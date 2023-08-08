Nvidia unveils Workbench for managing AI workloads, updates Omniverse

Nvidia has recently focused more on its support for AI applications, but it still had plenty of news from CEO Jensen Huang in a keynote address during the annual computer graphics conference, SIGGRAPH.\n\nHuang had a few AI announcements to make, including the release of AI Workbench, a new PC application enterprises can use to help create AI models and deploy them to their data centers or to the cloud. There was also an update to Nvidia AI Enterprise, version 4.0, adding support for the company\u2019s cloud-native NeMo framework to build large language models (LLMs), as well as a new tool to manage multiple instances of Triton inference server to scale AI systems more easily.\n\nPlus, Nvidia is working with Hugging Face, provider of a platform for training and tuning generative AI models, to accelerate model training. Hugging Face will add Nvidia DGX Cloud as one of the cloud-based destinations to which enterprises can send their training workloads.\n\nAs befits a conference about computer graphics, though, most of the news revolved around Nvidia Omniverse, the company\u2019s platform for real-time 3D graphics collaboration. This is used across enterprises, from engineering, simulating prototypes, or arranging production lines, to marketing, using CAD files to render photorealistic images, and video for packaging or advertising.\n\nMaking USD the common currency\n\nOmniverse is built around Universal Scene Description, a framework for exchanging 3D graphics data developed by Pixar and later released as an open-source project, OpenUSD. Despite its name, it\u2019s not quite universal, with different vendors implementing it in different ways. That prompted Nvidia to team up with Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, and Pixar to form the Alliance for OpenUSD (AOUSD) at the start of August to standardize the specification and promote USD interoperability.\n\nNvidia hopes this will make USD\u2014and by extension, its USD-related products\u2014more widely adopted.\n\nThose products will soon include ChatUSD and RunUSD, two APIs through which Nvidia will deliver generative AI services to create and manipulate USD graphics.\n\nChatUSD uses an LLM to answer developers\u2019 queries about how to create and deploy 3D graphical objects, and can respond with text or Python code. RunUSD renders images from OpenUSD files on Nvidia\u2019s cloud-based servers, and functions as a compatibility checker for OpenUSD-format files.\n\nThe AOUSD founders also see the organization as a way to coordinate extensions to the standard. Nvidia is already working on specifications to incorporate geospatial data and material, and physical properties in OpenUSD. This will enable the creation of true-to-life digital twins of machines, buildings, cities, and even the whole planet, taking into account details such as the curvature of the earth or the way different objects grip or bounce off one another.\n\nNvidia also wants to standardize the way different OpenUSD systems handle measurement units; how applications handle dimensions have caused problems for engineers in the past. The way two versions of the same software measured things lead to a problem with the dimensions of wiring looms for the Airbus 380 aircraft, for instance, while the use of two entirely different systems of units in software at each end of a communication link resulted in the 1999 loss of Nasa\u2019s Mars Climate Orbiter.\n\nKit of parts\n\nNvidia is expanding the platform in other ways, too. Omniverse Kit, its engine for developing extensions to Omniverse, is getting a refresh, with rendering optimizations, new application templates for OpenUSD, and the addition of an extension registry to simplify adding functionality.\n\nThe company is also leaning on OpenUSD to extend its collaboration with existing partners and open up Omniverse to new ones. \n\nIt plans to make Adobe\u2019s Firefly family of generative AI models available as APIs; use OpenUSD as a gateway to Wonder Dynamics\u2019 Wonder Studio, a tool for animating and lighting computer-generated characters in live-action scenes; and import 3D models of objects captured from video in USDZ format by Luma.ai.