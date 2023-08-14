Cherokee Nation empowers its citizens with IT

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is the largest tribe in the US, with more than 460,000 citizens living across a 7,000-square-mile reservation in Oklahoma and around the world. As a widespread community, when COVID-19 struck, Cherokee Nation’s IT services department knew it needed a way to connect citizens digitally with government services, emergency relief, COVID-19 aid, and other vital resources for support.

Cherokee Nation had run digital campaigns in the past, but the systems in place could not authenticate citizenship, leaving a significant amount of manual labor behind each interaction. COVID-19 expedited the need for a digital platform to handle authentication and meet the spike in demand for assistance in the wake of a global pandemic.

Cherokee Nation CIO Paula Starr’s solution was the Gadugi Portal — a full-service app built on Salesforce’s platform that not only gives Cherokee Nation citizens quick access to government resources, but also authenticates citizenship with the click of a button. Gadugi, which means “working together” in Cherokee, is what the core of the portal is all about: connecting Cherokee citizens with support and resources and finding new ways to better connect them with their culture.

Connecting citizens with vital resources

The Gadugi Portal, which started as a simple COVID assistance and contract tracing app, has since grown into a full-service application that automatically authenticates citizenship, connects users with assistance and resources, identifies scholarship opportunities, and much more.

Prior to the portal’s development, service applications could be submitted online but citizens were still required to drive to the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah, Okla., for authentication, leaving Starr’s team with a lot of physical paperwork. The biggest bottleneck was validating citizenship against large citizen databases.

When in-person meetings and interaction ground to a halt in March 2020, Starr’s team set about automating the citizen authentication process, and by June 2021 the first assistance campaign was offered through the Gadugi Portal, extending support and relief surrounding COVID-19 related hardships.