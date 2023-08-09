New US CIO appointments, August 2023

Jason Strle joins Discover as CIO

Jason Strle, Discover Discover

Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company that issues the Discover card and operates Discover Global Network, PULSE, and Diners Club International. Strle joins Discover from Wells Fargo and he held previous roles at JP Morgan Chase. He earned a BS in computer science from Ohio University.

Ingersoll Rand names Matt Emmerich as CIO

Matt Emmerich, Ingersoll Rand Ingersoll Rand

Headquartered in Davidson, NC, Ingersoll Rand provides industrial, energy, medical, and specialty vehicle products and services across over 40 brands. Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Emmerich had a lengthy career at Polaris. He received his MBA from St. Cloud State University and a BS from St. John’s University.

Odyssey Logistics names Maneet Singh as CIO

Maneet Singh, Odyssey Odyssey

Odyssey Logistics is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3b. Singh comes to Odyssey Logistics from Snap One and had prior roles at Delek USA, XPO Logistics, Capgemini, Emerson Electric, and Harris Communications. He holds a B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.