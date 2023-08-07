The July 2023 Multi-Cloud Briefing: Generative AI for the Enterprise

Watch our newest Multi-Cloud Briefing, The Frontiers of Generative AI for the Enterprise, which explores how the convergence of generative AI and multi-cloud technologies is driving the next wave of business innovation.

The most profound impact of generative AI will be in the enterprise. Almost every core function, in every industry—from financial services to healthcare and government—will be transformed. No organization can afford to fall behind.

In this Briefing, you’ll hear insights from VMware business and technical leaders on topics including:

The opportunities and challenges CIOs see in transforming their businesses with AI.

Why multi-cloud environments will be the foundation for enterprise AI.

The importance of a responsible and ethical approach to AI.

The role of an AI-enabling ecosystem for customer choice and flexibility.

AI research priorities for VMware.

A glimpse into VMware’s focus on accelerating and simplifying customer adoption of AI.

Speakers include VMware President Sumit Dhawan, VP of Research Sujata Banerjee, and VP of Cross-Cloud Services Vittorio Viarengo. Don’t miss this important conversation!

About the VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing

Launched in 2020, the VMware Multi-Cloud Briefing is a quarterly online event series designed to help organizations succeed with their multi-cloud strategies. Each briefing has a new topical focus and features new speakers and solutions, all dedicated to informing, engaging and enabling companies worldwide to seize the opportunities and address the challenges of a multi-cloud world.

