What enterprise software vendors are doing with generative AI

2023 has been a break-out year for generative AI technology, as tools such as ChatGPT graduated from lab curiosity to household name.

But CIOs are cautiously evaluating how to safely deploy generative AI in the enterprise, and what guard-rails to put around it. Sometimes, though, it sneaks in through the back door as a result of ad-hoc individual or departmental initiatives — or even through the front door, bundled by the vendors of enterprise applications already in widespread use.

To help IT leaders keep tabs on their exposure to generative AI, CIO.com offers this round-up of the latest generative AI announcements from some of the major enterprise software vendors.

August 2023

Salesforce sets out to train generative AI models with Einstein Studio

With Einstein Studio, Salesforce offers to help enterprises train and run generative AI models on their customer data stored in its Data Cloud. It can connect the data to a variety of LLMs, open source, or proprietary, the company said.

July 2023

Microsoft adds Copilot abilities to Dynamics 365 suite

Microsoft will roll out its Copilot generative AI assistant across more of its products. Already it can help analyze Excel data, create PowerPoint presentations, and write code. Now it’s added a Sales Copilot to its Dynamics 365 to help sales staff create email pitches based on customer data held in the ERP suite. Microsoft hopes this and other generative AI features will encourage the 90% of Dynamics customers that still run it on premises to move to the cloud.

Splunk adopts generative AI to help with observability

Splunk already uses AI in its suite of tools to analyze machine-generated data. Now it’s adding a generative AI assistant built with Google’s text-to-text transfer transformer model, T5. Splunk says it may take a little work to get good answers from the preview version as it’s looking for help from customers to improve the model’s training.