\u2014from financial services to healthcare and government\u2014will be transformed. No organization can afford to fall behind.\n\nIn this Briefing, you\u2019ll hear insights from VMware business and technical leaders on topics including:\n\nSpeakers include VMware President Sumit Dhawan, VP of Research Sujata Banerjee, and VP of Cross-Cloud Services Vittorio Viarengo. Don\u2019t miss this important conversation!\n\nLearn more at VMware Explore\n\nRegister today for VMware Explore in Las Vegas in August and for regional VMware Explore conferences around the globe to learn much more about VMware\u2019s strategy for helping enterprises seize on the opportunities of generative AI.\n\nAbout the VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing\n\nLaunched in 2020, the VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing is a quarterly online event series designed to help organizations succeed with their multi-cloud strategies. Each briefing has a new topical focus and features new speakers and solutions, all dedicated to informing, engaging and enabling companies worldwide to seize the opportunities and address the challenges of a multi-cloud world.\n\nYou can find this briefing and the entire series on our\u00a0YouTube channel\u00a0and the\u00a0Multi-Cloud Briefing Playlist. Subscribe to our channel to catch future briefings and discover other valuable content.\n\nAbout Dave WolpertDave Wolpert is the Senior Manager of Solutions Marketing for VMware Cross-Cloud services. He has over two decades of experience in content development, content strategy, and product marketing with B2B technology companies.