Oracle adds compute services to its Cloud@Customer offering

Oracle is adding a new managed offering to its Cloud@Customer platform that will allow enterprises to run applications on proprietary optimized infrastructure in their own data centers to address data residency and security regulations and solve low-latency requirements.\n\nDubbed Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, the new offering runs on the same optimized hardware as the company\u2019s Exadata Cloud@Customer offering, which is designed to run Oracle Autonomous Database Service and Oracle Exadata Database Service in an enterprise\u2019s data centers.\n\nThe hardware, according to the company, will come at an approximate cost of $10,000. The infrastructure will be managed and operated by Oracle. \n\nEnterprises will be able to use the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Console and other tools to control data locality, replication, and backups along with the local consumption of OCI services, the company said.\n\nThe new offering includes over 100 OCI services and enterprises will be able to choose services depending on their requirements.\n\nEnterprises will however need to pay for OCI services that they consume, Oracle said, adding that the pricing will be the same as that of services consumed under OCI\u2019s Gen 2 public cloud.\n\nEnterprises will also be able to use the same credits (Universal Credits) to consume both public and on-premises OCI services. \u00a0\n\n\n\nCountering competition with pricing\n\nOracle Compute Cloud@Customer offers the company a price advantage over rival offerings, according to Ron Westfall, research director at The Futurum Group.\n\nOracle\u2019s new compute offering could help the company broaden its addressable cloud market while directly countering the on-premises products from the likes of AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Westfall said.\n\nWhile Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer is priced at $53 per core per month, rival offerings, such as AWS Outposts and Google Distributed Cloud Edge are priced at $143 per core per month and $84 per core per month, respectively.\n\nThe new on-premises offering is also expected to deliver high growth in the dedicated cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market, according to IDC Research Vice President Dave McCarthy.\n\nThe dedicated cloud IaaS market is expected to reach $20.5 billion in 2026 with a compound annual growth rate of 112%, according to IDC.\n\n\u201cEnterprises have realized that not every workload performs optimally in a public cloud region. At the same time, these companies have invested in modernizing applications with cloud-native architectures. Dedicated cloud IaaS allows enterprises to retain these investments while giving them more flexible deployment options,\u201d McCarthy said.\n\nBoth McCarthy and Westfall expect enterprises already subscribing to Exadata Cloud@Customer to adopt the new compute offering, which could mean a sizeable uptake.\n\n\u201cExadata Cloud@Customer\u2019s uptake is massive as it has been available to the Oracle customer base since 2008 and on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure since 2015. As such, I understand over 80% of the Fortune 1000 use Exadata,\u201d Westfall said.\n\nAnother reason for the uptake, according to McCarthy, is Oracle\u2019s support for a high-bandwidth direct connection between Exadata and Compute Cloud@Customer.\n\nAlternative to Oracle dedicated cloud region\n\nOracle\u2019s new Compute Cloud@Customer offering can be seen as an alternative to the company\u2019s dedicated cloud region, which offers full-service parity with public regions, McCarthy said.\n\n\u201cIn contrast, OCI Compute Cloud@Customer can be deployed in smaller increments with a subset of services at a lower price point,\u201d McCarthy added.\n\nThe service was launched as an alternative to Oracle\u2019s dedicated cloud region offering after many enterprises requested a dedicated region but did not match the eligibility requirements needed to set up such a region. The new offering, which has been made generally available, was first previewed in July last year.