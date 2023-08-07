Africa

The July 2023 Multi-Cloud Briefing: Generative AI for the Enterprise

By Dave Wolpert
Aug 07, 2023
Artificial IntelligenceMachine Learning

Explore how the convergence of generative AI and multi-cloud technologies is driving the next wave of business innovation.

Credit: olaser/istock

Watch our newest Multi-Cloud Briefing, The Frontiers of Generative AI for the Enterprise, which explores how the convergence of generative AI and multi-cloud technologies is driving the next wave of business innovation.

The most profound impact of generative AI will be in the enterprise. Almost every core function, in every industry—from financial services to healthcare and government—will be transformed. No organization can afford to fall behind.

In this Briefing, you’ll hear insights from VMware business and technical leaders on topics including:

  • The opportunities and challenges CIOs see in transforming their businesses with AI.
  • Why multi-cloud environments will be the foundation for enterprise AI.
  • The importance of a responsible and ethical approach to AI.
  • The role of an AI-enabling ecosystem for customer choice and flexibility.
  • AI research priorities for VMware.
  • A glimpse into VMware’s focus on accelerating and simplifying customer adoption of AI.

Speakers include VMware President Sumit Dhawan, VP of Research Sujata Banerjee, and VP of Cross-Cloud Services Vittorio Viarengo. Don’t miss this important conversation!

Learn more at VMware Explore

Register today for VMware Explore in Las Vegas in August and for regional VMware Explore conferences around the globe to learn much more about VMware’s strategy for helping enterprises seize on the opportunities of generative AI.

About the VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing

Launched in 2020, the VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing is a quarterly online event series designed to help organizations succeed with their multi-cloud strategies. Each briefing has a new topical focus and features new speakers and solutions, all dedicated to informing, engaging and enabling companies worldwide to seize the opportunities and address the challenges of a multi-cloud world.

You can find this briefing and the entire series on our YouTube channel and the Multi-Cloud Briefing Playlist. Subscribe to our channel to catch future briefings and discover other valuable content.

About Dave Wolpert
Dave Wolpert is the Senior Manager of Solutions Marketing for VMware Cross-Cloud services. He has over two decades of experience in content development, content strategy, and product marketing with B2B technology companies.

