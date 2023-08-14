ESM: Delight employees with personalized, accessible digital experiences

When organizations think about deploying enterprise service management (ESM), they often focus on gaining efficiencies and increasing productivity. But ESM doesn\u2019t just benefit lines-of-business organizations through process automation \u2014 it also improves the quality of digital employee experiences so teams can find the information they need faster (even on their own through self-service), anytime and anywhere, to help improve employee satisfaction and collaboration.\n\nImproving the digital employee experience is especially important now, as companies continue to struggle to attract and retain top talent during an ongoing tight labor market. It goes without saying that employees who are constantly frustrated by out-of-date information, cumbersome processes, and unresponsive or slow support are more likely to look for job opportunities elsewhere.\n\nSpecifically, ESM can provide employees with:\n\nThe result is a more intuitive and efficient experience, which reduces stress and enables employees to focus on their work instead of wrestling with complex internal processes.\n\nGeorge Washington University\u2019s (GW) experience illustrates how this works in the real world.\n\nGW\u2019s IT group serves a student body of more than 25,000 and more than 11,000 faculty and staff. The student body, in particular, is a diverse group from a wide range of age groups and nationalities. Students, faculty, and staff use high-quality self-service with their apps and digital services in their daily lives. They didn\u2019t want to work with an agent to solve their problems in their digital interactions with GW; they wanted to resolve them themselves quickly. \n\nGW\u2019s IT team needed a consumer-grade, omnichannel self-service experience to meet those expectations. After evaluating several cloud-based platforms, GW chose:\n\nGW began by identifying their 14 most common support requests and setting them up in their chatbot, which they named \u201cMartha.\u201d UW community members can now interact with Martha via multiple channels, such as email, the website, text messaging, and even Slack. \u201cMartha\u201d addresses questions, walks users through the steps they need to take to resolve their issues, and automates all the processes required to fulfill requests.\n\nThe results exceeded GW\u2019s expectations. They now manage more than 70,000 service tickets annually, assisted by cognitive automation, and reduced the number of cases by 25% thanks to student self-service. Just over one in 10 (11%) of all cases are resolved exclusively through chatbots powered by BMC Helix Virtual Agent.\n\n\u201cESM does create significant efficiencies and improves a team\u2019s productivity,\u201d said Juergen Hauser, Senior Director of Product Management at BMC Software. \u201cBut its ability to elevate the digital experience for employees and improve their daily lives is just as important. People expect better, faster experiences from their employers \u2014 BMC Helix delivers on that and more.\n\nLearn more about BMD Helix\u2019s transformational potential.