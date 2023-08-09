New US CIO appointments, August 2023

Jason Strle joins Discover as CIO\n\nDiscover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company that \u00a0issues the Discover card and operates Discover Global Network, PULSE, and Diners Club International. Strle joins Discover from Wells Fargo and he held previous roles at JP Morgan Chase. He earned a BS in computer science from Ohio University.\n\nIngersoll Rand names Matt Emmerich as CIO\n\nHeadquartered in Davidson, NC, Ingersoll Rand provides industrial, energy, medical, and specialty vehicle products and services across over 40 brands. Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Emmerich had a lengthy career at Polaris. He received his MBA from St. Cloud State University and a BS from St. John\u2019s University.\n\nOdyssey Logistics names Maneet Singh as CIO\n\nOdyssey Logistics is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3b. Singh comes to Odyssey Logistics from Snap One and had prior roles at Delek USA, XPO Logistics, Capgemini, Emerson Electric, and Harris Communications. He holds a B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.\n\nChobani appoints Tom Cullen as CIO\n\nFounded in 2005, Chobani produces yogurt, oat milk, dairy and non-dairy creamers. Prior to joining Chobani, Cullen served as CIO at Corsair and held previous positions at JUUL Labs, Driscoll's, and Peet's Coffee & Tea. Cullen holds a BS in computer science from Northeastern University.\n\nPriceSmart announces Wayne Sadin as CIO\n\nPriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates US-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to joining PriceSmart, Sadin worked as an independent IT advisor and technology analyst. He has a BS in business administration and computer science from Boston University, and an MS in management science from the University of Texas. \n\nBoyd Group names Creighton Warren as CIO\n\nBoyd Group is a $2.5b public North American auto repair business. Warren comes to Boyd Group from TreeHouse Foods and held prior roles at USG and Burwood Group. He earned a BS in electrical engineering from University of Notre Dame and an MM from Northwestern University \u2013 Kellogg School of Management.\n\nQuaker Houghton appoints Anna Ransley as CDIO\n\nHeadquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Quaker Houghton is a global company that provides industrial process fluids and chemical products. Ransley\u2019s most recent role was at Godiva Chocolatier, and she had prior roles at Heineken USA, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Connolly, Inc. She holds a BA from American InterContinental University.\n\nJeff Knowlton named CIO for Sonesta International Hotels\n\nSonesta International Hotels is a hotel management company with over 280 properties in eight countries. Knowlton most recently served as VP of IT at Pursuit Collection. Prior to Pursuit Collection, he held roles at Sage Hospitality, Vail Resorts, and Marcus Hotels & Resorts. Knowlton earned a BS from Johnson State College.\n\nSoutheast Georgia Health System names Susan Ibanez CIO\n\nSoutheast Georgia Health System was founded in 1888 and provides general medical and surgical hospital services. Ibanez most recently served as the CIO for Vail Health and had a previous role at Memorial Hermann Health System. She earned a BA from Texas A&M \u2013 Kingsville University in Kingsville, TX. Ibanez also holds two graduate degrees from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN, in healthcare administration, and in arts and interdisciplinary studies. She also received a doctoral degree in healthcare administration from Walden University.\n\nJason James joins Aptos as CIO\n\nAptos is a global enterprise order management company for retailers. James held previous roles at Net Health, Optima Healthcare Solutions, EarthLink, PRGX Global, and Servigistics (now PTC). He earned a BS from Oregon State University and an MBA from University of Oregon.\n\nUniversity of Dayton names Gurvinder Rekhi as CIO\n\nFounded in 1850, the University of Dayton is a private, Catholic research university. Rekhi had a lengthy career at The Catholic University of America prior to the University of Dayton, and held an earlier role at the University of Notre Dame. He has a computer engineering degree from the University of Mumbai and an executive MBA in management of technology from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.\n\nAndrea Johnson joins Pipedrive as CIO\n\nPipedrive is a CRM software company that enables businesses to plan and monitor their sales activities. Johnson joins Pipedrive from Workhuman and previously was an independent technology consultant working with global organizations. She holds a PhD in computer science from University College Cork, Ireland.