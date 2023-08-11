Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBlogsBehind the Mic: Tech insights from IT eventsThe best of the best: Inside this year’s CSO50 Awards
by Beth Kormanik

The best of the best: Inside this year’s CSO50 Awards

Opinion
Aug 11, 20232 mins
EventsNetworkingSecurity
Credit:

Providing safe and secure elections is a critical function of local governments – and has been part of a fraught national conversation. What could be more important to a democracy?

Taking a proactive approach to security, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk developed the Elections Cybersecurity Operations Center to monitor its elections infrastructure and business networks and provide early threat detection that could jeopardize election operations. For the 2022 primary elections, the center collected nearly 670 million events from 20 unique data source types and produced 1,286 high-fidelity alarms over the 11-day voting period, amounting to 2 terabytes of data. The security team investigated and addressed all critical investigations within 24 hours.

The initiative is one of 50 winners of this year’s CSO50 Awards and will be recognized at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, held October 2-4 at the We-Ko-Pa Casino & Resort in Fort McDowell, Arizona. The event will also recognize this year’s inductees to the CSO Hall of Fame.

Other winners of the awards, which demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership, include Accenture, Allstate, Genpact, United Airlines, Wells Fargo, and Zoom Communications. Winning projects addressed issues such as identity and access management, threat mitigation and recovery, application security, and zero trust.

Recognizing these outstanding projects is one of the highlights of our year on Foundry’s U.S. events team. Successful security initiatives often go unnoticed because they prevent problems. Through the CSO50 Awards, we notice the effort and leadership it takes to plan and implement them.

The conference brings together not only the award winners but people who want to learn from them to bring the lessons back to their organizations.

For the full list of CSO50 Award winners and to register to attend the event, visit the conference website here.

Show me more

opinion

The best of the best: Inside this year’s CSO50 Awards

By Beth Kormanik
Aug 11, 20232 mins
EventsNetworkingSecurity
Image
feature

Los Angeles IT secures the vote with open source and the cloud

By Paula Rooney
Aug 11, 20239 mins
CIO 100Government ITOpen Source
Image
feature

What is NLP? Natural language processing explained

By Terena Bell, Thor Olavsrud
Aug 11, 20238 mins
Natural Language ProcessingIT StrategyArtificial Intelligence
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Canada with John Comacchio, Senior Vice President and CIO, Teknion Corp.: Part 2

Aug 10, 202325 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

Total Quality Logistics CIO Ryan Kean on rising to hyper-growth challenges

Aug 09, 202359 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
podcast

CIO Leadership Live Australia with Angela Coble, CIO50 Hall of Fame 2023 Inductee

Aug 04, 202327 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

3 Leadership Tips: Doria Manico-Daka, Technology Leader

Aug 11, 20231 min
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

CIO Leadership Live Canada with John Comacchio, Senior Vice President and CIO, Teknion Corp.: Part 2

Aug 10, 202325 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image
video

3 Leadership Tips: Helen Knight, President, Helen Knight Nonprofit IT Consulting

Aug 10, 20232 mins
CIO Leadership Live
Image