Huabao sniffs out the ultimate efficiency formula

This is the story of how one aromatics leader found a way to make a digital bouquet in the cloud.\n\nWith 128 international companies under its corporate umbrella, China's largest aromatics enterprise, the Huabao Group, has struggled with updating its technology to meet the challenges and opportunities that come with rapid growth.\n\nUp until 2021, it often fell short \u2013 and for good reason. Even as the Huabao Group expanded, its digitization effort lagged.\n\nMajor finance and business information, along with sales and subcontracting documents, were processed manually and offline. Without visualized analytics, it was difficult to bridge the void between expectation and accurate analysis. Nor was there a comprehensive understanding of changing consumer trends.\n\nHuabao had no choice but to implement drastic change: building a digital platform and launching itself into the cloud. It was the only way to unify and streamline business processes and standardize data across all the company\u2019s varied operations.\n\nYet, as complicated as this sounded, the tools were in place to accomplish this in a stunning amount of time.\n\nScents of the future\n\nBased in Hong Kong, the Huabao Group was established in 1996, specializing in research and development (R&D), production, and sales of fragrances and flavors. These include everything from ingredients and condiments to aroma and tobacco raw materials. \n\nAs the platform was being constructed, the company \u2013 along with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software trailblazer SAP \u2013 revolutionized the aromatics industry with the development of Arobot, a consumer-focused fragrance creation tool utilizing machine learning (ML) to deepen understanding of customer preferences, generate formulas, and develop new scents catered to specific personalities.\n\nThe AI fragrance application trimmed years off what had been a lengthy process, based largely on human \u201chit-and-miss\u201d calculations, enabling the company to manufacture and market new products while demand was at its peak.\n\nThe collaboration between Huabao and SAP continued as plans for a new foundation to support corporate development and business model transformation gathered speed. The objectives were lofty: integrated, scalable, and replicable enterprise management; streamlined business processes; and visualized risk control, among other aims, all fully integrating finance, logistics, production, and sales.\n\nParticipating partner Ernst & Young (China) was brought in to assist Huabao with constructing the digital landscape.\n\nRise with SAP S\/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition, an ERP tool for large enterprises, would be utilized as the digital core of the new platform. Capitalizing on SAP\u2019s in-memory database, the solution is renowned for meeting the exact challenges Huabao hoped to address navigating uncertainty and refining business results.\n\nAlong with Arobot, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) would be among the solutions used to create a platform that would set new industry standards for technological innovation.\n\nComing up roses\n\nDespite the daunting scope of the undertaking, SAP S\/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition; SAP Sales Cloud; and other vital solutions were implemented and went live in approximately one year.\n\nAs planned, the unified digital operational platform stretched across the Huabao Group\u2019s 128 companies, enabling the enterprise to avoid growing pains as it continued to expand.\n\nToday, analytics efficiency has improved by 30 percent, with the system automatically providing visualized reports and key performance indicator (KPI) statistics to support business decisions and help management contemplate new directions for their respective units.\n\nWith business and financial documents instantly integrated into the platform \u2013 along with a user-friendly interface \u2013 the massive human workload that existed under the manual system has been reduced and, in many cases, eliminated. Likewise, manual mistakes have declined.\n\nThe platform has upgraded both the subcontracting and order tracking processes, augmented response times to sales demands (resulting in a 98 percent increase in the order fulfillment rate), allowed for more effective manufacturing, and established a new benchmark in supply chain collaboration \u2013 all while cutting costs.\n\nAccounting departments report that the system finalizing monthly financial activities can be closed two to three days earlier than in the past.\n\nPerhaps most impressively, the Arobot solution shortens the fragrance invention process from weeks to as quickly as three minutes.\n\nThese are among the factors that led to the Huabao Group winning a 2023 SAP Innovation Award in the Transformation Titan category. You can freely access their Innovation Awards pitch deck here.\n\nAnd it\u2019s only the beginning, according to Dexu Zhao, Huabao\u2019s Vice President and Chief Digital Officer: \u201cWe hope to deeply link the industry ecosystem through data\u2026collaboration, operational efficiency, and innovation,\u201d he said, \u201cand bring people a more personalized, high-quality, more convenient, affordable, and delicious life. \u201c