New US CIO appointments, August 2023
Martha Heller
by Martha Heller
New US CIO appointments, August 2023

Aug 09, 20236 mins
Congratulations to these 'movers and shakers' recently hired or promoted into a new chief information officer role.

Jason Strle joins Discover as CIO

Jason Strle, Discover

Jason Strle, Discover

Discover

Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company that  issues the Discover card and operates Discover Global Network, PULSE, and Diners Club International. Strle joins Discover from Wells Fargo and he held previous roles at JP Morgan Chase. He earned a BS in computer science from Ohio University.

Ingersoll Rand names Matt Emmerich as CIO

Matt Emmerich, Ingersoll Rand

Matt Emmerich, Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand

Headquartered in Davidson, NC, Ingersoll Rand provides industrial, energy, medical, and specialty vehicle products and services across over 40 brands. Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Emmerich had a lengthy career at Polaris. He received his MBA from St. Cloud State University and a BS from St. John’s University.

Odyssey Logistics names Maneet Singh as CIO

Maneet Singh, Odyssey

Maneet Singh, Odyssey

Odyssey

Odyssey Logistics is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3b. Singh comes to Odyssey Logistics from Snap One and had prior roles at Delek USA, XPO Logistics, Capgemini, Emerson Electric, and Harris Communications. He holds a B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Chobani appoints Tom Cullen as CIO

Tom Cullen, Chobani

Tom Cullen, Chobani

Chobani

Founded in 2005, Chobani produces yogurt, oat milk, dairy and non-dairy creamers. Prior to joining Chobani, Cullen served as CIO at Corsair and held previous positions at JUUL Labs, Driscoll’s, and Peet’s Coffee & Tea. Cullen holds a BS in computer science from Northeastern University.

PriceSmart announces Wayne Sadin as CIO

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates US-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to joining PriceSmart, Sadin worked as an independent IT advisor and technology analyst. He has a BS in business administration and computer science from Boston University, and an MS in management science from the University of Texas. 

Boyd Group names Creighton Warren as CIO

Creighton Warren

Creighton Warren, Boyd Group

Boyd Group

Boyd Group is a $2.5b public North American auto repair business. Warren comes to Boyd Group from TreeHouse Foods and held prior roles at USG and Burwood Group. He earned a BS in electrical engineering from University of Notre Dame and an MM from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

Quaker Houghton appoints Anna Ransley as CDIO

Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Quaker Houghton is a global company that provides industrial process fluids and chemical products. Ransley’s most recent role was at Godiva Chocolatier, and she had prior roles at Heineken USA, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Connolly, Inc. She holds a BA from American InterContinental University.

Jeff Knowlton named CIO for Sonesta International Hotels

James Knowlton, Sonesta

James Knowlton, Sonesta

Sonesta

Sonesta International Hotels is a hotel management company with over 280 properties in eight countries. Knowlton most recently served as VP of IT at Pursuit Collection. Prior to Pursuit Collection, he held roles at Sage Hospitality, Vail Resorts, and Marcus Hotels & Resorts. Knowlton earned a BS from Johnson State College.

Southeast Georgia Health System names Susan Ibanez CIO

Susan Ibanez, SGHS

Susan Ibanez, SGHS

SGHS

Southeast Georgia Health System was founded in 1888 and provides general medical and surgical hospital services. Ibanez most recently served as the CIO for Vail Health and had a previous role at Memorial Hermann Health System. She earned a BA from Texas A&M – Kingsville University in Kingsville, TX. Ibanez also holds two graduate degrees from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN, in healthcare administration, and in arts and interdisciplinary studies. She also received a doctoral degree in healthcare administration from Walden University.

Jason James joins Aptos as CIO

Jason James, Aptos

Jason James, Aptos

Aptos

Aptos is a global enterprise order management company for retailers. James held previous roles at Net Health, Optima Healthcare Solutions, EarthLink, PRGX Global, and Servigistics (now PTC). He earned a BS from Oregon State University and an MBA from University of Oregon.

University of Dayton names Gurvinder Rekhi as CIO

Gurvinder Rekhi, Univ Dayton

Gurvinder Rekhi, Univ Dayton

University of Dayton

Founded in 1850, the University of Dayton is a private, Catholic research university. Rekhi had a lengthy career at The Catholic University of America prior to the University of Dayton, and held an earlier role at the University of Notre Dame. He has a computer engineering degree from the University of Mumbai and an executive MBA in management of technology from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Andrea Johnson joins Pipedrive as CIO

Andrea Johnson, Pipedrive

Andrea Johnson, Pipedrive

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a CRM software company that enables businesses to plan and monitor their sales activities. Johnson joins Pipedrive from Workhuman and previously was an independent technology consultant working with global organizations. She holds a PhD in computer science from University College Cork, Ireland.

Martha Heller
by Martha Heller
Martha Heller is CEO of Heller Search Associates, an IT executive recruiting firm specializing in CIO, CTO, CISO and senior technology roles in all industries. She is the author The CIO Paradox: Battling the Contradictions of IT Leadership and Be the Business: CIOs in the New Era of IT. To join the IT career conversation, subscribe to The Heller Report.

