Oracle adds compute services to its Cloud@Customer offering

Oracle is adding a new managed offering to its Cloud@Customer platform that will allow enterprises to run applications on proprietary optimized infrastructure in their own data centers to address data residency and security regulations and solve low-latency requirements.

Dubbed Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer, the new offering runs on the same optimized hardware as the company’s Exadata Cloud@Customer offering, which is designed to run Oracle Autonomous Database Service and Oracle Exadata Database Service in an enterprise’s data centers.

The hardware, according to the company, will come at an approximate cost of $10,000. The infrastructure will be managed and operated by Oracle.

Enterprises will be able to use the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Console and other tools to control data locality, replication, and backups along with the local consumption of OCI services, the company said.

The new offering includes over 100 OCI services and enterprises will be able to choose services depending on their requirements.

Enterprises will however need to pay for OCI services that they consume, Oracle said, adding that the pricing will be the same as that of services consumed under OCI’s Gen 2 public cloud.